Hardik Pandya Sweats It Out In Gym Ahead Of West Indies T20I Series, Wife Natasa Stankovic Reacts

Hardik Pandya, the all-rounder for Team India, is currently engaged in intense training sessions as he prepares for the upcoming West Indies T20I series. Prior to the West Indies tour, Pandya shared three photos on Instagram showcasing his workouts at the gym in the National Cricket Academy, Bengaluru. Following the conclusion of IPL 2023, Pandya has been away from the cricket field. Earlier this year, he led the Gujarat Titans (GT) to their second consecutive IPL final, but unfortunately, they were unable to retain their championship title.

Now, Hardik Pandya is set to make a comeback to the Indian team for the forthcoming ODI and T20I series against the West Indies. He will play under the captaincy of Rohit Sharma in the 50-over format, while he has been appointed as the captain for the five-match T20I series in the Caribbean and the United States by the BCCI. Prior to his departure to the Caribbean, Pandya shared some pictures from his training session on Instagram today.

The photos capture Pandya focusing on his upper body strength. In the first two pictures, he can be seen holding dumbbells, while in the third photo, he strikes a pose for the camera.

On Instagram, these photos have garnered nearly 400,000 likes and over 1,000 fans have left comments on the post. The upcoming T20 World Cup, scheduled to take place in the West Indies and the USA next year, adds significance to the five-match T20I series that will be held at the same venues. Fans have high expectations for Hardik Pandya and his team to excel in these five T20Is. Pandya has previously led India to series victories against Ireland, Sri Lanka, and New Zealand. It will be intriguing to see if he can guide the Men in Blue to triumph in the T20I series against West Indies and the USA.