‘Have To Respect Your Body’: Jasprit Bumrah Regrets Missing Out On Bowling In Sydney Test

India’s stand-in captain Jasprit Bumrah spoke about his injury after the end of the final Test match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. While talking in the post-match presentation, the star pacer stated that he missed out on bowling on the spiciest pitch of the series. In the five-match Test series, Bumrah was exceptional as he scalped 32 wickets at an average of 13.02.

“Little frustrating, sometimes you have to respect your body, you can't fight your body. So they're a little disappointing at the end that, you know, probably missed out on the spiciest wicket in the series, but yeah, that's the way it is. Sometimes you have to accept what it is and, you know, move forward," Jasprit Bumrah said after the conclusion of the series.

"There was a little bit of discomfort so I wanted to check it out after the first over of my second spell (Day 2)," he added.

He was devastating at times, so it's no surprise to see Jasprit Bumrah named the NRMA Insurance Player of the Series. #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/7qFlYcjD2d — cricket.com.au (cricketcomau) January 5, 2025

While chasing 162 runs, the host nation showed aggressive cricket as they finished the chase in just 27 overs. With this series loss, the Indian team’s decade-long streak of winning the Border-Gavaskar Trophy came to an end.

"So the chat was about belief. We picked up wickets in the first innings as well with a bowler short. The chat was that we have to believe we are good enough and if we create enough pressure, we'll be able to do some damage," said Bumrah.

"Lots of ifs and buts. The whole series was well-fought. We were in the game today also. It was not totally one-sided...I think yeah it was a well-fought series. A lot of good learning for us and experience that our players have gained, who have come here for the first time...So I think these learnings will help us in the future," he signed off.