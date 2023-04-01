topStoriesenglish2590016
NewsCricket
IPL 2023

Highlights | LSG vs DC, IPL 2023 Cricket Score & Updates: Lucknow Super Giants Beat Delhi Capitals By 50 Runs

Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals, Indian Premier League 2023 LIVE Cricket Scorecard: Lucknow Super Giants beat Delhi Capitals by 50 runs.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Shubham Pandey|Last Updated: Apr 01, 2023, 11:32 PM IST|Source:

Trending Photos

Highlights | LSG vs DC, IPL 2023 Cricket Score & Updates: Lucknow Super Giants Beat Delhi Capitals By 50 Runs
LIVE Blog

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) defeated Delhi Capitals (DC) by 50 runs in the 3rd match of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2023) on Saturday. Delhi Capitals' captain David Warner won the toss and elected to bowl first in the second match of the Saturday double-header of IPL 2023 today. Led by KL Rahul, LSG will be aiming to have an even better season than last year when they reached the playoffs. The fact that they are playing at home will comfort LSG as they are going to get the support of the fans in Lucknow. Expect fans to reach the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium from nearby cities of Prayagraj and Kanpur as well. It goes without saying that the one of newest franchises of IPL will be under pressure too while playing at home as expectations will be huge. 

DC, at the same time, are playing IPL 2023 without their regular captain Rishabh Pant, who is recovering from injuries sustained in a car accident. David Warner replaces him as leader and will be aiming to get their campaign off to a good start.

Check LIVE Updates from Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2023 Match No. 3 here.

01 April 2023
23:31 PM

This is it from Zee News' liver coverage of IPL 2023 match between LSG and DC. For more cricket-related updates stay tuned with Zee News.

23:24 PM

LIVE IPL 2023 LSG vs DC: That is it!

Lucknow Super Giants have started their season with a comprehensive and impressive victory. The team has put up a great show for the thousands of fans who were present at their home ground. The batters set the momentum for LSG by scoring a huge total, which was further complemented by a crafty performance by the bowlers. Despite being dropped by Khaleel, Mayers made sure that Capitals had to pay for their mistake. He scored a quick fifty after the powerplay, and Pooran's valuable cameo added to the Giants' final total of 193/6.

 

23:09 PM

LIVE IPL 2023 LSG vs DC: Delhi's last hope David Warner departs

Warner's battle comes to an end as he gets caught by Gowtham off Avesh Khan's slower delivery. With a lack of pace, Warner swings across but is completely deceived. Gowtham, stationed at long-on, settles underneath it and completes a comfortable catch with a reverse cup. This catch brings LSG closer to a resounding victory. Warner departs for 56 runs off 48 balls, including 7 fours. He was caught by Gowtham off Avesh Khan's bowling.

23:05 PM

LIVE IPL 2023 LSG vs DC

22:51 PM

LIVE IPL 2023 LSG vs DC: Ravi Bishnoi strikes

Ravi Bishnoi claims another wicket, as Powell is given out lbw! The decision is so clear-cut that there's no need for a review. Bishnoi bowled a googly that kept a bit low, deceiving Powell and striking him on the pads. The appeal follows, and the umpire swiftly raises his finger, signaling the end of Powell's innings. At this point, the game appears to be quite one-sided. Powell departs having scored just 1 run from 3 balls

22:39 PM

LIVE IPL 2023 LSG vs DC: DC 4 down

Rossouw is caught by Mayers as Ravi Bishnoi strikes! At first, it seemed like there might be a review for an lbw decision, but it turns out to be for a catch. The ball hit Rossouw's bat after hitting his back leg, causing it to fly straight to Mayers who safely takes the catch behind the wicket. Rossouw departs after scoring 30 runs from 20 balls, which included 3 fours and 1 six.

