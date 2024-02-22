trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2723885
MUMBAI INDIANS IPL 2024 SCHEDULE

Hardik Pandya's Mumbai Indians IPL 2024 Schedule: Full Fixtures, Dates, And Venues

IPL 2024 Schedule Announced: Here's All You Need To Know About Mumbai Indians' Schedule In Ipl 2024.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Feb 22, 2024, 08:39 PM IST|Source: Bureau
As the anticipation builds for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, all eyes are on the Mumbai Indians (MI) as they gear up for yet another electrifying season. Under the leadership of the dynamic Hardik Pandya, Mumbai Indians are poised to set the stage on fire. Let's take a closer look at their schedule for the first 15 days of the tournament, highlighting key matchups, dates, and venues. The excitement kicks off on March 24th as Mumbai Indians face off against Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. This match holds special significance as Hardik Pandya, former captain of Gujarat Titans, returns to familiar territory, this time adorned in the iconic blue and gold of Mumbai Indians.
 

MI’s IPL 2024 Schedule

24 March: Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Titans (Ahmedabad) at 7:30 PM IST

27 March: Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (Hyderabad) at 7:30 PM IST

31 March: Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals (Mumbai) at 7:30 PM IST

5 April: Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals (Mumbai) at 3:30 PM IST

A Southern Showdown: MI vs. Sunrisers Hyderabad

Three days later, on March 27th, Mumbai Indians will lock horns with Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad. Expect fireworks as these two powerhouse teams battle it out under the floodlights.

Homecoming at Wankhede: MI vs. Rajasthan Royals

On April 1st, the action moves to the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai as Mumbai Indians play host to Rajasthan Royals. It's a homecoming for MI, and they'll be looking to kick off their home campaign with a resounding victory in front of their passionate fans.

Mumbai Indian's Full Squad

Rohit Sharma, Dewald Brevis, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, N. Tilak Varma, Tim David, Vishnu Vinod, Arjun Tendulkar, Shams Mulani, Nehal Wadhera, Jasprit Bumrah, Kumar Kartikeya, Piyush Chawla, Akash Madhwal, Jason Behrendorff, Romario Shepherd, Hardik Pandya (c), Gerald Coetzee, Dilshan Madushanka, Shreyas Gopal, Nuwan Thushara, Naman Dhir, Anshul Kamboj, Mohammad Nabi, Shivalik Sharma.

