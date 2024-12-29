Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar criticised Rishabh Pant's unorthodox shot, which led to his dismissal on the third day of the Boxing Day Test between Australia and India at the MCG.

Pant looked fluent as he got to 28 off 37 balls before getting out in an attempt to play a scoop shot from outside off to the leg side off Scott Boland. He failed to connect it well and handed a straightforward catch to deep third off the leading edge.

Gavaskar was on live radio commentary on ABC Sport at the time of Pant's dismissal and said that the wicket-keeper batter had let India "down badly" by "throwing away" his wicket.

"Stupid, stupid, stupid. You've got two fielders there, and you still go for that, you've missed the previous shot. And look where you've been caught. You've been caught at deep third man. That is throwing away your wicket. Not in the situation that India was in," said Gavaskar.

"You have to understand the situation as well, you cannot say that that's your natural game. I'm sorry, that is not your natural game. That is a stupid shot. That is letting your team down badly!," he added.

But a day later, Gavaskar explained the rationale behind his outburst on Pant's shot.

"I've seen him play some fabulous innings, Rishabh Pant. But here in Australia, I get the impression he thinks that’s the only way he’s going to score runs here. He’s stepping down the pitch, lofting the ball, and getting a boundary. But that’s not always the way he scored runs in the past," he said on day four of the MCG Test.

"Of course, he has played those shots, which have been outrageously good. But it looks like he’s doing that … I’ve seen him play the cover drive along the ground very well. The square cut, the pull shot he plays so well, the flick off the pads. Everything he’s got. So, therefore, to take a little bit of risk at that stage was a little too much," he added.

The former Indian opener also mentioned that he got upset because of Pant's careless attitude.

"Honestly, this game has made me. Indian cricket has made me. So when I see somebody as talented as Rishabh Pant play that shot ... .and I had no problems with the first shot he played. The reason why I got upset was the ego took over for the next ball. I’ve just been hit in the midriff attempting a similar shot. I’m gonna show the bowler who’s the boss. Test cricket is not easy," said Gavaskar.

"When he got out and got out at the other end …and I was always saying that they have got two fielders there in the deep. And this is a big ground; it's not easy to hit the sixes. You’ve got the fielders in the catching position. Deep square leg and deep fine leg. But when he got caught in third man with the edge," he added.