22:20 PM

LIVE IPL 2023 LSG vs DC: 3rd wicket for Mark

Mark Wood claims his third wicket of the innings, as Sarfaraz Khan is caught by Gowtham at fine leg. Wood is in exceptional form on his home turf. He delivers a well-directed short ball at a pace of 137.4kph, which angles in and restricts Sarfaraz's room for manoeuvre. Initially, Sarfaraz tries to duck the ball, but he loses his balance and then decides to ramp it over the keeper as an afterthought. Unfortunately for him, he only manages to hit it towards fine leg, where Gowtham is positioned to take an easy catch. With Sarfaraz's dismissal, the DC team is now facing some trouble. He departs after scoring 4 runs from 9 balls, including 1 four.

 

22:02 PM

LIVE IPL 2023 LSG vs DC

22:01 PM

LIVE IPL 2023 LSG vs DC: Back-to-back wickets for Wood

What a delivery from Mark Wood! Mitchell Marsh is sent back for a golden duck, bowled by the fast bowler. Wood's face is lit up with excitement and he leaps in celebration. This delivery is even fuller than the previous one, landing outside off. Marsh attempts to drive it straight down the ground, but the ball moves sharply inwards, narrowly avoiding the inside edge and crashing into the stumps. Wood is now on a hat-trick, with the next ball set to be an intense moment for both teams. Marsh's dismissal sees him depart without scoring any runs from just one ball faced.

21:58 PM

LIVE IPL 2023 LSG vs DC: Shaw Clean Bowled!

Prithvi Shaw is dismissed bowled by Mark Wood! The sheer speed of Wood's delivery is impressive, and he is clearly delighted with the result. Wood charges in and delivers a full-length ball at a blistering pace of 147.3kph, which lands in the off-stump channel. Shaw attempts a big drive with a limited front foot movement, but the ball moves in slightly and finds the gap between his bat and pads, resulting in the stumps being hit. Shaw departs after scoring 12 runs from 9 balls, including 2 fours.

21:54 PM

LIVE IPL 2023 LSG vs DC: DC on top

21:46 PM

LIVE IPL 2023 LSG vs DC

21:44 PM

LIVE IPL 2023 LSG vs DC

21:22 PM

LIVE LSG vs DC score & updates: DC need 194 to win

And that is it. Ayush Badoni in the end gets 18 off 7 along with Krishnappa Gowtham getting the maximum off his first ball of this game. Chetan Sakariya has been expensive as he gave away 53 runs taking two wickets.

LSG: 193/6 (20 Overs)

21:10 PM

LIVE LSG vs DC score and updates IPL 2023: Out

Nicholas Pooran 36 (21) caught by Prithvi Shaw bowled by Khaleel Ahmed. Lucknow lose another wicket but the damage has been done, DC would be happy Pooran is not facing any more balls now.

LSG: 172/5 (19.1 Overs)

20:58 PM

LIVE LSG vs DC IPL 2023 score & updates: Pooran on fire

Nicholas Pooran batting 25 off 15 balls at the moment and he is looking unstoppable at the moment. Delhi Capitals looking to restrict the Lucknow batters for the lowest score possible.

LSG: 154/4 (17.4 Overs)

20:46 PM

LIVE LSG vs DC score and updates IPL 2023: Gone!

Marcus Stoinis 12 (10) caught by Sarfaraz Khan bowled by Khaleel Ahmed, what a time to get the wicket for the Delhi Capitals. LSG now left with Pandya and Pooran in the middle with 4 overs left.

LSG: 131/4 (16 Overs)

20:32 PM

LIVE IPL 2023 LSG vs DC score & updates: Out!

Kyle Mayers 73 (38) out bowled by Axar Patel. What a ball! Axar is pumped as he gets his revenge from the left-hander. Delhi Capitals with 2 wickets in quick succession.

LSG: 101/3 (12 Overs)

20:20 PM

LIVE IPL 2023 LSG vs DC score & updates: Mayers on fire

Kyle Mayers batting on 64 off 32 balls for the Lucknow Super Giants at the moment. Khaleel Ahmed drop the left-hander on 14, he is hiding in shame at the moment with four and six that is being hit.

