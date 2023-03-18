Highlights | RCB-W vs GG-W, WPL 2023 Scorecard: Sophie Devine Fires 99, RCB Win By 10 Wickets
Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Gujarat Giants, Women's Premier League 2023 LIVE Cricket Scorecard: Follow LIVE action from RCB-W vs GG-W WPL 2023 match no. 16 here
The Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai is set to host match no. 16 of the Women's Premier League 2023, as Royal Challengers Bangalore gear up to take on Gujarat Giants. Currently sitting at the bottom of the WPL standings with only two points from six matches, Captain Smriti Mandhana and her team are determined to secure a victory in this fixture. However, RCB's confidence will be boosted by their recent win against UP Warriorz.
On the other hand, the Sneh Rana-led Gujarat Giants are placed fourth in the WPL points table, having amassed four points from their six games so far. Giants' bowling unit was in top form in their previous clash against Delhi Capitals, restricting them to just 136 runs. This victory has instilled a sense of confidence and morale in the team, as they look to carry the momentum into their upcoming game against RCB.
LIVE RCB-W vs GG-W WPL 2023: RCB win by 10 wickets
Riding on a fiery start from Sophie Devine and captain Smriti Mandhana, Royal Challengers Bangalore have won the contest with 8 wickets in hand against Gujarat Giants. What a dominant batting performance shown by the Bangalore franchise.
WPL 2023 RCBW vs GGW LIVE score and updates: Devine departs
Sophie Devine gets caught by Ashwani Kumari bowled by Kim Garth. What a knock from the RCB batter, she smashed 99 off 36 balls with 9 boundaries and 8 maximums. She has turned the contest to RCB's hand all by herself.
RCBW: 158/2 (12.1 Overs)
LIVE RCBW vs GGW WPL 2023 score and updates: Devine hits fifty
Sophie Devine in absolute carnage mode as she is batting on 72 off 25 balls with 7 fours and 6 maximums so far. Gujarat Giants cannot believe what is happening with them at the moment. All the bowlers have been taken to the cleaners so far.
RCBW: 125/0 (9 Overs)
LIVE WPL 2023 Gujarat Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore score and updates: RCB on fire
Royal Challengers Bangalore on fire at the moment in their chase of 189. Mandhana 33 off 23 with Sophie Devine 36 off 15 balls. 10 fours and 3 maximums so far from the RCB openers. Gujarat Giants in deep trouble at the moment.
RCBW: 78/0 (6.1 Overs)
LIVE Gujarat Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore score and updates: Mandhana struggling
Sophie Devine batting on 25 off 9 balls at the moment whereas captain Smriti Mandhana is struggling with 7 off 9 balls so far. Royal Challengers Bangalore need to make the most of Devine's rhythm at the moment.
RCB-W: 40/0 (3.1 Overs)
LIVE Gujarat Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore score and updates: Devine on fire
Sophie Devine is talking in fours and sixes, Gujarat Giants in deep trouble at the moment as Ashleigh Gardner gets smashed for over 20 runs in the second over. Gujarat Giants need to take a wicket in the next over.
RCB-W: 37/0 (2 Overs)
LIVE Gujarat Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore score and updates: 20 overs done
And that is it! Laura Wolvaardt 68 (42) and Ashleigh Garnder 41 (26) have helped their team put up a challenging target against the Royal Challengers Bangalore. Too many twist and turns in this first innings. Smriti Mandhana and co need a fiery start here in Mumbai now.
GG-W: 188/4 (20 Overs), RCB need 189 runs to win
LIVE WPL 2023 RCB vs GG: Gardner eyes big finish
Gujarat Giants eyeing a big total after Laura Wolvaardt's sensational knock of 68 runs off 42 balls. Ashleigh Garnder batting on 41 off 25 balls with six boundaries and a maximum.
GG-W: 161/3 (18.2 Overs)
LIVE WPL 2023 Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Gujarat Giants score and updates: Laura hits fifty
Laura Wolvaardt batting on 54 off 35 balls, she smokes Elysse Perry over mid-wicket for a maximum to complete her fifty. 8 fours and a maximum from her so far. RCB in deep trouble at the moment.
GG-W: 115/2 (14.2 Overs)
LIVE WPL 2023 RCB-W vs GG-W score and updates: Dropped and out
Meghana dropped by Sophie Devine as Gujarat Giants stay on top of the contest. Royal Challengers Bangalore reply back in the same over as Preeti gets the wicket. Meghana stumped by Richa Ghosh.
