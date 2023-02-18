IND: 118-4 (26.4) | IND VS AUS 2nd Test Cricket Match Highlights and Scorecard: India Retain Border-Gavaskar Trophy, Beat Australia by 6 Wickets
India Vs Australia LIVE Cricket Score and Updates 2nd Test, Day 3: Follow LIVE updates from the IND vs AUS 2nd Test Day 3 taking place at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi start.
A five-wicket haul for Nathon Lyon got Australia into the driving seat at the end of Day 2 in the second Test between India and Australia. The Aussie spinner ran through the Indian batting lineup dismissing KL Rahul, captain Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara and Shreyas Iyer as well. India were 88/4 when Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja took charge and stitched up a 59-run partnership for the fifth wicket.
The former India captain was smooth with his footwork, but umpire Richard Illingworth's controversial decision made him Kuhnemann's maiden Test wicket.
However, Axar Patel and Ravichandran Ashwin turned the tables on Australia's spin attack as they formed an important partnership of 114 runs for the eighth wicket saving India. Axar smashed 74 off 115, whereas, Ashwin scored 37 off 71 balls.
Ravindra Jadeja got Team India their first breakthrough as Usman Khawaja was trapped after he played a sweep straight to short leg. Australia finished at 61/1 in 12 overs at Day 2 stumps.
Team India opener KL Rahul is likely to be dropped for the upcoming games as he has had an average of just 15.66 in the last 12 months. He has been offered numerous chances while Shubman Gill on the sidelines has made his case stronger and stronger with every chance he got.
LIVE India vs Australia 2nd Test score: India win by 6 wickets
And that's it! India beat Australia in Delhi by 6 wickets to extend their lead in the series to 2-0. Cheteshwar Pujara and KS Bharat guide their team over the line. Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer would be disappointed with their second innings performance but India get the victory somehow.
LIVE India vs Australia 2nd Test score: India in trouble
Shreyas Iyer 12 (10) caught by Murphy bowled by Nathan Lyon. What a setup by the off-spinner, first he gets smacked down deep mid-wicket for a six and on the next ball he traps the batter. India in trouble as they keep losing wickets.
IND - 89/4 (22 Overs)
LIVE IND vs AUS 2nd Test Day 3 score and updates: Kohli gone
Virat Kohli stumped by Alex Carey bowled by Todd Murphy. Australia get some hope to get back into this contest but still a number of quality batters waiting to get their chance for India. Shreyas Iyer walks in to join Cheteshwar Pujara. India need 28 runs to win now.
IND - 87/3 (21.1 Overs)
LIVE IND vs AUS 2nd Test Day 3 Updates: Kohli completes 25k Test runs
Virat Kohli completes 25,000 Test runs as India need just 51 more to win the second Test against Australia. What a player! 25k and he is still going. He's the fastest player to complete 25,000 Test runs.
IND - 64/2 (15.1 Overs)
LIVE India vs Australia 2nd Test Day 3 score: Kohli, Pujara in middle
Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara are in the middle for India as they need 68 runs to win. Australia desperately searching for a wicket to gain some kind of momentum/hope.
IND - 50/2 (10.3 Overs)
LIVE India vs Australia 2nd Test Day 3 score: Rohit gone!
Rohit Sharma run out, dear oh dear, the captain sacrifices his wicket for Pujara. A confusion between the two while running for the second and Australia get a gift. Rohit gone for 31 off 21 balls run out by Handscomb.
IND- 42/2 (9 Overs)
LIVE India vs Australia 2nd Test Day 3 score: Rohit, Pujara in attack mode
Captain Rohit Sharma and Cheteshwar Pujara looking to finish things early against Australia. India with the momentum at the moment. Can Australia turn this around in front a strong batting lineup of the hosts?
IND - 39/2 (7 Overs)
India vs Australia, 2nd Test: India favourites to win at Lunch
Lunch is taken on Day 3 and what a morning session we have had. It saw 10 wickets falling. Nine Aussies and 1 Indian in form of Rahul. India still need 101 runs to win this Test match. Pujara and Rohit in the middle.
AUS 263 & 113
IND 262 & 14/1 (4)
India need 101 runs
India vs Australia 2nd Test LIVE: KL Rahul Departs
KL Rahul goes. Another poor show from the Karnataka batter. Caught at short leg. Australia get the first wicket and Cheteshwar Pujara walks in at No 3. Don't go anywhere. This match is very much alive.
