NewsCricket
SANJU SAMSON

Sanju Samson makes comeback, set to captain THIS Indian side

In six ODIs, Samson scored 130 runs at an average of 43.33. One half-century came out of his bat in five innings he played. The star batter of the team Ruturaj Gaikwad is in blistering form as he struck an outstanding 108 off 127 balls against New Zealand A.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Sep 16, 2022, 04:12 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Sanju Samson makes comeback, set to captain THIS Indian side

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Friday announced India A squad against New Zealand A in one-day series to be played in Chennai. India A will play three one-day games against New Zealand A under the captaincy of Sanju Samson. The first match of the series will be played on September 22, while the second match will take place on September 25. The final and third match of the one-day series will be held on September 27.

Samson had a great Indian Premier League 2022, in which his side Rajasthan Royals reached the final. He scored 458 runs in 17 matches at an average of 28.63 and a strike rate of 146.79. Two half-centuries came out of his bat, with the best score of 55. In six T20I matches this year across five innings, Samson scored 179 runs at an average of 44.75. He hit a half-century, a knock of 77 runs against Ireland.

In six ODIs, Samson scored 130 runs at an average of 43.33. One half-century came out of his bat in five innings he played. The star batter of the team Ruturaj Gaikwad is in blistering form as he struck an outstanding 108 off 127 balls against New Zealand A.

India A squad: Prithvi Shaw, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Rahul Tripathi, Rajat Patidar, Sanju Samson (Captain), KS Bharat (wicket-keeper), Kuldeep Yadav, Shabhaz Ahmed, Rahul Chahar, Tilak Varma, Kuldeep Sen, Shardul Thakur, Umran Malik, Navdeep Saini and Raj Angad Bawa.

Live Tv

Photo Gallery

Sanju SamsonSanju Samson news updateSanju Samson newsSanju Samson updateSanju Samson comebackSanju Samson IndiaSanju Samson Team India

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of those who are making 'Kartavya path' a 'Garbage Path'
DNA Video
DNA: Cheetah to return to India after 75 years
DNA Video
DNA: Hindu dominated village a property of Waqf board?
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of the fast spreading Khalistani virus
DNA Video
DNA: PM Modi reaches Samarkand to attend SCO summit
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Non-Stop News; September 15, 2022
DNA Video
DNA : Hindi is not just a language but a 'mother tongue'!
DNA Video
DNA: Ban on single-use plastic products confined to papers only?
DNA Video
DNA: Pakistan's 'new drama' on terrorism
DNA Video
DNA: Who is spreading the rumors of child theft?