Pakistan announced their 15-man squad for the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 on Friday, September 22. The Babar Azam-led side has one big name missing. He is Naseem Shah. The fast bowler was ruled out due to an injury he sustained in the Asia Cup 2023. Naseem has been replaced by Hasan Ali, who has played 60 ODIs for Pakistan. Hasan is an ideal replacement for Naseem, having picked 91 wickets at an average of 30.36 since making his debut in 2017.

Pakistan have also decided to take just one wicketkeeper to the World Cup and he is Mohammad Rizwan. Mohammad Haris, who was part of the Asia Cup squad, has been dropped as well as all-rounder Faheem Ashraf.

Pakistan are happy to see Haris Rauf recover in time to be part of the World Cup squad. Other pacers include Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi and Mohammad Wasim Jr. The spinners picked for the World Cup are Shadab Khan, Usama Mir and Mohammad Nawaz.

Pakistan have picked a sensible squad. They will be the only team in WC 2023 without any player having 10 years experience of international cricket. That tells you why they'd have wanted some experience in bowling (Hasan Ali).



This is a solid squad even with Naseem missing the bus. However, there is one big worry or weakness in the 15-man squad announced by the PCB. Pakistan will be the only team in World Cup 2023 without any player having 10 years experience in international cricket.

"We were forced to make one change because of an unfortunate injury to Naseem Shah. We had a few injury scares in the recent Asia Cup, but I am glad to share that all the players are fully fit and are eager to perform for their country in the all-important tournament. I have received encouraging reports from our medical panel about Haris Rauf. He has started to (shadow) bowl at the National Cricket Academy and will be available for selection," Inzamam-ul-Haq, chairman of selectors, Pakistan Cricket Board said after announcing the squad.

If you look at the Indian team, there is Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma who are the two cricketers with over 10 years of experience. Pakistan's most experienced players like Babar Azam. Rizwan and Shaheen have maximum of eight years of experience. That may turn out to be a decisive factor for the Pakistan. One other worry in the squad is the lack of a wicketkeeping option. By dropping Haris, Pakistan will be hoping that Rizwan keeps healthy and fit during the whole course of the tournament.

Pakistan will open their World Cup campaign on October 6 at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. They also play two warm-ups ahead of the tournament. The practice matches will be against Australia and New Zealand. Pakistan are likely to fly to India in the last week of September. It will be the first time that the likes of Babar Azam, Shaheen Afridi will be playing on the Indian soil.