AUS 263 & 113
IND 262 & 6/1 (1.1)
India need 109 runs
India vs Australia 2nd Test LIVE: Jadeja on a roll
Best figures for Jadeja in Tests
7/42 vs Aus Delhi 2023
7/48 vs Eng Chennai 2016
6/63 vs Aus Bengaluru 2017
6/138 vs SA Durban 2013
Jadeja's second inngs spell
First 7 overs: 1/36
Last 5.1 overs: 6/6
India vs Australia 2nd Test LIVE: Jadeja finishes with best figures
Australia bowled out. Australia lose nine wickets for 53 runs in this session. All nine wickets within one session. Jadeja demolised them. Australia batted poorly. Jadeja finishes with 7 for 42. India need 114 runs to win the Delhi Test. India will come out to bat for a few overs before Lunch.
IND 262
AUS 263 & 113 (31.1)
Australia lead by 114 runs
India vs Australia: Jadeja gets another five-for
Brilliant stuff from Jadeja as he gets the second five-for in the series. Dismisses Carey. Bowled. Australia 8 down for just 110. They are panicking in the middle as Indian spinners take control of the game.
IND 262
AUS 263 & 110/8 (27.1)
Australia lead by 111 runs
IND vs AUS 2nd Test LIVE: Aussies 7 down
Jadeja cleans up Cummins as Australia lose their seventh wicket. Lyon and Carey in the middle now. Australia's way to tackle spin, the sweep, has come back to bite them. Jadeja and Ashwin ensuring the sweeping does not come to any help to visitors.
IND 262
AUS 263 & 101/7 (25)
Australia lead by 102 runs
India vs Australia 2nd Test LIVE: Aussies 6 down now
Two wickets in two balls in span over of two overs. Ashwin removes Renshaw before Jadeja dismisses Peter Handscomb on the first ball of the new over. Fifth Australian wicket to fall this morning. India have picked them all in first hour of the day's play.
IND 262
AUS 263 & 95/6 (23.1)
Australia lead by 96 runs
India vs Australia Day 3 2nd Test LIVE: Labuschagne departs
Labuschagne has been clean bowled. He dared to go on back foot to Jadeja, who spun one into the batter and hit the sticks. Jadeja was fast and the ball kept low. Labuschagne made the mistake of playing it on back foot.
IND 262
AUS 263 & 95/4 (21.4)
Australia lead by 96 runs
IND vs AUS 2nd Test LIVE: Labuschagne dropped
Labuschagne dropped on 33 in the Ashwin over. Iyer, at short leg, let one go through between the legs. Iyer was gutted to drop this one as Ashwin had shocking expression on his face.
IND 262
AUS 263 & 94/3 (21.1)
Australia lead by 95 runs
India vs Australia 2nd Test LIVE: Smith departs
Big wicket for India and it is Ashwin again with the wicket. Australia lose second wicket in the first half an hour of the day's play as Steve Smith trapped in front of stumps. Ashwin has been quite masterful in this new spell today. He is bowling with a clear plan and has tackled the aggressive Aussies brilliantly so far.
IND 262
AUS 263 & 89/3 (19.3)
Australia lead by 90 runs
India vs Australia 2nd Test: Ashwin vs Smith
A nice mini battle between Steve Smith and R Ashwin is on at the moment. Smith and Labuschagne are carrying on the aggresive approach. Not to forget, there is a big crack on the off side of the right-hander at one end and spinners would want to take advantage of that.
IND 262
AUS 263 & 73/2 (15.5)
Australia lead by 74 runs
India vs Australia 2nd Test LIVE: Head gone
Travis Head departs as India strike in just the first over of the day. Ashwin with a brilliant offff-spinner, finds the outside edge which goes straight into keeper's gloves.
IND 262
AUS 263 & 65/2 (13)
Australia lead by 66 runs
IND vs AUS LIVE: Team Selection for Last 2 Tests and ODIs in Evening
The Team India squad for the last two Tests and ODI series will be announced this evening. The third Test begins on March 1 in Indore.
Day 3 action to start at 9.30 am IST.
India vs Australia 2nd Test LIVE Updates: India pin hopes on spinners
They have been brilliant for India so far and on Day 3, captain Rohit Sharma will be bank on them again. We are talking about R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel, the Indian spin trio, who have to bowl extraordinarily to help India win this Test or at least save it. India will need to bowl out Aussies quickly for a win. Otherwise, match will slip out of hand.
