Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya has taken a nice, little break ahead of the all-important Asia Cup 2022 that begins on August 27. He's been taking good care of his body before two big tickets tournaments scheduled to take this year. One is, of course, the Asia Cup and the other is T20 World Cup 2022. Hardik had recently flown to Santorini, one of the Cyclades islands in the Aegean Sea. He visited the place with his family - wife Natasa Stankovic and their son Agastya. Hardik shared some unseen pics from the vacation and the internet is in awe of the pictures. He captioned the pics as: "Once upon a time in Santorini."

Hardik will next be in action at the Asia Cup 2022. India play the first match of the tournament on August 28 and it is the mothers of all clashes: India vs Pakistan contest. The last time India met Pakistan was in the T20 World Cup 2022 in UAE. This year too these teams clash at the same venue and India will have revenge on their minds. Pakistan outclassed and outplayed India in the World Cup clash, winning it by 10 wickets. That loss had dented India's chances of qualifying for the semi-finals. India will surely look to make amends and play better cricket and also win.

Hardik could not do much in that clash but will be eager to perform well in th upcoming clash as well as tournament. Asia Cup is be a good preparation for the likes of India, Pakistan, Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka for the T20 World Cup as the tournament gives these team a competitive multi-nation tournament feels to warm things up. The good news for India is that Hardik has been bowling well too and Rohit Sharma can, at times, even ask for a four-over spells from him. His batting, of course, remains his primary skill.