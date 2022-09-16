NewsCricket
RAJ ANGAD BAWA

Hardik Pandya's replacement? BCCI in search of fast bowling all-rounder, includes THIS cricketer in India A team

India have too many spin-bowling all-rounder options but not many pace bowlers with good lower middle-order hitting prowess.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Sep 16, 2022, 08:22 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Hardik Pandya's replacement? BCCI in search of fast bowling all-rounder, includes THIS cricketer in India A team

Young all-rounder Raj Angad Bawa has earned his maiden India A call-up in the Sanju Samson-led team for the three-match One-Day series against New Zealand A, starting September 22 in Chennai. The second and third matches are scheduled for September 25 and 27 respectively. Prithvi Shaw, who has been in fine form in the Duleep Trophy, is back in the mix along with most players, who were part of the ODI series in Zimbabwe.


Bawa, the hero of India's U-19 World Cup winning campaign, is a fast-medium bowler and left-handed hard-hitting middle-order batter. While he has only played two Ranji Trophy games for Chandigarh, it is understood that the Chetan Sharma-led selection committee's concern is to create a back-up for Hardik Pandya, who would time and again need to focus on workload management. With the likes of Shivam Dube and Vijay Shankar not stepping up at the international level, the selectors are keen on creating a pool of backup seam bowling all-rounders.

India have too many spin-bowling all-rounder options but not many pace bowlers with good lower middle-order hitting prowess. Bawa's all-round abilities will be put to test and the selectors will get an idea if he could be later upgraded to the senior level.

India A squad: Prithvi Shaw, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Rahul Tripathi, Rajat Patidar, Sanju Samson (Captain), KS Bharat (wicket-keeper), Kuldeep Yadav, Shabhaz Ahmed, Rahul Chahar, Tilak Varma, Kuldeep Sen, Shardul Thakur, Umran Malik, Navdeep Saini, Raj Angad Bawa.

Live Tv

Photo Gallery

Raj Angad BawaRaj Angad Bawa news updateRaj Angad Bawa newsRaj Angad Bawa updateHardik PandyaHardik Pandya news updateHardik Pandya NewsHardik Pandya updateIndia AIndia A teamIndia A news update

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of those who are making 'Kartavya path' a 'Garbage Path'
DNA Video
DNA: Cheetah to return to India after 75 years
DNA Video
DNA: Hindu dominated village a property of Waqf board?
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of the fast spreading Khalistani virus
DNA Video
DNA: PM Modi reaches Samarkand to attend SCO summit
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Non-Stop News; September 15, 2022
DNA Video
DNA : Hindi is not just a language but a 'mother tongue'!
DNA Video
DNA: Ban on single-use plastic products confined to papers only?
DNA Video
DNA: Pakistan's 'new drama' on terrorism
DNA Video
DNA: Who is spreading the rumors of child theft?