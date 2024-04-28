HIGHLIGHTS, CSK vs SRH Scorecard, IPL 2024: CSK Thump SRH By 78 Runs
Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (CSK vs SRH LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates, Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024: Sunrisers Hyderabad are coming into this game after a defeat against RCB.
LIVE Score CSK vs SRH In IPL 2024: Chennai Super Kings (CSK), facing two consecutive losses, aim to rebound against the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), currently holding a strong position. CSK's recent defeats put them at risk of sliding down the rankings, prompting them to seek a turnaround. Historically, CSK has dominated SRH, especially at home, but this season has seen unpredictable outcomes. CSK might adopt tactics seen in previous matches, such as deploying spin early to stifle SRH's aggressive batting. Meanwhile, SRH looks to maintain their winning streak despite a recent setback in a high-scoring chase. Both teams are likely to stick with their current lineups, with Ajinkya Rahane needing to rediscover his form for CSK, while Aiden Markram's contribution becomes crucial for SRH's stability. The match will be played at Chepauk, where batting-friendly conditions have been observed, albeit with occasional challenges. Key players to watch include Rahane, Markram, and Bhuvneshwar Kumar, with milestones on the horizon for MS Dhoni and Jaydev Unadkat. The encounter promises an intriguing battle between CSK's quest for revival and SRH's aim for consistency amidst a fiercely competitive IPL season.
Follow LIVE Updates From Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2024 Match Here.
LIVE IPL 2024 CSK vs SRH: SRH Need A Miracle
SRH need a miracle at the moment with Heinrich Klaasen and Abdul Samad in the middle. CSK are in control of this contest fully right now.
SRH: 109/5 (15 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024 CSK vs SRH: GONE
Aiden Markram 32 (26) out bowled by Matheesa Pathirana and CSK are in complete control of this contest at the moment. Thakur and Jadeja continue attack.
SRH: 101/5 (12.4 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024 CSK vs SRH: Gone
Nitish Reddy trapped by Ravindra Jadeja and it is the man of Chepauk - MS Dhoni who completes the catch which went very high in the air.
SRH: 81/4 (10.2 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024 CSK vs SRH: SRH Stay in contest
Sunrisers Hyderabad have somehow stayed in the contest with a steady partnership between Nitish Reddy and Aiden Markram.
SRH: 70/3 (8 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024 CSK vs SRH: Big wicket
Abhishek Sharma is gone and it is Tushar Deshpande once more who gets CSK a major wicket in this contest. It is not an easy pitch to bat on.
SRH: 42/3 (4 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024: Big Wicket
Tushar Deshpande has trapped the dangerous Travis Head and SRH are 2 down in blink of an eye. Aiden Markram comes in after Anmolpreet Singh departs for a golden duck as well.
SRH: 26/2 (2.2 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024 CSK vs SRH: CSK Post 212
Chennai Super Kings have posted 212 runs against the SUnrisers Hyderabad at the Chepauk Stadium. The batting from Gaikwad and Mitchell was brilliant tonight.
CSK: 212/3 (20 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024 CSK vs SRH: Hig Overs
Shivam Dube has ran havoc on SRH bowlers with Gaikwad still waiting to complete his century on 93 off 49 balls. Unadkat will bowl the eighteenth.
CSK: 192/2 (18 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024 CSK vs SRH: Dube comes in
Shivam Dube comes in to bat after SRH get Daryl Mitchell out and the partnership between him and Gaikwad breaks down.
CSK: 151/2 (16 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024 CSK vs SRH: Gaikwad on fire
Ruturaj Gaikwad is on song tonight batting in terrific rhythm. Pat Cummins and his bowlers are clueless at the moment as Mitchell on the other end is also batting brilliantly.
CSK: 125/1 (13.1 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024 CSK vs SRH: CSK On Top
Chennai Super Kings on top of this contest with Gaikwad and Mitchell. Shahbaz Ahmed and Pat Cummins come into the attack.
