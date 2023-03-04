Harmanpreet Kaur = Brendon McCullum: Fans Can't Keep Clam As Mumbai Indians Captain Hits First-Ever Fifty In WPL - Watch

In the opening match of the Women's Premier League held at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai on Saturday, Harmanpreet Kaur, the captain of the Mumbai Indians, scored the first fifty of the tournament. She achieved this milestone in just 22 balls and hit eleven boundaries along the way. Kaur's aggressive batting style kept the scoreboard ticking and made it difficult for the opposition, the Gujarat Giants, to contain her. However, she was eventually dismissed by Sneh Rana while attempting to hit another boundary. Kaur departed after scoring 65 runs from just 30 deliveries and hitting 14 boundaries.

@mipaltan posted 207/5 end of the 1st Innings. led by Harmanpreet Kaur show 65(30) & well supported by Hayley & Kerr _ Opening match and #MumbaiIndians have a different stories _ Great start to New Era of Women cricket _ #WPL2023 pic.twitter.com/sky174Dabn — Rahul Arjun (@therahularjun) March 4, 2023

She Said & Done it .

Harmanpreet kaur take a bow _ #TATAWPL pic.twitter.com/9mxaGT2MqJ — Parnju_ (@Pranjaljain079) March 4, 2023

The _,_ Harmanpreet Kaur hit 14 fours in the 30 balls she faced. _______#WPL2023 pic.twitter.com/PtkEuanqNl — Sakshi singh (@Sakshis86972679) March 4, 2023

Other teams after harmanpreet kaur this statement:- pic.twitter.com/YGF77djLH1 — .._____.._______.. (@KBC03931185) March 4, 2023

First half century in the history of WPL by Harmanpreet Kaur #TATAWPL #WPL2023 pic.twitter.com/pti4t4IocZ — Kaushik __ (@the_memer_kid_) March 4, 2023

Mumbai Indians posted 207/5 in the inaugural match of the WPL 2023



A powerhouse display by MI - led by captain Harmanpreet Kaur, Matthews and Amelia Kerr at the end!



Extremely happy with Jio cinema streaming quality no buffering amazing quality ! #WPL2023 #HarmanpreetKaur_ https://t.co/oOCtWGzi4z pic.twitter.com/Fz12Fni0Ns — Aryan Singh Rathore (@imaryanrathore) March 4, 2023

Harmanpreet Kaur well deserved half century in WPL T20.



Mumbai Indians fans right now _#WPLT20 #WPL2023#WomensPremierLeague pic.twitter.com/9OJu1jbJpQ — Ashutosh Srivastava __ (@sri_ashutosh08) March 4, 2023

What a start to the #WPL2023 _



With Hayley Matthews kicking off in the powerplay with those massive sixes, Harmanpreet Kaur destroyed the GT bowling line up in the mid overs finally Amelia kerr turned her beast mode on put a massive 207 on the board.pic.twitter.com/9CYNlm0OOO — _____ (@Lilith_blair31) March 4, 2023

The match also saw Hayley Matthews smashing the first six as well as the first four of the WPL, with Tanuja Kanwar picking up the first wicket of the tournament. During the toss, Kaur had expressed her excitement to see how the younger players in her team perform.

The Mumbai Indians' impressive performance in the opening match, led by Kaur's brilliant batting, has set a high standard for the rest of the tournament. With the tournament being the first of its kind in India, it is expected to provide a platform for young and talented players to showcase their skills and potentially earn a place in the Indian national team.

“It’s a special day for all of us, want to enjoy this moment. This is a good wicket to bat on, but there will be something in it for the bowlers as well. We have some young players who’ll be featuring today and we’re looking forward to seeing how they play," Harmanpreet said at the toss.