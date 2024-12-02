'He Never Only Talks About...': Cheteshwar Pujara Reveals Why Jasprit Bumrah Is A Long-Term Captaincy Option For India

Veteran India batter Cheteshwar Pujara feels that premier fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah has all the qualities of being a good skipper and India should look at him as a long term captaincy candidate. Notably, Bumrah led India to a dominant victory in the first Test of the five-match series against Australia in Perth in absence of regular skipper Rohit Sharma, who was unavailable for the game due to the birth of his second child.

During the series opener in Perth, Jasprit Bumrah led from the front, taking a total of 8 wickets in the match - 5 in the first innings and 3 in the second.



"He (Bumrah) is (a viable long term captaincy option) without any doubt. The way he has shown that in difficult circumstances when we had a tough series at home and when you are playing a first Test match in Australia and to put up a show like that," Pujara said on ESPN Cricinfo.



"I think he has the capability of leading the team and he's a team's man. You look at him, he never only talks about himself, he talks about the team, the other players. What advice he would give," he added.

The 36-year-old Pujara further highlighted the sign of a good captain and opened up on Bumrah's personality.

"There are times when players don't need advice and he accepts it, he says that.. if there is an experienced player he will keep quiet. That is the sign of a good captain," he said.

"He is very down to earth, very friendly with players in the dressing room and eager to help and he is a good person to chat with. Even outside of cricket he has a humble personality," he added.



Bumrah will leave captaincy as Rohit Sharma returns for the second Test which is a pink ball game in Adelaide, starting December 6.