WATCH: When MS Dhoni, Sachin Tendulkar Were Shocked By AB de Villiers' Dishonesty, Munaf Patel Shares Old Video

In a recently resurfaced video shared by former Indian cricketer Munaf Patel on Instagram, a shocking incident from 2007 has left fans and cricket enthusiasts buzzing with disbelief. The video captures the moment when legendary Indian cricketers Sachin Tendulkar and MS Dhoni were left astounded by the honesty, or rather the lack thereof, displayed by South African batsman AB de Villiers.

During a match between India and South Africa, Indian pacers wreaked havoc by dismissing opener Morne Van Wyk and skipper Jacques Kallis within the first four overs. As the game progressed, a pivotal moment arrived in the fifth over. Zaheer Khan bowled a back-of-a-length delivery outside off-stump, causing the ball to move away from De Villiers. The ball lightly grazed the outside edge of De Villiers' bat and landed safely in the hands of the first slip fielder, Sachin Tendulkar.

Indian fielders erupted in celebration, believing they had claimed a crucial wicket. However, to their astonishment, De Villiers refused to walk, steadfastly awaiting the umpire's decision. Umpire Aleem Dar, oblivious to the nick or the ball's deviation, deemed De Villiers not out, frustrating the Indian team who had already started their jubilant celebrations.

While it was evident to everyone, including De Villiers himself, that he had edged the ball, he chose not to adhere to the spirit of the game. His refusal to walk left the Indian team scratching their heads in disbelief at Dar's decision. Despite this controversial incident, De Villiers failed to capitalize on the opportunity and was eventually caught behind by MS Dhoni off the bowling of Sourav Ganguly, contributing only 15 runs.

The video, originally from 2007, has gained renewed attention as Munaf Patel shared it on Instagram. Patel's caption, "Ye out kyu nahi diya umpire ne or batsman kyu jaa nahi raha hai?? Kya bolti public out ya not out?" translates to "Why didn't the umpire give it out, and why isn't the batsman walking? What does the public say, out or not out?"

The video has sparked widespread discussions among cricket fans and has brought the spotlight back on the importance of sportsmanship and integrity in the game. It serves as a reminder that even the most respected and talented players can be subject to moments of questionable behaviour.