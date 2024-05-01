CSK vs PBKS Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s Chennai Super Kings Vs Punjab Kings In MA Chidambaram Stadium, 730PM IST, Chennai

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) host Punjab Kings (PBKS) in match number 49 of IPL 2024 with an aim to seal a win and continue the winning momentum. CSK are difficult to beat at home but Punjab are one side who have beaten them thrice here, including 2023. Only Mumbai Indians (MI) have won more games here in Chennai (5) than Punjab. Having said that, Chennai will be preparing slower wickets as seen in the last match. The ball may stop coming on to the bat in the 2nd innings. The team winning the toss, will definitely look to bat first. CSK have got the bowling lineuo tailor-made for these kind of conditions.

As far as points table is concerned, CSK are at number 4 spot and Punjab are on number 8. CSK need to consolidate their position in the top four. A win tonight, in fact, will take them to the number 2nd in the standings. Punjab's chances of qualification are minimal but they will try their best to ensure they win all remaining games in the competition.

As far as players' availability is concerned, there are no injury concerns in CSK camp. Sikandar Raza is not available for Punjab as he has already left to play for Zimbabwe. Whether captain Shikhar Dhawan plays or not will be known only at the toss.

In your Dream11 prediction, Ashutosh Sharma and Shashank Singh are automatic selections. Soa are Sam Curran and Ruturaj Gaikwad. CSK captain can even be your fantasy team captain for tonight's clash. For more hints, take a look at our Dream11 team suggestion below.

CSK vs PBKS: Probable Playing 11s

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) Probable XI: Ajinkya Rahane, Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Daryl Mitchell, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (w), Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Mustafizur Rahman, Matheesha Pathirana

Punjab Kings (PBKS) Probable XI: Atharva Taide, Jonny Bairstow, Sam Curran (c), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Shashank Singh, Ashutosh Sharma, Harpreet Brar, Kagiso Rabada, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh.

CSK vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction:

Captain: Ravindra Jadeja

Vice-Captain: Sam Curran

Wicketkeeper: Jonny Bairstow

Batters: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shivam Dube, Shashank Singh, Ashutosh Sharma

All-rounders: Sam Curran, Ravindra Jadeja, Daryl Mitchell

Bowlers: Kagiso Rabada, Harshal Patel, Mustafizur Rahman

CSK vs PBKS: Full Squads

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) Full Squad: Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), MS Dhoni, Moeen Ali, Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Shivam Dube, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Ravindra Jadeja, Ajay Mandal, Mukesh Choudhary, Ajinkya Rahane, Shaik Rasheed, Mitchell Santner, Simarjeet Singh, Nishant Sindhu, Prashant Solanki, Maheesh Theekshana, Rachin Ravindra, Shardul Thakur, Daryl Mitchell, Sameer Rizvi, Mustafizur Rahman, Avanish Rao Aravelly, Matheesha Pathirana.

Punjab Kings (PBKS) Full Squad: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Matthew Short, Prabhsimran Singh, Jitesh Sharma, Sikandar Raza, Rishi Dhawan, Liam Livingstone, Atharva Taide, Arshdeep Singh, Nathan Ellis, Sam Curran, Kagiso Rabada, Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar, Harpreet Bhatia, Vidwath Kaverappa, Shivam Singh, Harshal Patel, Chris Woakes, Ashutosh Sharma, Vishwanath Pratap Singh, Shashank Singh, Tanay Thyagarajann, Prince Choudhary, Rilee Rossouw