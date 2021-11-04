'He's a freak', Jessika Power slams Shane Warne for sending her inappropriate messages

Australian cricket legend Shane Warne finds himself in one more controversy. Australia Realty TV star Jessika Power slammed him for sending inappropriate messages to her, calling him 'insane'.

This is not the first time a woman has complained about Warne's behaviour. In the past as well, the former spinner has been blamed for his inappropriate actions.

Power said that now she understands why he gets into trouble all the time while calling Warne 'a freak'. She said that when she replied to Warne that what he was sending to her was inapproproate, he got 'real X-rated'.

She said, "It was even weirder when I had Shane Warne in my inbox the other week. He’s a freak. Some of the things he was sending me, I was like, Inappropriate! I replied a little bit to him and then he just got real X-rated. And I was like, I just can’t. No wonder he gets into trouble all the time."

"It was insane. I was like, 'I can’t believe you’re writing this over message,'" said Power.

Warne has played over 300 international matches for Australia and has picked wickets in abundance. He is the most successful Test bowler for Australia, picking up a total of 708 wickets. Not to forget his 293 wickets in ODIs.

However, he has made headline every now and then even while not playing, thanks to his lifestyle. He was once banned from the Australian team for consumption of drugs as well. Power's claims is a new addition to his list of controversies.