Former India spinner Harbhajan Singh has hailed Jasprit Bumrah's captaincy, saying that the premier pacer commands a lot of respect in the dressing room for the man that he is. Notably, Bumrah led India in the first Test of the five-match series against Australia in Perth in absence of regular skipper Rohit Sharma, who was unavailable for the game due to the birth of his second child.

India became the first team to beat Australia at Perth's Optus Stadium as the Bumrah-led side secured a historic 295-run win in the first Test. During the series opener, Bumrah led from the front, taking a total of 8 wickets in the match - 5 in the first innings and 3 in the second.

"Bumrah is an amazing player, and of course, he has got a great mindset. I have been a huge supporter of Bumrah from Day One and he has got that very calm kind of personality," Harbhajan told PTI on the sidelines of an event in Mumbai.

"He knows his game and he is one of those guys who is a very likeable person in the dressing room. He commands a lot of respect in the dressing room so when such a person leads you from the front, the team obviously follows," he added.

The former India player also praised KL Rahul for his formidable batting at Perth in the first Test along with Yashasvi Jaiswal.

"To give credit, Jassi did a great job but along with that, Jaiswal. KL Rahul… we talk so much about him, that KL is not making runs, this is not happening for him or that is not happening but in the end, you see, if you give a run to a player - he is a quality player, KL Rahul - and I am so happy for him," said Harbhajan.

The 44-year-old hoped India will continue their momentum from Perth as they prepare for the next assignment in a day-night Test at Adelaide.

"Now Rohit and Shubman will be back so the team will become even stronger. It's so good to see Team India the way they have played and I hope they will continue the way they have been playing and go on to win a series there," said Harbhajan.