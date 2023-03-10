Highlights | GG-W vs DC-W, WPL 2023 Cricket Scorecard: DC Humiliate GG, Win By 10 Wickets
Gujarat Giants vs Delhi Capitals, Women's Premier League 2023 LIVE Cricket Scorecard: Follow Live updates from GG-W vs DC-W WPL match here
WPL 2023: Gujarat Giants and Delhi Capitals women's cricket team are set to lock horns in the Women's Premier League on Saturday (March 11) at the DY Patil Cricket Stadium. After back to back victories, Meg Lanning-led Delhi Capitals were defeated by Harmanpreet Kaur-led Mumbai Indians. They will surely look to bounce back from the loback-to-backets and get back to winning ways.
On the other hand, Gujarat Giants registered their first win of the season against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by 11 runs. After a stellar performance against RCB, Beth Mooney will miss the upcoming clash against Delhi Capitals women cricket team (DC-W) due to injury. DC have the orange cap holder at the moment as Meg Lanning is leading the race. The average score at the venue is 179 for the team batting first. The pitch favours the spin bowlers instead of pacers.
Check LIVE Scores and Updates from DC-W vs GG-W WPL 2023 match here.
LIVE Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Giants WPL 2023: DC Win by 10 wickets
Shafali Verma fires 76 off 28 balls along with Meg Lanning 21 off 15 to get Delhi Capitals a stunning victory over the Gujarat Giants. What a knock by the DC opener. Gujarat Giants face a humiliating defeat against the Capitals who were keen to make a statement after their loss against Mumbai Indians.
LIVE Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Giants WPL 2023 score: Shafali on fire
Shafali Verma completes her fifty in just 19 balls, the second fastest fifty of this tournament. Verma has smashed 8 fours and 2 maximums so far. Delhi Capitals in a hurry to wrap things up quickly. What a dominant performance by the Delhi team.
DCW: 71/0 (4.5 Overs)
LIVE DCW vs GGW WPL 2023 score and updates: DC on top
Delhi Capitals are in control of the contest with Meg Lanning and Shafali Verma in the middle. 18 runs from the 2 overs bowled so far. Gujarat Giants need a miracle to turn the contest around now.
DCW: 18/0 (2 Overs)
LIVE DCW vs GGW WPL 2023 score and updates: Gujarat finish at 105/9
Gujarat Giants finish with 105 runs after 20 overs. What performance by the Delhi Capitals bowling attack, completely outclassed the Gujarat batting lineup. Kim Garth has got 32 runs off 37 balls for her side to get them to this total.
DC need 106 runs to win
LIVE DCW vs GGW WPL 2023 score and updates: Kim Garth to carry
Kim Garth has to get Gujarat Giants to a respectable total but her team does not have more than 3 wickets in hand. Minnu Mani into the attack for Delhi Capitals to bowl out Gujarat as soon as possible.
GGW: 77/7 (16 Overs)
LIVE Gujarat Giants vs Delhi Capitals WPL 2023: Another one
Wareham 22 (25) out bowled by Radha Yadav. Gujarat Giants lose another wicket just when things were loooking a little bit fine for them. First Radha gets smashed for a four but replies with a peacher of a delivery.
GGW: 66/7 (12.2 Overs)
LIVE DCW vs GGW WPL 2023 score and updates: Timeout
Gujarat Giants need to get themselves back in this contest with a big partnership. Delhi Capitals bowling attack all over them at the moment. Can they turn the tables around now? Stay tuned to find out.
GGW: 46/6 (9 Overs)
LIVE Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Giants WPL 2023 score: DC on top
Gujarat Giants lose five wickets in the powerplay. Delhi Capitals are in control of the contest at the moment, Marizanne Kapp has four wickets so far and now she will bowl her fourth and last over of the spell.
GG-W: 31/5 (6.1 Overs)
Marizanne Kapp On Fire For DC, Gujarat Giants In Deep Trouble
Ashleigh Gardner 0 (1) LBW by Marizanne Kapp. Brilliant bowling by the right-arm pacer, she has got Delhi Capitals in complete control of the contest. Gujarat Giants are in deep trouble at the moment, they lose three wicket inside 3 overs.
GG-W: 10/3 (2.5 Overs)
LIVE Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Giants: OUT!
Meghana 0 (2) bowled out by Kapp. Delhi Capitals off to a dream start in their clash against Gujarat Giants.
GGW: 1/1 (1 Over)
LIVE Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Giants WPL 2023: Playing XIs
Delhi Capitals Women (Playing XI): Meg Lanning(c), Shafali Verma, Laura Harris, Marizanne Kapp, Jemimah Rodrigues, Jess Jonassen, Taniya Bhatia(w), Minnu Mani, Radha Yadav, Shikha Pandey, Tara Norris
LIVE DC-W vs GG-W WPL 2023 score and updates: Toss report
Sneh Rana wins toss, Gujarat Giants will bat first against Delhi Capitals.
LIVE WPL 2023 GG-W vs DC-W score and updates: Toss coming up shortly
Sneh Rana and Meg Lanning will be coming out for toss shortly for the match between Gujarat Giants and Delhi Capitals women cricket team.

