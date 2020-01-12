Harmanpreet Kaur to lead Indian squad in 2020 ICC Women's T20 World Cup

Indian all-rounder Harmanpreet Kaur will lead the 15-member women's squad in the upcoming International Cricket Council (ICC) Women's T20 World Cup, which is slated to take place from February 21, 2020 to March 8, 2020.

Indian opener Smriti Mandhana, on the other hand, has been named as Harmanpreet's deputy for the showpiece event.

Batting sensation Shafali Verma has also got a node in the national women's cricket team following her back-to-back consistent performances in her first season at an international level. The 15-year-old is now all set to make her first appearance in the ICC event.

Meanwhile, Bengal's rookie batswoman Richa Ghosh was the only new face in the Indian women's T20I squad. She has been rewarded for her recent exploits in the women's Challenger Trophy, when she smashed 36 off just 26 balls in one of her games.

India are placed along with hosts Australia, New Zealand, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh in Group A while England, South Africa, the West Indies, Pakistan and Thailand forms Group B for the mega event.

The Women in Blue will kick-off their campaign at the ICC T20I World Cup against hosts Australia on February 21 at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG).

The full Indian women's World Cup T20I squad is as follows:

Harmanpreet Kaur (Captain), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodriguez, Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Veda Krishnamurthy, Richa Ghosh, Tania Bhatia, Poonam Yadav, Radha Yadav, Rajeshwari Gaikwad, Shikha Pandey, Pooja Vastrakar, Arundhati Reddy.