हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Shane Warne

'He's a freak', Jessika Power slams Shane Warne for sending her inappropriate messages

Australian cricket legend Shane Warne finds himself in one more controversy. Australia Realty TV star Jessika Power slammed him for sending inappropriate messages to her, calling him 'insane'. 

&#039;He&#039;s a freak&#039;, Jessika Power slams Shane Warne for sending her inappropriate messages
File image of Shane Warne. (Source: Twitter)

Australian cricket legend Shane Warne finds himself in one more controversy. Australia Realty TV star Jessika Power slammed him for sending inappropriate messages to her, calling him 'insane'. 

This is not the first time a woman has complained about Warne's behaviour. In the past as well, the former spinner has been blamed for his inappropriate actions.

Power said that now she understands why he gets into trouble all the time while calling Warne 'a freak'. She said that when she replied to Warne that what he was sending to her was inapproproate, he got 'real X-rated'.

She said, "It was even weirder when I had Shane Warne in my inbox the other week. He’s a freak. Some of the things he was sending me, I was like, Inappropriate! I replied a little bit to him and then he just got real X-rated. And I was like, I just can’t. No wonder he gets into trouble all the time."

"It was insane. I was like, 'I can’t believe you’re writing this over message,'" said Power.

Warne has played over 300 international matches for Australia and has picked wickets in abundance. He is the most successful Test bowler for Australia, picking up a total of 708 wickets. Not to forget his 293 wickets in ODIs. 

However, he has made headline every now and then even while not playing, thanks to his lifestyle. He was once banned from the Australian team for consumption of drugs as well. Power's claims is a new addition to his list of controversies. 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Shane WarneJessika PowerJessika Power Shane WarneCricketcricket news
Next
Story

T20 World Cup 2021: 'India are off the mark', Twitter reacts as India register their first win in tournament

Must Watch

PT10M46S

Diwali 2021: Clean your heart, mind and soul this Diwali