CSK: 82/1 (9 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024 CSK vs SRH: Powerplay done
Powerplay is finished and CSK have got 50 runs from the first six overs. Gaikwad and Mitchell are in the middle right now for Chennai.
CSK: 50/1 (6 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024 CSK vs SRH: Gone!
Ajinkya Rahane 9 (12) caught by Shahbaz Ahmed bowled by Bhuvneshwar Kumar. CSK steady with their skipper in the middle joined by Daryl Mitchell.
CSK: 31/1 (4.1 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024 CSK vs SRH: Chennai start steady
Chennai Super Kings off to a steady start with Ruturaj Gaikwad and Ajinkya Rahane. Bhuvneshwar Kumar attacks the stumps with the new ball.
CSK: 18/0 (2.2 Overs)
LIVE CSK vs SRH IPL 2024: Playing 11s
Chennai Super Kings (Playing XI): Ajinkya Rahane, Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Daryl Mitchell, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w), Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Mustafizur Rahman, Matheesha Pathirana.
Sunrisers Hyderabad (Playing XI): Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Nitish Reddy, Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pat Cummins(c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat, T Natarajan.
LIVE IPL 2024 SRH vs CSK: Toss Report
SRH captain Pat Cummins wins the toss and elects to bowl first against the Chennai Super Kings.
LIVE IPL 2024: Chepauk Packed
The Chepauk crowd is ready to roar for their home team Chennai Super Kings who will lock horns against the Sunrisers Hyderabad tonight.
LIVE IPL 2024 CSK vs SRH: Toss Time
Toss for CSK vs SRH will be taking shortly. Captains Ruturaj Gaikwad and Pat Cummins will be coming out to flip the toss coin shortly.
LIVE IPL 2024 CSK vs SRH: Toss Timing
The toss for CSK vs SRH IPL 2024 match will take place at 7 PM (IST). The clash is taking place at Chepauk and Chennai Super Kings will leave nothing in the tank.
LIVE IPL 2024 CSK vs SRH: Dube to shine again?
Shivam Dube has been sensational for the Chennai Super Kings this year and tonight's clash is very important for CSK to win. He will surely run havoc on SRH bowlers.
LIVE CSK vs SRH IPL 2024 Updates: CSK Eye Revenge
Chennai Super Kings were beaten by the side they are facing tonight and they will surely look for revenge tonight. CSK have a strong batting lineup with number of players in tremendous form.
LIVE CSK vs SRH IPL 2024: Head to Head
CSK: 14 Won
SRH: 6 Won
LIVE IPL 2024: MS Dhoni to bat today?
Fans would be eager to see 'Thala' MS Dhoni batting tonight against the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.
LIVE CSK vs SRH IPL 2024: Probable Playing XIs
CSK Probable XI: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ajinkya Rahane, Daryl Mitchell, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Moeen Ali, MS Dhoni, Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Mustafizur Rahman, Matheesha Pathirana [Impact sub: Shardul Thakur]
SRH Probable XI: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Aiden Markram, Nitish Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen, Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pat Cummins, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markande, Jaydev Unadkat [Impact Sub: T Natarajan]
LIVE CSK vs SRH IPL 2024: Full Squads
Sunrisers Hyderabad Squad: Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Nitish Reddy, Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pat Cummins(c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat, Mayank Markande, T Natarajan, Travis Head, Umran Malik, Anmolpreet Singh, Glenn Phillips, Washington Sundar, Mayank Agarwal, Rahul Tripathi, Upendra Yadav, Jhatavedh Subramanyan, Sanvir Singh, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Marco Jansen, Akash Maharaj Singh
Chennai Super Kings Squad: Ajinkya Rahane, Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Daryl Mitchell, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w), Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Mustafizur Rahman, Matheesha Pathirana, Shardul Thakur, Sameer Rizvi, Shaik Rasheed, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Richard Gleeson, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Prashant Solanki, Mukesh Choudhary, Simarjeet Singh, RS Hangargekar, Maheesh Theekshana, Nishant Sindhu, Aravelly Avanish