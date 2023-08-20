'If Messi Does Not Speak English...', Hasan Ali Trolled By Fans For Poor English, Shadab Khan Hits Back With Savage Reply

Cricket, often dubbed the "gentleman's game," is not just about batting, bowling, and fielding. It's a sport that thrives on teamwork and camaraderie. Pakistani cricketers Shadab Khan and Hasan Ali recently showcased their unity, not only on the field but also on social media. In this article, we'll explore how these two players defended each other against online trolling and the importance of such unity in sports.

Modelling skills better? Learning from my teammates. pic.twitter.com/ADh6wcdGWs — Shadab Khan (@76Shadabkhan) August 18, 2023

Mai sadqy jaon wari jaon apny yaar pa

Maa Sha Allah nazar na lag jaye _ https://t.co/PShjcCnO8v — Hassan Ali __ (@RealHa55an) August 18, 2023

You are an international cricketer...!!@TheRealPCBMedia @Rehan_ulhaq @TheRealPCB at least educate them how to use social media platforms https://t.co/68myw7Te7Y — Ali Hasnain Shah__ (@ali_hasnainshah) August 18, 2023

Messi english na bolay theek. Foreign players english mai aesi baat ker de theek. Laikin hmy chahe ke ham natural na rahe. Hum fake personality bna le. Bhai mujhe to apne culture ya mazak mai koi sharam nahi. Allah sab ko khush rakhay aur dosre ki khushi mai bhi khush rakhay. https://t.co/Ie1QiK3fB3 — Shadab Khan (@76Shadabkhan) August 19, 2023

Shadab's Stylish Tweet

Shadab Khan, the 24-year-old Pakistani cricket sensation, took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to share some stylish pictures of himself with the caption, "Modelling skills better? Learning from my teammates." This simple tweet would soon spark a heartwarming exchange.

Hasan Ali's Hilarious Praise

Hasan Ali, known for his witty sense of humour, couldn't resist responding to Shadab's tweet. He wrote, "Mai sadqy jaon wari jaon apny yaar pa, Maa Sha Allah nazar na lag jaye." Hasan's humorous comment was a testament to the close bond he shares with Shadab.

The Troll and Shadab's Response

However, this exchange took an unexpected turn when a fan tagged the Pakistan Cricket Board in a tweet, reprimanding Hasan for his language on a public platform. The fan urged Hasan to educate himself on social media etiquette, given his status as an international cricketer. This tweet ignited a response from Shadab Khan, who swiftly came to Hasan's defence.

Shadab pointed out the hypocrisy of criticizing Hasan's language skills when international football stars like Lionel Messi also struggle with English. Shadab emphasized the importance of authenticity and not succumbing to the pressure of portraying a fake persona. His response showcased his pride in his culture and sense of humour.

Shadab's Cricket Journey

Shadab Khan, who recently participated in The Hundred for Birmingham Phoenix, is set to return to action in the upcoming Asia Cup. Pakistan's first match against Nepal is scheduled for August 30. The highly anticipated clash between arch-rivals India and Pakistan will take place on September 2 in Kandy.