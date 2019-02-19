हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Harry Gurney

He's the best death bowler I've played with: Australian all-rounder Dan Christian on English bowler Harry Gurney

Image Credits: Twitter/@TrentBridge

Australian all-rounder Dan Christian has hailed English bowler and Melbourne Renegades teammate Harry Gurney as the best death bowler he's ever played with, following the outfit's remarkable triumph in the 2018-19 edition of the Big Bash League (BBL). 

Gurney conceded just 20 runs in his four-over spell as the Renegades emerged victorious by a margin of 13 runs in the final against Melbourne Stars, having posted a total of 145. Christian who played a clinical role as well accounting for the key wickets of Dwayne Bravo and Seb Grotch, backed the 32-year-old Englishman to outsmart a quality player like Steve Waugh as well.   

"He's an absolute gun. He's the best death bowler I've played with anywhere around the world," cricket.com.au quoted Dan Christian as saying of Gurney. 

"I'd love to see Mark Waugh face him at the death, I don't think he'd be able to get him. He's got too many tricks, he bowls the perfect yorker. I was really pleased for him to close that game out for us again, he's did a great job for us all season," he added.

This is not the first tournament that Christian and Gurney are playing together, with the duo playing important roles in English county side Nottinghman's triumph back in 2017.

