हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Caribbean Premier League

Here's the revised schedule for Caribbean Premier League 2020

The Caribbean Premier League (CPL) has issued a revised schedule for its upcoming 2020 season, with the start time for weekend matches being changed.

Here&#039;s the revised schedule for Caribbean Premier League 2020
Official logo of CPL

The Caribbean Premier League (CPL) has issued a revised schedule for its upcoming 2020 season, with the start time for weekend matches being changed.

The afternoon matches on Saturday and Sunday will now be held at 2:15pm local time i.e 7:30 p.m IST. 

The 33-match season will be played in Trinidad & Tobago, with all matches taking place across two stadiums in that country from August 18 to September 10.

The Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba will host 23 games, including the semi-finals and final.Meanwhile, the Queen’s Park Oval in Port of Spain will host the remaining 10 matches. 

The upcoming edition of the CPL will be held behind closed doors in a bio-secure environment, with a series of stringent protocols in place to protect the players as well as all those people who are involved in the league amid coronavirus pandemic.

Take a look at the complete schedule for eighth season of the CPL:

Venue – Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Tarouba
August 18 (07:30 PM IST) Trinbago Knight Riders v Guyana Amazon Warriors
August 19 (03:00 AM IST) Barbados Tridents v St Kitts & Nevis Patriots
August 19 (07:30 PM IST) Jamaica Tallawahs v St Lucia Zouks
August 20 (03:00 AM IST) Guyana Amazon Warriors v St Kitts & Nevis Patriots
August 20 (07:30 PM IST) St Lucia Zouks v Barbados Tridents
August 21 (03:00 AM IST) Trinbago Knight Riders v Jamaica Tallawahs
August 22 (07:30 PM IST) St Kitts & Nevis Patriots v St Lucia Zouks
August 23 (03:00 AM IST) Guyana Amazon Warriors v Jamaica Tallawahs
August 23 (07:30 PM IST) Trinbago Knight Riders v Barbados Tridents
August 24 (03:00 AM IST) Guyana Amazon Warriors v St Lucia Zouks
Venue – Queen’s Park Oval, Port of Spain
August 25 (07:30 PM IST) St Kitts & Nevis Patriots Barbados Tridents
August 26 (03:00 AM IST) Jamaica Tallawahs v Guyana Amazon Warriors
August 26 (07:30 PM IST) St Lucia Zouks v Trinbago Knight Riders
August 27 (03:00 AM IST) Barbados Tridents v Jamaica Tallawahs
August 27 (07:30 PM IST) St Lucia Zouks v St Kitts & Nevis Patriots
August 28 (03:00 AM IST) Guyana Amazon Warriors v Trinbago Knight Riders
August 29 (07:30 PM IST) Barbados Tridents v Trinbago Knight Riders
August 30 (03:00 AM IST) St Kitts & Nevis Patriots v Jamaica Tallawahs
August 30 (07:30 PM IST) Barbados Tridents v St Lucia Zouks
August 31 (03:00 AM IST) St Kitts & Nevis Patriots v Guyana Amazon Warriors
Venue – Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Tarouba
September 1 (07:30 PM IST) Jamaica Tallawahs v Trinbago Knight Riders
September 2 (03:00 AM IST) Guyana Amazon Warriors v Barbados Tridents
September 2 (07:30 PM IST) Trinbago Knight Riders v St Kitts & Nevis Patriots
September 3 (03:00 AM IST) St Lucia Zouks v Guyana Amazon Warriors
September 3 (07:30 PM IST) Jamaica Tallawahs v St Kitts & Nevis Patriots
September 4 (03:00 AM IST) Barbados Tridents v Guyana Amazon Warriors
September 5 (07:30 PM IST) Trinbago Knight Riders v St Lucia Zouks
September 6 (03:00 AM IST) Jamaica Tallawahs v Barbados Tridents
September 6 (07:30 PM IST) St Kitts & Nevis Patriots v Trinbago Knight Riders
September 7 (03:00 AM IST) St Lucia Zouks v Jamaica Tallawahs
September 8, TBC Semi final 1 (1st v 4th)
September 8, TBC Semi final 2 (2nd vs 3rd)
September 10, TBC Final
   

Trinbago Knight Riders will lock horns with last year's runner-ups Guyana Amazon Warriors in the opening match of the tournament at Brian Lara Cricket Academy on August 18.

Tags:
Caribbean Premier LeagueCPL 2020Trinbago Knight RidersCricket
Next
Story

There will never be another Mahendra Singh Dhoni, says Mithali Raj
  • 26,47,663Confirmed
  • 50,921Deaths

Full coverage

  • 2,06,92,320Confirmed
  • 7,50,744Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT1M25S

Charlie Peng accused of 1 thousand crore 'hawala' business and espionage in India