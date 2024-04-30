HIGHLIGHTS, CSK vs PBKS Scorecard IPL 2024: PBKS Beat CSK By 7 Wickets
Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings (CSK vs PBKS LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates, Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024: Chennai have 10 points so far in IPL 2024.
Trending Photos
LIVE Score CSK vs PBKS In IPL 2024: Punjab Kings, fresh from their astounding chase of 262 in Kolkata, aim to extend their dominance against Chennai Super Kings (CSK). CSK, buoyed by home advantage, seek redemption after recent losses. CSK's captain Ruturaj Gaikwad's resurgence with the bat adds impetus to their campaign, boasting a remarkable strike rate of 159.55 in the last five matches. Their challenge lies in overcoming PBKS, whose batting lineup, including Jonny Bairstow and Prabhsimran Singh, has shown promising form. Key players to watch include CSK's Gaikwad and PBKS' Rilee Rossouw. Mustafizur Rahman's departure for international duty marks an emotional farewell for CSK. PBKS may face a dilemma with Shikhar Dhawan's potential return. The Chepauk pitch favors batsmen, with dew likely to influence the match dynamics. With both teams eyeing crucial victories, the stage is set for an enthralling encounter.
Follow LIVE Updates From Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings IPL 2024 Match Here.
LIVE IPL 2024 PBKS vs CSK: Punjab beat CSK by 7 wickets
Punjab Kings beat the Chennai Super Kings by 7 wickets. What an all-round performance from the PBKS side, they have outclassed CSK at Chepauk in every department possible tonight.
PBKS: 163/3 (17.5 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024 PBKS vs CSK: MAIDEN OVER
A maiden over and that too the 14th over of CSK bowling. Shashank Singh and Sam Curran get runs from next over.
PBKS: 146/3 (16 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024 PBKS vs CSK: CSK In Trouble
Chennai Super Kings desperate for a wicket as Daryl Mitchell attempts a very difficult catch running backwards but drops Shashank Singh.
PBKS: 130/3 (14 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024 PBKS vs CSK: PBKS On Top
Punjab still in control as Rossouw is set in the middle with Shashank Singh joining him. CSK need some wickets in quick succession.
PBKS: 99/2 (11 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024 PBKS vs CSK: Punjab on top
Punjab Kings on top with Bairstow and Rossouw batting in terrific rhythm in the middle. CSK desperate for a wicket at the moment.
PBKS: 82/1 (9 Overs)
LIVE CSK vs PBKS IPL 2024: Gone
Prabhsimran Singh departs but PBKS are up and running with Jonny Bairstow with Rilee Rossouw in the middle. CSK looking to break this partnership.
PBKS: 53/1 (6.1 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024 PBKS vs CSK: Punjab Begin Chase
Punjab Kings begin chase of 162 with Prabhsimran Singh and Jonny Bairstow in the middle. CSK looking for an early wicket but they have lost Deepak Chahar after a couple of balls due to injury.
PBKS: 16/0 (2 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024 CSK vs PBKS: CSK Post 162
Chennai Super Kings post 162 runs against the Punjab Kings. MS Dhoni scored 14 off 11 balls in the end for Chennai.
CSK: 162/7 (20 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024 CSK vs PBKS: Gaiwadk gets going
Ruturaj Gaikwad gets going with some big shots against Sam Curran, a much needed big over for the Chennai Super Kings.
CSK: 131/4 (17 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024 CSK vs PBKS: 5 Overs Left
Chennai Super Kings have five overs left with Gaikwad and Rizvi in the middle. Rabada comes in to bowl his last over of today's spell now.
CSK: 102/3 (15 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024 CSK vs PBKS: CSK Struggling
It has been 43 balls since CSK last hit a boundary which pretty much sums up for Punjab Kings have taken a grip on this contest with the spinners.
CSK: 85/3 (13 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024: Big Wicket
Ravindra Jadeja LBW by Rahul Chahar and CSK have lost all their reviews. Gaikwad on the other end cannot understand what has got into the Punjab Kings spinners.
CSK: 78/3 (11.4 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024: Punjab Bounce Back
Punjab Kings bounce back with back to back wickets for Harpreet Brar. First Rahane and then the dangerous Shivam Dube departs for a golden duck.
CSK: 67/2 (9 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024 CSK vs PBKS: CSK On Top
Chennai Super Kings on top of this contest with a wonderful start from Gaikwad and Rahane. Powerplay has been finished and CSK haven't lost any wicket.
CSK: 60/0 (7 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024 CSK vs PBKS: Steady Start
Steady start for the Chennai Super Kings as Gaikwad and Rahane get 20 runs from the first three overs. PBKS still hunting for that first wicket.
CSK: 20/0 (3 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024 CSK vs PBKS: Action Begins
Here we go. Ajinkya Rahane and Ruturaj Gaikwad open the batting for Chennai Super Kings. It is a hot night at Chepauk and Punjab give the new ball to Kagiso Rabada.
CSK: 4/0 (1 Over)
LIVE CSK vs PBKS: Playing 11s
Punjab Kings (Playing XI): Jonny Bairstow, Sam Curran(c), Rilee Rossouw, Shashank Singh, Jitesh Sharma(w), Ashutosh Sharma, Harpreet Brar, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh.
