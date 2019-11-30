Hasin Ali ruled out of Sri Lanka Tests with rib fracture

Pakistan pacer Hasan Ali has been ruled out of next month's two-match Test series against Sri Lanka due to a rib fracture.

The 25-year-old, who rejoined Central Punjab for their ninth round Quaid-e-Azam Trophy fixture against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa after passing fitness tests, had complained of pain on his left side prior to the match. Subsequently, he underwent precautionary scans in Karachi that revealed fractures.

Reflecting on the same, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said that fresh CT scans confirmed that Hasan had sustained cortical rib fractures and that he would require up to six weeks of time to heal.

"Fast bowler Hasan Ali has been ruled out of home Tests against Sri Lanka after fresh CT scans revealed cortical rib fractures, involving ninth rib on the right side and eighth and ninth ribs on the left side," the PCB said in a press release.

"The fractures will require up to six weeks to heal and he will start a rehabilitation process at the National Cricket Academy from Monday," the country's cricket board added.

Pakistan are slated to play a two-match Test series in Sri Lanka, starting at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on December 11. The second Test will be played at the National Stadium in Karachi from December 19.