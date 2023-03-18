Highlights | IND VS AUS, 2nd ODI Cricket Scorecard: Australia Humiliate India, Win By 10 Wickets

Team India will aim to seal the three-match ODI series vs Australia, on Sunday, March 19 in the 2nd match. The game will be played at Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam. Australia, on other hand, need to win this match to ensure the series is still alive. They were outplayed in the batting innings, getting bowled out for just 188 with plenty of overs remaining. The bowlers still showed better cricket, pushing India on back foot in the small chase. It was all thanks to brilliant batting from KL Rahul (75) and Ravindra Jadeja (45) to guide India home with 5 wickets in hand.

Jadeja was adjudged as the Player of the Match for a fine all-round show as he completed a stunning catch and picked up 2 wickets as well in the game. Good news for India is that Rohit Sharma returns to the team after a small break and will lead the side.