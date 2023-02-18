IND: 118-4 (26.4) | IND VS AUS 2nd Test Cricket Match Highlights and Scorecard: India Retain Border-Gavaskar Trophy, Beat Australia by 6 Wickets

A five-wicket haul for Nathon Lyon got Australia into the driving seat at the end of Day 2 in the second Test between India and Australia. The Aussie spinner ran through the Indian batting lineup dismissing KL Rahul, captain Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara and Shreyas Iyer as well. India were 88/4 when Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja took charge and stitched up a 59-run partnership for the fifth wicket.

The former India captain was smooth with his footwork, but umpire Richard Illingworth's controversial decision made him Kuhnemann's maiden Test wicket.

However, Axar Patel and Ravichandran Ashwin turned the tables on Australia's spin attack as they formed an important partnership of 114 runs for the eighth wicket saving India. Axar smashed 74 off 115, whereas, Ashwin scored 37 off 71 balls.

Ravindra Jadeja got Team India their first breakthrough as Usman Khawaja was trapped after he played a sweep straight to short leg. Australia finished at 61/1 in 12 overs at Day 2 stumps.

Check Live Updates from India vs Australia 2nd Test here.