LSG - 89/1 (10 Overs)

19:54 PM

LIVE LSG vs DC IPL 2023 score: Gone!

Big wicket! KL Rahul 8 (12) caught by Axar Patel bowled by Sakariya. Captain departs, another failure for Rahul against Chetan Sakariya, this is the fourth time Sakariya has got the better off the right-hander in this competition.

LSG: 21/1 (4.3 Overs)

19:47 PM

LIVE LSG vs DC IPL 2023 score & updates: LSG off to a slow start

KL Rahul and Kyle Mayers are in the middle for the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). A slow start for LSG as both batters take their time to get in the rhythm. The pitch is not favorable for batters as per Rovman Powell.

LSG: 12/0 (3 Overs)

19:35 PM

LIVE LSG vs DC IPL 2023 score & updates: Action begins

Captain KL Rahul and Kyle Mayers open the innings for Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) against the Delhi Capitals. The first over was bowled by Khaleel Ahmed and it was a neat one as only 1 run comes off it.

LSG: 1/0 (1 Overs)

19:23 PM

LIVE LSG vs DC IPL 2023 score and updates: Playing 11s

Lucknow Super Giants (Playing XI): KL Rahul(c), Kyle Mayers, Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Nicholas Pooran(w), Ayush Badoni, Mark Wood, Jaydev Unadkat, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan

Delhi Capitals (Playing XI): David Warner(c), Prithvi Shaw, Mitchell Marsh, Rilee Rossouw, Sarfaraz Khan(w), Rovman Powell, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Chetan Sakariya, Khaleel Ahmed, Mukesh Kumar

19:05 PM

LIVE LSG vs DC IPL 2023 score & updates: Toss report

David Warner wins the toss, KL Rahul's LSG will bat first in their clash against the Delhi Capitals.

18:32 PM

LIVE LSG vs DC IPL 2023 score & updates: Toss at 7

KL Rahul and David Warner will be coming out for toss at 7:00 PM (IST) for match no.3 of the IPL 2023 between Lucknow Super Giants and Delhi Capitals.

17:54 PM

LIVE IPL 2023 LSG vs DC score & updates: Predicted XIs

Lucknow Super Giants Predicted XI: KL Rahul (c, wk), Kyle Mayers, Deepak Hooda, Nicholas Pooran, Marcus Stoinis, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Prerak Mankad, Jaydev Unadkat, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi

Delhi Capitals Predicted XI: David Warner (capt), Prithvi Shaw, Mitchell Marsh, Rilee Rossouw, Sarfaraz Khan (wk), Rovman Powell, Axar Patel, Aman Khan/Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Kuldeep Yadav, Chetan Sakariya, Khaleel Ahmed

Impact Player options: K Gowtham, Amit Mishra, Manan Vohra, Yudhvir Charak, Yash Thakur.

17:18 PM

LSG vs DC IPL LIVE Updates: All eyes on Marcus Stoinis

Marcus Stoinis, the Australian all-rounder, is a valuable asset on the slow and sluggish Indian wickets, utilizing his change-ups effectively in the latter stages of the innings, which could potentially earn him several wickets. With 34 wickets from 67 IPL games, Stoinis will be keen to increase his tally. He displayed his wicket-taking abilities during the recently concluded ODI series against India and will aim to carry his form into the T20 league.

16:59 PM

LSG vs DC IPL LIVE Updates: Sehwag on Kuldeep Yadav

"Until all the players become available, Kuldeep Yadav will need to take on extra responsibility. He will enjoy bowling on the Delhi pitch, which sometimes remains low and turning. He will look to build on the confidence that he got from last season, which also helped him make a comeback into the Indian team,” said Sehwag.

