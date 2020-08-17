Here's the revised schedule for Caribbean Premier League 2020

The Caribbean Premier League (CPL) has issued a revised schedule for its upcoming 2020 season, with the start time for weekend matches being changed.

The afternoon matches on Saturday and Sunday will now be held at 2:15pm local time i.e 7:30 p.m IST.

The 33-match season will be played in Trinidad & Tobago, with all matches taking place across two stadiums in that country from August 18 to September 10.

The Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba will host 23 games, including the semi-finals and final.Meanwhile, the Queen’s Park Oval in Port of Spain will host the remaining 10 matches.

The upcoming edition of the CPL will be held behind closed doors in a bio-secure environment, with a series of stringent protocols in place to protect the players as well as all those people who are involved in the league amid coronavirus pandemic.

Take a look at the complete schedule for eighth season of the CPL:

Venue – Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Tarouba August 18 (07:30 PM IST) Trinbago Knight Riders v Guyana Amazon Warriors August 19 (03:00 AM IST) Barbados Tridents v St Kitts & Nevis Patriots August 19 (07:30 PM IST) Jamaica Tallawahs v St Lucia Zouks August 20 (03:00 AM IST) Guyana Amazon Warriors v St Kitts & Nevis Patriots August 20 (07:30 PM IST) St Lucia Zouks v Barbados Tridents August 21 (03:00 AM IST) Trinbago Knight Riders v Jamaica Tallawahs August 22 (07:30 PM IST) St Kitts & Nevis Patriots v St Lucia Zouks August 23 (03:00 AM IST) Guyana Amazon Warriors v Jamaica Tallawahs August 23 (07:30 PM IST) Trinbago Knight Riders v Barbados Tridents August 24 (03:00 AM IST) Guyana Amazon Warriors v St Lucia Zouks Venue – Queen’s Park Oval, Port of Spain August 25 (07:30 PM IST) St Kitts & Nevis Patriots Barbados Tridents August 26 (03:00 AM IST) Jamaica Tallawahs v Guyana Amazon Warriors August 26 (07:30 PM IST) St Lucia Zouks v Trinbago Knight Riders August 27 (03:00 AM IST) Barbados Tridents v Jamaica Tallawahs August 27 (07:30 PM IST) St Lucia Zouks v St Kitts & Nevis Patriots August 28 (03:00 AM IST) Guyana Amazon Warriors v Trinbago Knight Riders August 29 (07:30 PM IST) Barbados Tridents v Trinbago Knight Riders August 30 (03:00 AM IST) St Kitts & Nevis Patriots v Jamaica Tallawahs August 30 (07:30 PM IST) Barbados Tridents v St Lucia Zouks August 31 (03:00 AM IST) St Kitts & Nevis Patriots v Guyana Amazon Warriors Venue – Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Tarouba September 1 (07:30 PM IST) Jamaica Tallawahs v Trinbago Knight Riders September 2 (03:00 AM IST) Guyana Amazon Warriors v Barbados Tridents September 2 (07:30 PM IST) Trinbago Knight Riders v St Kitts & Nevis Patriots September 3 (03:00 AM IST) St Lucia Zouks v Guyana Amazon Warriors September 3 (07:30 PM IST) Jamaica Tallawahs v St Kitts & Nevis Patriots September 4 (03:00 AM IST) Barbados Tridents v Guyana Amazon Warriors September 5 (07:30 PM IST) Trinbago Knight Riders v St Lucia Zouks September 6 (03:00 AM IST) Jamaica Tallawahs v Barbados Tridents September 6 (07:30 PM IST) St Kitts & Nevis Patriots v Trinbago Knight Riders September 7 (03:00 AM IST) St Lucia Zouks v Jamaica Tallawahs September 8, TBC Semi final 1 (1st v 4th) September 8, TBC Semi final 2 (2nd vs 3rd) September 10, TBC Final

Trinbago Knight Riders will lock horns with last year's runner-ups Guyana Amazon Warriors in the opening match of the tournament at Brian Lara Cricket Academy on August 18.