IPL 2021

IPL 2021: Hardik Pandya’s wife Natasa Stankovic steams up social media with HOT rendition of Cardi B’s Up, Watch video

She is dancing on the street against the backdrop of trees and Natasa’s sizzling moves were a treat for her fans. The video had garnered up over 2.8 lakh views as she put up a boom emoji in her caption. Natasa’s husband and MI all-rounder Hardik Pandya recorded the clip.

Mumbai Indians all-rounder Hardik Pandya with wife Natasa Stankovic. (Source: Instagram)

Actress-model and wife of Mumbai Indians all-rounder Hardik Pandya, Natasa Stankovic, set social media on fire once again with her rendition of Cardi B’s Up in a new video posted on Instagram from the franchise’s bio-bubble in Chennai. On Wednesday (April 21) evening, Natasa posted a clip on the platform in which she can be seen dancing to American rapper Cardi B’s song Up.

Instagram users were quick to react to the video. A lot of her fans dropped red heart emojis. An Instagram user wrote, “Watching on loop.” Another user commented, “So nice.” Another fan tagged Cardi B and wrote, “You must see this...We are having great dancer like you in India too (sic).”

Watch her video here:

Recently, Natasa was featured in her husband Hardik Pandya’s video on his Instagram handle. The clip also featured Hardik’s brother Krunal Pandya along with his wife Pankhuri Sharma. Hardik, Natasa, Krunal and Pankhuri were seen shaking a leg on the song Ay Rico Rico. All of them wore emoji T-shirts. While both Hardik and Krunal were sporting orange T-shirts, Natasa and Pankhuri wore a black T-shirt and light blue T-shirt respectively.

In his caption, Hardik wrote, "The Drew Crew." Natasa posted a picture of their group on her Instagram handle. In the photo, Natasa can be seen posing with Hardik, Krunal and Pankhuri. The picture was probably clicked at the same time when they recorded their dance video. Natasa wrote, "The Pandya's swag."

Defending champions Mumbai Indians are currently fourth on the points table with two wins in four games. Their next clash will be against Punjab Kings on Friday (April 23).

