'He's the best', Virender Sehwag feels Rohit Sharma should replace Virat Kohli as new T20I captain

With Virat Kohli's stint as an all-format captain for India coming to an end this month, all eyes will be on selectors to announce the new Indian captain for the T20s and that announcement is not far away.

India play New Zealand in best of three T20Is starting 17 November in Jaipur. If India, somehow, make it to the final, then they will have only two days to return to India, travel to Jaipur and play the first match. The calendar is all packed.

So expect the BCCI selectors to come out with the name of the new T20I captain soon. Interestingly, the upcoming series will see both the new head coach and new captain taking charge.

There have been many suggestions being made by fans and former cricketers on who should captain India in this format going forward. Some are picking KL Rahul to lead the side while others want Rishabh Pant to be given the chance ealry so that he gets better and better as captain.

However, former India batter Virender Sehwag feels that it should be the vice-captain Rohit Sharma who should be given the leadership charge as he is a proven leader, especially in this format.

Rohit has led India to a couple of tournament wins in the past, Asia Cup in 2018 (50 overs) ad Nidahas Trophy (20 overs). Add to that, he has won five titles with Mumbai Indians, a record which will take some doing to beat.

Sehwag, speaking on his Facebook show Virugiri Dot Com, said, "I think there are many candidates for captain but I think Rohit is the best candidate because he has done well as a leader for the Mumbai Indians team in the IPL. He has won the IPL championship five times. So according to me, the next T20 captain of Team India should be Rohit Sharma."

The mystery over who India's new T20I captain will be over soon but Indian team is currently busy trying to qualify for the semi-finals. They play Scotland in their fourth group encounter on Friday and will be playing for a big win. They play their last match against Namibia, another must-win encounter, on 8 November.