Chennai Super Kings (Playing XI): Ajinkya Rahane, Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Daryl Mitchell, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w), Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Richard Gleeson, Mustafizur Rahman.
LIVE IPL 2024 CSK vs PBKS: Toss Report
PBKS captain Sam Curran wins the toss and elects to bowl first against the Chennai Super Kings.
LIVE IPL 2024 CSK vs PBKS: Toss Coming Up
The toss for CSK vs PBKS IPL 2024 match will take place at 7 PM (IST) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Captains Ruturaj Gaikwad and Shikhar Dhawan (likely) will be coming out for toss shortly.
LIVE IPL 2024: Chepauk Ready For Action
Chepauk is packed and ready for action for the clash between CSK and PBKS. Punjab have chased a massive target of over 250 runs this season so yes, CSK fans should not consider them a weak one.
LIVE IPL 2024 CSK vs PBKS: Shikhar Dhawan needs to perform
Shikhar Dhawan can return for the Punjab Kings in the today's clash but he will need to get going from ball one if they want to beat the Chennai Super Kings at Chepauk.
LIVE IPL 2024 CSK vs PBKS; Tough Test For Punjab
Punjab Kings have got a tough task up their sleeves as they face the mighty Chennai Super Kings at the Chepauk. Chennai have been tremendous at their home ground this season.
LIVE IPL 2024 CSK vs PBKS: Chennai need a win
CSK need a win to stay in the top four for qualifications to the playoffs as LSG have got up to 12 points. If they lose and SRH win their next game, they will fall to fifth.
LIVE IPL 2024 CSK vs PBKS: Dube Key For CSK
Shivam Dube has been in sensational form for the Chennai Super Kings and he will be key in tonight's clash against the Punjab Kings.
IPL PBKS vs CSK LIVE: PBKS Likely 11
Punjab Kings Probable XI: Prabhsimran Singh/Shikhar Dhawan, Jonny Bairstow, Rilee Rossouw, Shashank Singh, Sam Curran, Jitesh Sharma, Ashutosh Sharma, Harpreet Brar, Haarshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Arshdeep Singh [Impact sub: Rahul Chahar]
Chennai Vs Punjab LIVE Updates: Probable Playing 11s
Punjab Kings Probable XI: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ajinkya Rahane, Daryl Mitchell, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni, Moeen Ali, Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Matheesha Pathirana, Mustafizur Rahman [Impact sub: Shardul Thakur/Sameer Rizvi]
CSK vs PBKS LIVE: Is Shikhar Dhawan Playing Today?
No confirmation that Shikhar Dhawan is playing today or not. He has missed many matches already and a call is likely to be taken in the evening. We will know an update on him when the toss happens at 7 pm IST.
CSK vs PBKS Live Cricket Score: When Does The Match Start?
The CSK vs PBKS clash in IPL 2024 is to start in evening time. There is only one match happening today and it starts at 7.30 pm IST in Chennai with the toss taking place at 7 pm.
LIVE CSK vs PBKS: Check Dream11 Prediction
The CSK vs PBKS clash in IPL 2024 is going to see an intense clash. Plenty of powerhitters playing tonight and watch out for the likes of Jonny Bairstow, Sam Curran, Liam Livingstone, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja and Ruturaj Gaikwad. If you have not made your Dream11 team for tonight's match, take our help.
CSK vs PPBKS LIVE: Check Head-To-Head Record
Punjab Kings and CSK have met each other 28 times in IPL, out of which CSK have won 15 games and PBKS 13. After MI (5 wins), Punjab are the next best team playing and winning in Chennai, having won 3 games here, including 2023 clash.
CSK vs PBKS LIVE: Probable Playing 11s
CSK Probable XI: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ajinkya Rahane, Daryl Mitchell, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni, Moeen Ali, Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Matheesha Pathirana, Mustafizur Rahman [Impact sub: Shardul Thakur/Sameer Rizvi]
PBKS Probable XI: Prabhsimran Singh/Shikhar Dhawan, Jonny Bairstow, Rilee Rossouw, Shashank Singh, Sam Curran, Jitesh Sharma, Ashutosh Sharma, Harpreet Brar, Haarshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Arshdeep Singh [Impact sub: Rahul Chahar]
LIVE CSK Vs PBKS IPL 2024: Full Squad
Punjab Kings Squad: Jonny Bairstow, Sam Curran(c), Rilee Rossouw, Jitesh Sharma(w), Shashank Singh, Ashutosh Sharma, Harpreet Brar, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Prabhsimran Singh, Rishi Dhawan, Vidhwath Kaverappa, Shivam Singh, Prince Choudhary, Vishwanath Singh, Nathan Ellis, Atharva Taide, Tanay Thyagarajan, Liam Livingstone, Sikandar Raza, Chris Woakes, Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Shikhar Dhawan
Chennai Super Kings Squad: Ajinkya Rahane, Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Daryl Mitchell, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w), Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Mustafizur Rahman, Matheesha Pathirana, Sameer Rizvi, Shardul Thakur, Shaik Rasheed, Mitchell Santner, Rachin Ravindra, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Prashant Solanki, Mukesh Choudhary, Simarjeet Singh, RS Hangargekar, Maheesh Theekshana, Nishant Sindhu, Aravelly Avanish, Richard Gleeson