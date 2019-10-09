close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Hardik Pandya

Hardik Pandya slammed for 'disrespectful' birthday wish for Zaheer Khan

Pandya recently underwent a lower-back surgery in London, after he had complained of back pain after India`s final T20I against South Africa in Bengaluru on September 22. 

Hardik Pandya slammed for &#039;disrespectful&#039; birthday wish for Zaheer Khan

Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya faced backlash from the cricket fans after he tweeted a video of him smashing former Indian bowler Zaheer Khan for a six in a match, on the latter`s birthday.

However, Khan came up with a witty response to Pandya`s tweet.

Former left-arm pacer Zaheer Khan, who turned 41 on Monday, was flooded with wishes on Twitter from his former teammates and current Indian players, including Pandya`s wish, which didn`t go down too well with cricket fans.

"Happy birthday Zak ... Hope you smash it out of the park like I did here Zaheer Khan," Pandya tweeted along with a video of him smashing Zaheer for a six during a match.

 

Pandya`s birthday wishes left fans fuming who slammed the `Indian all-rounder` with brassy replies on his video.

A large number of netizens found Pandya`s wish `disrespectful` and `embarrassing.`

However, Khan came up with a humorously witty reply to Pandya`s wish and tweeted: "Hahahaha....thank you for the wishes Hardik Pandya my batting skills can never be as good as yours but the birthday was as good as the next delivery you faced from me in this match," replied Khan with a wink emoticon.

The Indian pacer, Khan played 92 Tests and 200 One Day Internationals for India.

Pandya recently underwent a lower-back surgery in London, after he had complained of back pain after India`s final T20I against South Africa in Bengaluru on September 22. 

Tags:
Hardik PandyaZaheer KhanSouth AfricaIndiaCricket
Next
Story

Ben Stokes' wife rubbishes reports of England cricketer choking her

Must Watch

PT32M3S

Watch Debate: Is Uddhav Thackeray playing Muslim Card for Maharashtra Polls?