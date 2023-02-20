topStoriesenglish2575455
Heartbreak for RCB and India Fans as Smriti Mandhana Misses out on Century in World Cup, Check Reactions Here

IND-W vs IRE-W: Fans were sad after Smriti Mandhana missed out on scoring a century for India in the T20 World Cup match against Ireland

India's star opener Smriti Mandhana smashed Ireland's bowling attack all over the park on Monday (February 20). India women cricket team finished at 155 for six in their final group match of the Women's T20 World Cup at the St George's Oval. Mandhana scored her career-best 87 in the shortest format in just 56 balls with 3 maximums and 9 boundaries. With the Women's Premier League (WPL) about to begin in a few days, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and India women cricket fans were left sad after the batter got out on 87. Fans wanted Mandhana to score a ton in the World Cup for India.

Skipper Laura Delany (3/33) was the pick of the bowlers for Ireland.

Brief Scores: India: 155 for 6 in 20 overs (Smriti Mandhana 87; Laura Delany 3/33, Orla Prendergast 2/22). (With PTI inputs)