16:46 PM

LSG vs DC IPL LIVE Updates: Lucknow Super Giants Full Squad

KL Rahul(w/c), Kyle Mayers, Deepak Hooda, Nicholas Pooran, Marcus Stoinis, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Prerak Mankad, Jaydev Unadkat, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Krishnappa Gowtham, Swapnil Singh, Naveen-ul-Haq, Yash Thakur, Daniel Sams, Romario Shepherd, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Karan Sharma, Mayank Yadav, Amit Mishra, Manan Vohra

 

16:28 PM

LSG vs DC IPL LIVE Updates: Delhi Capitals' Full Squad

David Warner(c), Prithvi Shaw, Mitchell Marsh, Philip Salt(w), Sarfaraz Khan, Rovman Powell, Axar Patel, Aman Hakim Khan, Kuldeep Yadav, Chetan Sakariya, Khaleel Ahmed, Ishant Sharma, Manish Pandey, Praveen Dubey, Mukesh Kumar, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Lalit Yadav, Rilee Rossouw, Ripal Patel, Yash Dhull, Vicky Ostwal, Abishek Porel

16:06 PM

LSG vs DC IPL LIVE Updates: Weather Report

It is forecasted that the weather will be favourable for the match scheduled on April 1, Saturday, in Lucknow City, with no rain expected. As per the weather reports, the sky will be partly cloudy during the day, but it will clear up at night. The match is set to begin at 7:30 pm, and there are no indications of any threat to its schedule. The temperature will be within the range of 20 to 28 degrees Celsius, which is ideal for playing cricket.

15:46 PM

LSG vs DC IPL LIVE Updates: Pitch Report

The Ekana Cricket Stadium's pitch is anticipated to be equitable, with neither batsmen nor bowlers having an obvious advantage. In the last three T20Is played on this track, the average score was 151, with some assistance for fast bowlers. Over the past three T20Is, pacers have accounted for 60% of the wickets that fell. As the game progresses, the pitch is predicted to slow down, which may influence teams to opt for batting first after winning the toss.

15:21 PM

LSG vs DC IPL LIVE Updates: Dream11

KL Rahul (c), David Warner (vc), Nicholas Pooran, Rovman Powell, Prithvi Shaw, Mitchell Marsh, Axar Patel, Kyle Mayers, Avesh Khan, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi

14:50 PM

LSG vs DC IPL LIVE Updates: All eyes on Prithvi Shaw

Prithvi Shaw has seen up and down in the recent past. He recently made his national team comeback in January when he was selected for the NZ T20Is on back of good domestic season. But he did not get a single game. Shaw will need to continously prove himself to push for his selection in T20I squad. He can make his case stronger for the ODI World Cup squad if he has a solid season in IPL.

14:42 PM

LSG vs DC LIVE Updates: DC share training video

Delhi Capitals have shared a training video where they can be seen sweating it out on the eve of the match vs LSG. 

14:33 PM

IPL 2023 Lucknow vs Delhi LIVE: All you need to know about the match

The IPL 2023 match between Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals will take place on April 1, Saturday. The game will begin at 7:30 PM IST with the toss at 7:00 PM IST. The match will be televised on the Star Sports Network in India. The match will be streamed live on the Jio Cinema app and website in India.

 

14:00 PM

LSG vs GT LIVE: Lucknow weather report

The conditions in Lucknow are expected to be ideal for a game of cricket as there is almost no chance of rain at the venue. Fans can expect a full game without any interruptions.

Read more on Lucknow weather report here

13:35 PM

LSG vs DC LIVE: Key players for Lucknow

Watch out for KL Rahul, who will be looking to prove a point after being demoted in the BCCI central contract. He has had consistent runs at the top order in the past few seasons. LSG will also pin hopes on Ravi Bishnoi, Krunal Pandya, Marcus Stoinis and Avesh to come good too in the tournament. 

13:01 PM

IPL 2023 LIVE Updates: Watch Bhojpuri commentary viral video

IPL 2023 is being live streaming by Jio Cinema and the fans UP and Bihar can switch to Bhojpuri commentary on the app. A clip of Bhojpuri commentary during GT vs CSK match is getting viral. 

