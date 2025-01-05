‘Haven’t Played Our Best’: Coach Gautam Gambhir’s Honest Admission After India Lose BGT

India’s head coach Gautam Gambhir has pointed out the value of playing domestic cricket after his team lost the Border Gavaskar Trophy against Australia. The Indian team sustained defeat in the fifth and final Test against Australia in Sydney by six wickets and lost the series by 1-3. Since 2015, this was India’s first series loss against Australia.

“I would always like everyone to play domestic cricket. Not only one game, if they’re available and they have the commitment to play red-ball cricket, everyone should play domestic cricket. As simple as it can get, if you don’t give importance to domestic cricket, you will never get desired results that you want in Test cricket,” said Gambhir in the post-match press conference.

Gautam Gambhir also commented on the Indian team after they lost the five-match Test series against Australia.

“We had our moments were we could have won matches. Had we managed to level up in Melbourne, the pressure would have been lesser. We should have batted in the second innings in Sydney. We need to improve across departments,” Gambhir said.

“We haven’t played our best and that’s the kind of result we got. We need to be honest and accept whatever it is,” he added.

The only Indian player who stood out throughout the series was Jasprit Bumrah as he took 32 wickets from five matches at an average of 13.06. Bumrah also broke Bishan Singh Bedi’s tally of 31 wickets recorded on the 1977-78 tour. On the back of a brilliant series, Bumrah won the player of the series award.

“Bumrah has been fantatstic. He has led the bowling unit very well. He has been there for his partners, be it Siraj or Harshit Rana, and has given us crucial breakthroughs. From his point of view, it was a brilliant series,” stated Gambhir on Jasprit Bumrah.