Highlights | RCB-W vs GG-W, WPL 2023 Scorecard: Sophie Devine Fires 99, RCB Win By 10 Wickets

The Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai is set to host match no. 16 of the Women's Premier League 2023, as Royal Challengers Bangalore gear up to take on Gujarat Giants. Currently sitting at the bottom of the WPL standings with only two points from six matches, Captain Smriti Mandhana and her team are determined to secure a victory in this fixture. However, RCB's confidence will be boosted by their recent win against UP Warriorz.

On the other hand, the Sneh Rana-led Gujarat Giants are placed fourth in the WPL points table, having amassed four points from their six games so far. Giants' bowling unit was in top form in their previous clash against Delhi Capitals, restricting them to just 136 runs. This victory has instilled a sense of confidence and morale in the team, as they look to carry the momentum into their upcoming game against RCB.