The excitement of the Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 turned into heartbreak for the Indian women's cricket team as they faced an early exit from the tournament in the UAE. Under the leadership of Harmanpreet Kaur, the team not only failed to reach the knockout stages but also raised serious questions about Kaur's future as captain. With the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) set to meet soon to deliberate on this pressing issue, the cricketing world is abuzz with speculation and analysis.

Also Read: FACT CHECK: Did Pakistan Purposely Lose To New Zealand To Eliminate India From Women's T20 World Cup 2024?

A Disappointing Campaign

This World Cup marked a pivotal moment for India, as it was the first time since Kaur took the reins in 2016 that the team failed to progress beyond the group stage. Historically, the Indian women have made significant strides, even reaching the finals in 2020, but the current campaign felt like a step back. The squad, boasting a wealth of talent, faced a reality check when they stumbled against New Zealand in their opening match and were subsequently knocked out by Australia in their last group game.

Harmanpreet's leadership has seen India consistently make it to the latter stages of international competitions, but this year, the team’s inconsistency was glaring. They secured only two victories out of four matches, a statistic that starkly contrasts with their potential.

BCCI's Critical Meeting

The BCCI’s upcoming meeting with the selection committee and head coach Amol Muzumdar is expected to be a watershed moment for Indian women's cricket. As per insider reports, the board is considering a change in captaincy, recognizing the need for fresh leadership ahead of the next 50-over World Cup set to be hosted in India. A source within the board mentioned, “Harmanpreet will continue to be an important member of the team, but we feel it’s high time a new face leads the team going ahead.”

Such a decision would not only reflect the BCCI's commitment to elevating the women's game but also provide the new captain with ample time to build a competitive squad for the upcoming World Cup.

Standout Performances Amid Struggles

Despite the overall team performance being below par, a few players shone brightly. Kaur herself contributed with bat, showcasing her skill and determination in critical matches. However, her individual performances could not salvage the team’s campaign, revealing a stark lack of support from her teammates.

Notably, the middle-order batting remained a significant area of concern. The batting line-up failed to convert starts into match-winning performances, a recurring issue that seemed to haunt the team throughout the tournament. This lack of depth in batting, coupled with untested bench strength, left the Indian side scrambling in pressure situations.

The Path Ahead: Reflections from Mithali Raj

Former India captain Mithali Raj, reflecting on the team's struggles, pointed out a lack of growth over the past three years, emphasizing the need for clarity in roles and strategy. She stated, “We have not seen any growth in this team. Every other team has shown development despite limited depth.” Mithali's insights resonate deeply, as they reflect broader issues within the team’s strategy and execution.

Her call for a younger captain also hints at a potential shift in leadership dynamics. Players like Jemimah Rodrigues, who brings energy and enthusiasm, could be seen as viable candidates for leading the team into the future.