IND vs AUS 2nd Test: Australia lead by 62 runs
The second day of the Test match was the first time on this tour when Australia dominated. The dismissed India to take a very small lead of 1 runs and then batted well to close Day 2 on a high. They lead by 62 runs and would want to set up at least a 300-run target for India in the second innings.
IND vs AUS 2nd Test LIVE: How Axar improved his batting
Axar Patel top-scored for India in the 2nd innings. His knock helped India reduce the first innings significantly. Later, he told the media his mindset behind his improved batting performances.
"So, it was a lot about the mindset. Sometimes you can relax as an all-rounder if you have taken wickets, you could get casual. So I thought I could improve on that and convert my 30s and 40s into match-winning scores.
"That is how I think now and that has made a big difference," said Axar after stumps on day two of the second Test.
India vs Australia, Day 3, 2nd Test: Onus on India bowlers
Travis Head's counter-attack on third day of the 2nd Test meant that Australia have got a good start in the 2nd inings with the bat. Pressure will be on India bowlers to ensure the match does not get out of hand. Batting in the 2nd innings will be difficult and India must ensure that they bowled out Aussies as soon as possible.
IND 262
AUS 263 & 61/1 (12)
Australia lead by 62 runs
LIVE India vs Australia 2nd Test score and updates
After an intriguing day two of the second Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Nathan Lyon, Australia's top off-spinner, believes that their batsmen need to set a target on day three that would be sufficient to level the series scoreline. On day two, Travis Head's explosive knock of 39* (including five fours and a six) as an opener and Marnus Labuschagne's unbeaten 16 (with three boundaries off Ravindra Jadeja) helped Australia finish at 61/1 in 12 overs with a healthy run-rate of 5.08 and a lead of 62 runs.
LIVE India vs Australia 2nd Test score and updates: Warner slammed by Gambhir
Former India cricketer Gautam Gambhir slammed David Warner for his average show so far in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series.
"It is not that the conditions were very different. The Indian batters go to Australia just 15 days before the Tests, get to play one practice match, and you have played a lot in India and despite that, you have such numbers", Gambhir added.
LIVE IND vs AUS 2nd Test Day 3 Score: Was Kohli out?
As per the ICC LBW law, 36.2.2, if the ball makes contact with the striker’s person and bat simultaneously, this shall be considered as the ball having first touched the bat.
LIVE India vs Australia 2nd Test score and updates Day 3: Kohli ate chole bhature?
A video of Virat Kohli reacting happily to someone bringing him lunch is going viral on social media. Fans are speculating that the Delhi-born cricketer had his favourite meal during the match.
LIVE India vs Australia 2nd Test Day 3: Nathon Lyon on India's fight back
"They are good batters and they could bat in the top 6 in most other sides, here they are batting at 8 and 9, they are not bowlers who can bat but proper batters [on Ashwin and Axar]. I think I sort of deviated from my strengths at Nagpur, my strength is getting it to spin over the top and here I just went back to my basics. The pace was the same throughout the series. Virat is a great batter and in my opinion it was out, I'm pretty sure Virat thinks otherwise. Does help when we have burnt a few reviews and one has to applaud the umpires for such decisions. Hopefully the batters come out and be positive, stick to our methods. It's gonna set up for what should be a good Test match. A few more would be nice."
LIVE India vs Australia 2nd Test Day 3: Axar Patel after incredible day with bat
"Obviously it feels good to score runs, but the important thing was coming back from a pressure situation. I think because I was able to defend off the middle, my confidence rose and then I was attacking balls that were in my slot. I was asked in WI if I’m a batting or bowling all-rounder. My answer is simple - if I score runs I’m a batting all-rounder, if I get wickets I’m a bowling all-rounder. I got used to the pace of the wicket today, and the ball wasn’t coming on too quickly so I got time. I was trying to attack the left-arm spinner because that’s my match-up. We’d like to reduce them to as low a target as possible, I think the morning session tomorrow will be important. We need to bowl well and pick a couple of wickets."
LIVE India vs Australia 2nd Test Day 3: Australia lead by 62 runs
Australia will begin the Day 3 of the second Test against India with a 62 runs lead. Currently, the Aussies look in a dangerous position as they gathered these 62 runs in quick succession after bowling India out on Day 2.