LIVE Gujarat Giants vs Delhi Capitals WPL 2023: DC eye win
Delhi Capitals will look to get the job done in their contest against the Gujarat Giants who have only won one contest out of their three games played so far. DC on the other hand have won two out of their three games played.
Gujarat Giants vs Delhi Capitals WPL 2023: Weather report
The temperature in Navi Mumbai will remain between 25 to 39 degerees celsius. Good news for fans is that there are very less chances of rain as per the weather report.
LIVE GG-W vs DC-W WPL 2023 score and updates: Pitch report
The DY Patil Cricket Stadium pitch is known as a batters paradise where bowlers need to keep their line and length right on the money if they don't want to get smashed all over the park. It is a decent batting surface so fans can expect a high-scoring thriller.
LIVE Gujarat Giants vs Delhi Capital women score and updates: Match prediction
Having secured their first victory in the previous game, the Giants aim to replicate their winning performance when they face the Capitals on Saturday. However, the Capitals endured their first defeat of the competition and will be eager to bounce back. Despite this, the Capitals appear to be a well-organized team, and it is likely that they will emerge victorious on Saturday.
LIVE Gujarat Giants vs Delhi Capital women score and updates: Weather report
The temperature range anticipated in Navi Mumbai is from 25 to 39 degrees Celsius.
LIVE Gujarat Giants vs Delhi Capital women score and updates: Delhi Capitals
Meg Lanning's Delhi Capitals have established themselves as one of the most well-rounded teams in the WPL 2023 tournament. Their roster boasts a balanced blend of young and experienced players who complement each other seamlessly. Lanning, who currently holds the Orange Cap, has provided superb leadership to their batting lineup. Additionally, Tara Norris of the Philadelphia team has emerged as the top-performing bowler for the Capitals.
LIVE Gujarat Giants vs Delhi Capital women score and updates: Gujarat Giants
The Gujarat Giants, led by Sneh Rana, are currently struggling with an unsettled side due to the injury of their captain, Beth Mooney. The Australian cricketer has been replaced by the South African stalwart, Laura Wolvaardt, but the team is still trying to find their best playing XI. In the ongoing Women's Premier League tournament, Harleen Deol has emerged as Gujarat's top batter, while Kim Garth has been the standout performer with the ball.
LIVE Gujarat Giants vs Delhi Capital women score and updates: Pitch Report
Historically, the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai has been known to offer tracks that are favourable for batting. In Women's T20 Challenge matches played at the stadium, the average score in the first innings is 154.
LIVE Gujarat Giants vs Delhi Capital women score and updates: Dream11
Wicketkeepers: Sushma Verma, Taniya Bhatia
Batters: Meg Lanning (C), Jemimah Rodrigues, Sabbhineni Meghana, Sophia Dunkley (VC)
All-rounders: Shafali Verma, Minnu Mani, Ashleigh Gardner
Bowlers: Tara Norris, Mansi Joshi, Sneh Rana
LIVE Gujarat Giants vs Delhi Capital women score and updates: Match Details
Match: Gujarat Giants vs Delhi Capitals Women, Match 9, Women’s Premier League 2023
Date and Time: Match 11th 2022, Saturday, 07:30 PM IST
Venue: Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai
LIVE Gujarat Giants vs Delhi Capital women score and updates: Full Squad
Delhi Capitals Women Squad: Meg Lanning(c), Shafali Verma, Alice Capsey, Marizanne Kapp, Jemimah Rodrigues, Jess Jonassen, Taniya Bhatia(w), Minnu Mani, Radha Yadav, Shikha Pandey, Tara Norris, Poonam Yadav, Laura Harris, Arundhati Reddy, Jasia Akhtar, Aparna Mondal, Titas Sadhu, Sneha Deepthi
Gujarat Giants Squad: Sabbhineni Meghana, Sophia Dunkley, Harleen Deol, Ashleigh Gardner, Dayalan Hemalatha, Annabel Sutherland, Sneh Rana(c), Kim Garth, Sushma Verma(w), Mansi Joshi, Tanuja Kanwar, Laura Wolvaardt, Georgia Wareham, Monica Patel, Ashwani Kumari, Hurley Gala, Shabnam Md Shakil, Parunika Sisodia
LIVE Gujarat Giants vs Delhi Capital women score and updates: Probable XIs
Gujarat Giants: Sabbhineni Meghana, Sophia Dunkley, Harleen Deol, Annabel Sutherland, Sushma Verma (wk), Ashleigh Gardner, Dayalan Hemalatha, Sneh Rana (c), Kim Garth, Mansi Joshi, Tanuja Kanwar
Delhi Capitals: Meg Lanning (c), Shafali Verma, Marizanne Kapp, Jemimah Rodrigues, Alice Capsey, Jess Jonassen, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Minnu Mani, Shikha Pandey, Radha Yadav, Tara Norris
LIVE GG-W vs DC-W WPL 2023 score and updates: Follow Live action
Follow the LIVE action from Delhi Capitals women vs Gujarat Giants WPL 2023 match no. 9. The match between the two sides will take place at the DY Patil Cricket Stadium.

