Here's the eligibility criteria for head coach and supporting staff of Team India

As Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced that it is looking for suitable candidates to fill the posts of head coach, batting coach, bowling coach, fielding coach, physiotherapist, strength & conditioning coach and administrative manager for Team India, it seems that the fate of head coach Ravi Shastri and other support staff are now hanging in balance.

The BCCI has said in a press release that interested candidates can send their application(s) on or before 30 July 2019 by 5 pm at recruitment@bcci.tv

The appointment of Coaching, S&C and Medical staff shall be from the period September 5, 2019, to Nov 24, 2021, while the appointment of Administrative Manager shall be for a one-year period. Ravi Shastri and other current coaching staff of Team India (Senior Men) will get an automatic entry in the recruitment process.

The eligibility criteria of different positions are mentioned below:

1. Head Coach

● Head Coach of a full member Test Playing Nation for a minimum period of 2 years OR;

o Head Coach of an Associate member /IPL or Equivalent International Leagues/First Class Teams/ National A teams, for a minimum period of 3 years

● Should have played a minimum of 30 Test Matches OR 50 ODIS OR;

o Should have BCCI Level 3 Certification or equivalent

● Below 60 years of age.

2. Batting Coach

Eligibility criteria/experience –

● Batting Coach of a full member Test Playing Nation, for a minimum period of

2 years OR;o Coach/Batting Coach of an Associate member /IPL or Equivalent International Leagues/ National A teams /First Class teams/U-19 National team, for a minimum period of 3 years

● Below 60 years of age.

● Should have played a minimum of 10 Test Matches OR 25 ODIS OR;

o Should have BCCI Level 3 Certification or equivalent

3. Bowling Coach

Eligibility criteria/experience -

● Bowling Coach of a full member Test Playing Nation, for a minimum period of

2 years OR;

o Coach/Bowling Coach of an Associate member /IPL or Equivalent International Leagues/ National A teams /First Class teams/U-19

National team, for a minimum period of 3 years

● Below 60 years of age.

● Should have played a minimum of 10 Test Matches OR 25 ODIS OR;

o Should have BCCI Level 3 Certification or equivalent

4. Fielding Coach

Eligibility criteria/experience -

● Fielding Coach of a full member Test Playing Nation, for a minimum period of

2 years OR;

o Coach/ Fielding Coach of an Associate member Test Playing nation/IPL or Equivalent International Leagues/ National A teams /First Class

teams/U-19 National team, for a minimum period of 3 years

● Below 60 years of age.

● Should have played a minimum of 10 Test Matches OR 25 ODIS OR;

o Should have BCCI Level 3 Certification or equivalent

5. Physiotherapist

Eligibility criteria/experience -

● The candidate should have post-graduate qualifications relating to Sports Medicine/Rehabilitation OR

o A Graduate degree in Physiotherapy from a recognized university

● Significant understanding of Cricket injury and performance requirements

● Demonstrable high-quality physiotherapy treatment and rehabilitation skills

● Demonstrable effective diagnostic decision-making skills

● Practical knowledge of injury rehabilitation and prevention training

● Practical knowledge of injury surveillance and workload monitoring methods

● 10 years experience in handling elite athletes OR

o 4 years experience as a travelling physiotherapist with elite athletes

● Experience as a Physiotherapist with Cricket players

6. Strength & Conditioning Coach

Eligibility criteria/experience -

● Extensive (>10 years) experience in enhancing International Player/Athlete

performance through physical preparation

● Sports science / S&C degree; preferably postgraduate level

● Significant experience of Elite Cricket performance and practice methods

● Demonstrable high-quality S&C coaching skills

● Demonstrable effective S&C programming knowledge

● Practical knowledge of injury rehabilitation and prevention training

● Practical knowledge of nutrition strategies & recovery practices to support performance and health

● Practical knowledge of monitoring and analysis systems.

7. Administrative Manager

Eligibility criteria/experience -

● Should have played good level of cricket: preferably first class OR at

International level.

o Candidates who have (i) successfully managed a cricket team of any of the affiliated units of BCCI or the national teams, at the first class or at

the International level, or (ii) have a minimum of ten years of work experience in public/private sector, will be preferred.

● Should possess a sound knowledge of cricket including the laws and playing conditions etc.

● The candidate should have successfully cleared a graduate program conducted by a recognised university. A masters degree is desirable.

● Candidate should be below the age of 60 years with an ability to withstand the rigours of the International cricket schedule of the team.

● Mandatory that the candidate should be an Indian passport holder and well-travelled to major cricket playing nations.

● Should be able to demonstrate complete knowledge of the rules and regulations of the game, awareness of the BCCI, it’s functioning and the

ability to manage the expectations of its stakeholders.