12:35 PM

LSG vs DC LIVE: Watch out for Kuldeep

Kuldeep Yadav has a terrific last season in which he picked up 21 wickets from 14 matches. DC pin hopes on Kuldeep in new season. 

11:52 AM

LSG vs DC LIVE Updates: Key players for Delhi Capitals

DC captain David Warner, vice-captain Axar Patel together with Prithvi Shaw and Kuldeep Yadav will hold they key to the success of Capitals in this IPL and will be the players to watch out for in their opener vs Lucknow.

11:13 AM

LSG vs DC LIVE Updates: Probable XIs

LSG Probable XI: KL Rahul(C), MP Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Kyle Mayers, KH Pandya, A Badoni, Nicholas Pooran, Avesh Khan, Mark Wood, Ravi Bishnoi, Jaydev Unadkat

DC Probable XI: SN Khan, Manish Pandey, Rovman Powell, RR Rossouw, P Shaw, David Warner(C), MR Marsh, Axar Patel, KK Ahmed, KL Yadav, C Sakariya

 

10:25 AM

LSG vs DC Live Updates: Lucknow have a new jersey

After facing a flak in IPL 2022 for their 'terrible' jersey, LSG have a brand new kit in IPL 2023. Take a look below. 

09:50 AM

LSG vs DC LIVE Updates: Warner is DC captain

With injured Rishabh Pant out of IPL 2023, Delhi Capitals will be led by Australian opener David Warner. Not to forget, Warner has already won an IPL trophy back in 2016 with Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). As per DC management and head coach Ricky Ponting, Warner is the right man to lead the team.

09:04 AM

LSG vs DC IPL Match: Lucknow's first home match

The firsts are always special. LSG, who are one of the two newer franchises in the tournament, get to play their first home game and it happens to be against Delhi Capitals. The fans would be hoping for a winning start to mark this special occasion.

08:33 AM

LSG vs DC LIVE: Squads

Lucknow Super Giants Squad: KL Rahul(w/c), Kyle Mayers, Deepak Hooda, Nicholas Pooran, Marcus Stoinis, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Prerak Mankad, Jaydev Unadkat, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Krishnappa Gowtham, Swapnil Singh, Naveen-ul-Haq, Yash Thakur, Daniel Sams, Romario Shepherd, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Karan Sharma, Mayank Yadav, Amit Mishra, Manan Vohra

Delhi Capitals Squad: David Warner(c), Prithvi Shaw, Mitchell Marsh, Philip Salt(w), Sarfaraz Khan, Rovman Powell, Axar Patel, Aman Hakim Khan, Kuldeep Yadav, Chetan Sakariya, Khaleel Ahmed, Ishant Sharma, Manish Pandey, Praveen Dubey, Mukesh Kumar, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Lalit Yadav, Rilee Rossouw, Ripal Patel, Yash Dhull, Vicky Ostwal, Abishek Porel

08:04 AM

LSG vs DC LIVE: Lucknow vs Delhi in Match No 3

Lucknow Super Giants host Delhi Capitals for the first time in IPL. The KL Rahul-led side play their first home game and will be looking to get the camaign off to a winning start. DC will be captained by David Warner, who is filling in for Rishabh Pant. They would like to collect first points in their opening game. This is an evening game of  Saturday's double-header today. Watch this space for all latest updates from the LSG vs DC contest.

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: 'Chargesheet' against police in Jaipur serial blast case
DNA Video
DNA: 'Surrender plan' of fugitive Amritpal
DNA Video
DNA: The 'truth' of UPI transactions being expensive
DNA Video
DNA: Why are doctors against 'right to health' in Rajasthan?
DNA Video
DNA: The passion of uniform made Agniveer
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: 'Project Report' of construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya
DNA Video
DNA: A volcano of anger erupts in Israel
DNA Video
DNA: Was there a delay from Congress's 'army of lawyers'?
DNA Video
DNA : Rahul follows footsteps of Indira and Sonia
DNA Video
DNA: Will India be TB free by 2025?