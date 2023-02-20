Heartbreak for RCB and India Fans as Smriti Mandhana Misses out on Century in World Cup, Check Reactions Here

India's star opener Smriti Mandhana smashed Ireland's bowling attack all over the park on Monday (February 20). India women cricket team finished at 155 for six in their final group match of the Women's T20 World Cup at the St George's Oval. Mandhana scored her career-best 87 in the shortest format in just 56 balls with 3 maximums and 9 boundaries. With the Women's Premier League (WPL) about to begin in a few days, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and India women cricket fans were left sad after the batter got out on 87. Fans wanted Mandhana to score a ton in the World Cup for India.

Checkout the sad reactions below:

Outstanding Knock from Smriti Mandhana in a must win match for India in this Women's T20 World Cup. She smashed 87 runs from 56 balls including 9 fours and 3 sixes against Ireland.



The Queen of World Cricket. pic.twitter.com/oiU9R5D8wM — CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) February 20, 2023

TAKE A BOW QUEEN !!!



Great knock by Smriti Mandhana showing her power hitting ability and playing for the TEAM.#INDvIRE pic.twitter.com/QEIsY2n9l3 — Kriti Singh (@kritiitweets) February 20, 2023

In this innings -



Smriti Mandhana - 87(56)

Others - 58(64)



RCB players carrying India, nothing new. pic.twitter.com/dhlCYmiwQJ — B` (@Bishh04) February 20, 2023

Back to back brilliant knocks by Smriti Mandhana pic.twitter.com/1S6VU4iXrf — Pratham. (@75thHundredWhen) February 20, 2023

Even after so much luck Smriti Mandhana failed to score a hundred February 20, 2023

Smriti Mandhana rode her luck to score her career-best score in T20Is. @WomensCricZone#T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/5gB6r2Jg7l — Shajin MS #T20WorldCup (@SupertrampMS) February 20, 2023

What a knock by lone warrior Smriti Mandhana! 87(56) with no support from the other end in a must win World Cup game!



Well played, Vice Captain @mandhana_smriti https://t.co/qHGJdkyfOb — Souvik 45(@SouvikPurkaya16) February 20, 2023

Smriti Mandhana 87(56). What an innings skipper February 20, 2023

Skipper Laura Delany (3/33) was the pick of the bowlers for Ireland.

Brief Scores: India: 155 for 6 in 20 overs (Smriti Mandhana 87; Laura Delany 3/33, Orla Prendergast 2/22). (With PTI inputs)