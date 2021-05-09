हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Natasa Stankovic

Hardik Pandya’s ladylove Natasa Stankovic sets internet on fire with HOT catwalk – WATCH

Natasa posted a clip on Instagram in which she can be seen doing catwalk to the famous song ‘Ride it’.

Hardik Pandya’s ladylove Natasa Stankovic sets internet on fire with HOT catwalk – WATCH
File image (Source: Natasa Stanovic/Instagram)

Actress-model and wife of Mumbai Indians all-rounder Hardik Pandya, Natasa Stankovic, set social media on fire once again with her hot catwalk in a new video posted on Instagram. On Saturday (May 8) evening, Natasa posted a clip on the platform in which she can be seen doing a catwalk to the famous song ‘Ride it’.

In a short clip, Natasa can be seen wearing a blue crop top and white flared pants as she walks like a supermodel in a slo-mo video. Not only this, but the Serb also poses in tremendous style while looking at the camera. The video has been liked by around 1 lakh fans.

Watch the video here:

Recently, Natasa was featured in her husband Hardik Pandya’s video on his Instagram handle. The clip also featured Hardik’s brother Krunal Pandya along with his wife Pankhuri Sharma. Hardik, Natasa, Krunal and Pankhuri were seen shaking a leg on the song Ay Rico Rico. All of them wore emoji T-shirts. While both Hardik and Krunal were sporting orange T-shirts, Natasa and Pankhuri wore a black T-shirt and light blue T-shirt respectively.

In his caption, Hardik wrote, "The Drew Crew." Natasa posted a picture of their group on her Instagram handle. In the photo, Natasa can be seen posing with Hardik, Krunal and Pankhuri. The picture was probably clicked at the same time when they recorded their dance video. Natasa wrote, "The Pandya's swag."

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Natasa StankovicHardik PandyaIPL 2021Mumbai Indians
Next
Story

COVID-19: CSK procure 450 oxygen concentrators for people of Tamil Nadu

Must Watch

PT2M7S

Zee Top 10: Major news stories of the day