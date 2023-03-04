topStoriesenglish2579961
NewsCricket
HARMANPREET KAUR

Harmanpreet Kaur = Brendon McCullum: Fans Can't Keep Clam As Mumbai Indians Captain Hits First-Ever Fifty In WPL - Watch

The match also saw Hayley Matthews smashing the first six as well as the first four of the WPL, with Tanuja Kanwar picking up the first wicket of the tournament.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Mar 04, 2023, 10:12 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Harmanpreet Kaur = Brendon McCullum: Fans Can't Keep Clam As Mumbai Indians Captain Hits First-Ever Fifty In WPL - Watch

In the opening match of the Women's Premier League held at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai on Saturday, Harmanpreet Kaur, the captain of the Mumbai Indians, scored the first fifty of the tournament. She achieved this milestone in just 22 balls and hit eleven boundaries along the way. Kaur's aggressive batting style kept the scoreboard ticking and made it difficult for the opposition, the Gujarat Giants, to contain her. However, she was eventually dismissed by Sneh Rana while attempting to hit another boundary. Kaur departed after scoring 65 runs from just 30 deliveries and hitting 14 boundaries.

Also Read: Who Will Hit Most Sixes In Women's Premier League 2023?

The match also saw Hayley Matthews smashing the first six as well as the first four of the WPL, with Tanuja Kanwar picking up the first wicket of the tournament. During the toss, Kaur had expressed her excitement to see how the younger players in her team perform.

The Mumbai Indians' impressive performance in the opening match, led by Kaur's brilliant batting, has set a high standard for the rest of the tournament. With the tournament being the first of its kind in India, it is expected to provide a platform for young and talented players to showcase their skills and potentially earn a place in the Indian national team.

“It’s a special day for all of us, want to enjoy this moment. This is a good wicket to bat on, but there will be something in it for the bowlers as well. We have some young players who’ll be featuring today and we’re looking forward to seeing how they play," Harmanpreet said at the toss.

Live Tv

Harmanpreet KaurHarmanpreet Kaur news updateHarmanpreet Kaur newsHarmanpreet Kaur updateHarmanpreet Kaur fiftyHarmanpreet Kaur watchHarmanpreet Kaur videoWomen's Premier League 2023WPL 2023Gujarat Giants vs Mumbai Indians WomenGG-W vs MI-WGG-W vs MI-W LiveBeth Mooneygujarat giants-w vs mumbai indians-w live scoregujarat giants women vs mumbai indians women today match 2023

Trending news

DNA Video
Know What Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi Says in Cambridge University in China
DNA Video
Jammu and Kashmir : Rahul Gandhi's statement on Pulwama attack
DNA Video
DNA: 'Soft corner' for China in Rahul's heart?
DNA Video
DNA: Adenovirus In India
DNA Video
DNA: PM Modi's scathing attack on the opposition
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Why has Congress become 'extinct' in the Northeast?
DNA Video
DNA: Labor lynching video turned out to be fake
DNA Video
DNA: 'Supreme' decision on appointment of EC
DNA Video
DNA: Famous writer Anant Pai passed away on this day in the year 2011
DNA Video
DNA: For the first time in the year 1886, Aluminum was made in the laboratory