GG-W: 90/2 (11.5 Overs)
LIVE WPL 2023 RCB-W vs GG-W: Heather Knight into the attack
Meghana and Laura Wolvaardt on fire for Gujarat Giants in the middle. RCB on the backfoot as their bowlers get smashed for a four every over. Bangalore need a wicket to change the momentum now.
GG-W: 70/1 (9.2 Overs)
LIVE WPL 2023 RCB-W vs GG-W: RCB smell danger
Laura Wolvaardt is batting on 23 off 14 balls with five boundaries so far in the clash. Royal Challengers Bangalore need to take a wicket here if they want to control the innings.
GG-W: 50/1 (7 Overs)
LIVE WPL 2023 RCB-W vs GG-W score and updates: Gujarat off to a fine start
Gujarat Giants are off to a fine start with Meghana and Wolvaardt in the middle for them. Elysse Perry comes into the attack for Royal Challengers Bangalore hunting for wickets.
GG-W: 40/1 (5.2 Overs)
LIVE WPL 2023 RCB-W vs GG-W: Gone!
Dunkley out bowled by Sophie Devine. What a waste, that is one too many shots from Sophia Dunkley, she tries to scoop it over fine-leg but the ball knocks her stumps over.
GG-W: 28/1 (3.1 Overs)
LIVE WPL 2023 RCB-W vs GG-W: Action begins
Sophie Devine attacks the stumps for Royal Challengers Bangalore as Sophia Dunkley and Laura Wolvaardt open the batting for Gujarat Giants. 11 runs off the first over for Gujarat.
GG-W: 11/0 (1 Over)
LIVE WPL 2023 RCB-W vs GG-W score and updates: Playing XIs
Royal Challengers Bangalore Women (Playing XI): Sophie Devine, Smriti Mandhana(c), Ellyse Perry, Heather Knight, Richa Ghosh(w), Kanika Ahuja, Shreyanka Patil, Disha Kasat, Megan Schutt, Asha Shobana, Preeti Bose
Gujarat Giants (Playing XI): Sophia Dunkley, Laura Wolvaardt, Harleen Deol, Ashleigh Gardner, Dayalan Hemalatha, Sabbhineni Meghana, Sushma Verma(w), Kim Garth, Sneh Rana(c), Tanuja Kanwar, Ashwani Kumari
LIVE WPL 2023 RCB-W vs GG-W score and updates: Toss report
Sneh Rana wins the toss and elects to bat first. Playing 11 coming out shortly.
LIVE RCB-W vs GG-W WPL score and updates: Must win for RCB
It is a must win game for the Smriti Mandhana-led Royal Challengers Bangalore if they want to their qualification hopes alive for the playoffs. Gujarat Giants are also in tricky spot with just two wins from their six matches.
LIVE RCB-W vs GG-W WPL 2023 score and updates: Toss coming up
Captains Smriti Mandhana and Sneh Rana will be coming out for the toss at 7:00 PM (IST) for the match between Royal Challengers Bangalore women and Gujarat Giants.
Stay tuned!
LIVE RCB-W vs GG-W WPL 2023: Mandhana and co eye win
Smriti Mandhana's side have only won one match out their six matches played so far. They need to win all the games to keep their playoff qualification hopes alives and that too in dominant fashion. Can they do it tonight against Gujarat Giants?
LIVE RCB-W vs GG-W WPL 2023: Predicted XIs
RCB: Smriti Mandhana (c), Sophie Devine, Ellyse Perry, Heather Knight, Richa Ghosh (w), Shreyanka Patil, Disha Kasat, Megan Schutt, Asha Shobana, Renuka Singh, Kanika Ahuja
GG: Sophia Dunkley, Laura Wolvaardt, Harleen Deol, Ashleigh Gardner, Dayalan Hemalatha, Sneh Rana(c), Sushma Verma (w), Kim Garth, Tanuja Kanwar, Mansi Joshi, Ashwani Kumari
LIVE Updates | RCB-W vs GG-W: Mandhana losing it?
Smriti Mandhana has scored 88 runs from the first six matches she has played for her team Royal Challengers Bangalore. Has she lost her confidence?
LIVE Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Gujarat Giants WPL 2023
Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of match no. 16 of the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2023 between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Gujarat Giants. The toss will take place at 7:00 PM (IST). Stay tuned!
