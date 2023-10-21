trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2678273
'He's Slamming 150 Kph Bowling', Heinrich Klaasen's Insane Hitting Bowls Over Fans; Check Reactions

ENG vs SA: Klaasen smashed 109 off just 67 deliveries. His knock included 12 fours and 4 sixes. It came at an excellent strike rate of 162.69.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Shubham Pandey|Last Updated: Oct 21, 2023, 06:28 PM IST|Source: Bureau
'He's Slamming 150 Kph Bowling', Heinrich Klaasen's Insane Hitting Bowls Over Fans; Check Reactions Heinrich Klaasen. (Image: AP)

Winning the toss and opting to bowl first backfired for England in Match 20 of ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 vs South Africa. The Proteas Men showed the 'Protea Fire' as they hit 399 for 7 in 50 overs. It was a almost a near perfect batting performance from the batting unit. The best batter from the African side was Heinrich Klaasem who smashed 109 off just 67 balls, which included12 fours and 4 sixes. 

When Klaasen gets going, it is a sight to watch. The whole of Wankhede stood up and applauded when he finished on 109 in the 50th over of the innings. On social media, he was of course trending as his fans could not stop talking about the fiery knock. 

Check some of the top reactions on X after Klaasen's brilliant knock:

Klaasen possesses the remarkable ability to strike a cricket ball with immense power and precision. His astounding century against England stands as a testament to his exceptional skills as a powerful batter. In that remarkable innings, Klaasen showcased a blend of aggression and composure, dismantling the English bowling attack with sheer brilliance.

Malan's century was a spectacle of pure cricketing talent, punctuated by a barrage of boundaries and effortless sixes. His ability to find gaps in the field and his impeccable timing were on full display, leaving the opposition in awe. The ton against England not only solidified his reputation as a brilliant hitter but could also play a crucial role in securing victory for his team in the end.

Klaasen's prowess with the bat continues to be a source of excitement for fans worldwide. His remarkable century against a formidable team like England only reinforces his status as a powerful batter to watch out for in the years to come.

A packed Wankhede witnessed a high-class batsmanship from one of the sweetest timers of the cricket ball on spin bowling. Klaasen plays for Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Indian Premier Legaue and in IPL 2023 had shown glimpses of what he can do with the bat. Not to forget, Reeza Hendricks scored an 85 while Rassie van de Dussen smashed a 60 too. There was a special knock played by Marco Jansen as well. He hit 75 off just 42 balls, which includes 6 sixes.

