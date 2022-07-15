Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya is busy trying to help Team India win the ODI series in England. He is missing his family which is back home. His wife Natasa Stankovic and their son Agastya recently went for a plilates session and it turned out to be a fun outing for the mother-son duo. Natasa, who also runs a YouTube channel, recently shared a day in her life video with her fans on social media. And now comes this video in which she can be seen having fun with her cut son 'Agu'. Agastya can be seen roaming around the room where hus mother doing workout. He is playing with the mat, jumping here and there and crawling on the flat equipments. The video starts with both mother and son making faces in the video while they are travelling in the car to the pilates session.

Agastya definitely does not need workout at this age but he was a adorable partner to his mother for sure and this video is a proof.

Watch the video below.

Hardik has responded to the video, making three heart emojis in the comments section. The Gujarat Titans captain had recently said that his days to enjoy himself are over and now he is a husband and a father and maturity had hit home than earlier. He said that he does not like to party till late night anymore or spend time outside. When he is not working, he likes to come back home and spend quality time with his family.

Not to forget, he is having a great time in the middle. He made a brilliant comeback, winning first-ever IPL trophy for Gujarat Titans in their maiden season. He is also having a good time playing for India. He became Indian captain as well, leading the team in the 2 T20s vs Ireland and finished unbeaten.