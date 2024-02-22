The fervor of cricket enthusiasts is set to reach its zenith as the Indian Premier League (IPL) gears up for its 17th season. Chennai Super Kings (CSK), the reigning champions, are poised to defend their title with a captivating lineup of fixtures awaiting them. Let's delve into the full schedule, fixtures, and exciting additions to the squad for IPL 2024. The cricketing extravaganza kicks off on March 22 at the iconic M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. CSK will clash with Royal Challengers Bangalore in a much-anticipated opener, igniting the tournament with boundless excitement.

CHENNAI SUPER KINGS SCHEDULE FOR IPL 2024....!!!



- Dhoni army is coming. _ pic.twitter.com/lML7xDTxfp February 22, 2024

Fixture Highlights:

March 22: CSK vs Royal Challengers Bangalore - Chennai - 7:30 PM IST

March 26: CSK vs Gujarat Titans - Chennai - 7:30 PM IST

March 31: CSK vs Delhi Capitals - Visakhapatnam - 7:30 PM IST

April 5: CSK vs Sunrisers Hyderabad - Hyderabad - 7:30 PM IST

Dhoni’s Leadership and CSK’s Legacy:

Under the seasoned leadership of MS Dhoni, CSK epitomizes resilience and excellence. Dhoni, a titan in the cricketing arena, is set to steer his team through yet another exhilarating season, aiming to secure their sixth IPL title.

Key Squad Dynamics:

CSK’s squad brims with talent and experience, with notable additions enhancing their formidable lineup. New Zealand's Rachin Ravindra and all-rounder Shardul Thakur promise to add flair and versatility to the team's gameplay.

Chennai Super Kings squad:

MS Dhoni (c), Moeen Ali, Deepak Chahar, Devon Conway, Tushar Deshpande, Shivam Dube, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Ravindra Jadeja, Ajay Mandal, Mukesh Choudhary, Matheesha Pathirana, Ajinkya Rahane, Shaik Rasheed, Mitchell Santner, Simarjeet Singh, Nishant Sindhu, Prashant Solanki, Maheesh Theekshana, Rachin Ravindra, Shardul Thakur, Daryl Mitchell, Sameer Rizvi, Mustafizur Rahman, Avanish Rao Aravelly.