HIGHLIGHTS | IND-C vs PAK-C, WCL Final 2024: Yuvraj Singh's India Champions Lift The Title
India vs Pakistan, IND-C vs PAK-C Live score - World Championship of Legends 2024 Final: Follow LIVE action from finale taking at Edgbaston, England.
It is the grand finale of the World Championship of Legends and it does not get bigger than this as India Champions take on the Pakistan Champions. The finale will take place in Edgbaston on Saturday (July 13). The rivalry is known to everyone around the globe and this will not just be a cricket match as some old experts of the game will go head to head for the trophy today.
We have had countless nail-biting India vs Pakistan clashes including 2007 T20 World Cup to 2011 World Cup and even 2019 ODI World Cup, these two leave nothing in the tank when facing each other.
Follow LIVE Score And Updates From World Championship of Legends Final India Champions vs Pakistan Champions Match Here.
LIVE Final WCL 2024; India Champions Lift Title
India Champions have beaten the Pakistan Champions to lift the World Championship Of Legends title 2024. They win the final by 5 wickets.
IND-C: 159/5 (19.1 Overs)
LIVE IND-C vs PAK-C Score: India on top
Yusuf Pathan and Yuvraj Singh on top of their game at the moment chasing down the trophy in the finale of a tournament.
IND-C: 138/4 (17 Overs)
LIVE IND-C vs PAK-C Score: Gone
Ambati Rayudu departs after a wonderful fifty scored for India. Captain Yuvraj Singh joins Singh Mann in the middle now. Pakistan desperate for wickets.
IND-C: 107/3 (12.2 Overs)
LIVE IND-C vs PAK-C Score: Drinks Break
India in control of the contest at the moment with 89 on the board from the first ten overs. Pakistan need wickets and they need them quick.
IND-C: 89/2 (10 Overs)
LIVE IND-C vs PAK-C Score: India bounce back
India bounce back with Ambati Rayudu and Mann in the middle. The partnership is steady and runs are coming in good flow at the moment in the chase.
IND-C: 71/2 (7.3 Overs)
LIVE India vs Pakistan WCL 2024 FINAL: Gone!
Suresh Raina and Robin Uthappa depart in a single over, India in deep trouble at the moment as Pakistan bounce back in style. Aamer Yameen gets both the batters.
IND-C: 38/2 (3 Overs)
LIVE IND-C vs PAK-C Score: Chase Begin
India begin chase with Ambati Rayudu and Robin Uthappa in the middle. 12 runs from the first over of the India innings.
IND-C: 14/0 (1.2 Overs)
LIVE IND-C vs PAK-C Score: Pakistan post 156
Pakistan have got 156 runs on the board after 20 overs. It is a good total for a final as India bowlers bowled very good today. Tanvir in the end gave a little push of runs.
PAK-C: 156/6 (20 Overs)
LIVE IND-C vs PAK-C Score: Misbah retired hurt
Misbah-ul-Haq is retired hurt as he has pulled his hamstring. Aamer who came in after him departs after getting trapped by Singh.
PAK-C: 126/5 (17.3 Overs)
LIVE IND-C vs PAK-C Score: Malik gets going
Shoaib Malik gets going with a maximum off and Pakistan need that from their batters as they are on 113 after 16 overs.
PAK-C: 113/4 (16 Overs)
LIVE IND-C vs PAK-C Score: Eyes on Misbah
All eyes on Misbah-ul-Haq and Shoaib Malik in the middle who have to buildup a solid partnership for this match to work in their favour.
PAK-C: 92/4 (14 Overs)
LIVE IND-C vs PAK-C Score: big wicket
Captain Younis Khan 7 (11) out bowled by Irfan Khan and India are on a roll as Pakistan fail to stitch up a partnership in the middle.
PAK-C: 80/4 (12 Overs)
LIVE IND-C vs PAK-C: Drinks Breaks
Ten overs have been bowled and it is time for drinks break now. Pakistan have got 72 runs on the board with the loss of 3 wickets after facing 60 deliveries. India would be looking to restrict them under 160.
LIVE IND-C vs PAK-C Score: Akmal joined by Malik
Shoaib Malik has joined Kamran Akmal in the middle after Pakistan have lost two wickets in the powerplay. Vinay Kumar and Pawan Negi come into the attack for India now.
PAK-C: 60/2 (7 Overs)
LIVE IND-C vs PAK-C Score: Big wicket
Sohaib Maqsood 21 (12) caught by Rahul Shukla bowled by Vinay Kumar. India get the dangerman Maqsood who was smashing sixes inside the powerplay.
PAK-C: 43/2 (5 Overs)
LIVE IND-C vs PAK-C Score: Six!
Maqsood with a wonderfull six off long-off as Pakistan get going. 12 runs from that over and it is the most expensive one India have bowled so far.
PAK-C: 31/1 (4 Overs)
LIVE IND-C vs PAK-C Score: Gone!
Sharjeel Khan caught by Rahul Shuka bowled by Anureet Singh. India trap the Pakistan opener as he gets caught at the boundary rope.
PAK-C: 16/1 (2.3 Overs)
LIVE IND-C vs PAK-C: FOUR!
First boundary of the match comes from the bat of Sharjeel Khan as he smashes Anureet Singh for a boundary. Rahul Shukla and Singh to continue attack for India.
PAK-C: 10/0 (1.3 Overs)
WCL 2024 Final: Playing 11s
India Champions (Playing XI): Robin Uthappa(w), Ambati Rayudu, Suresh Raina, Yuvraj Singh(c), Yusuf Pathan, Irfan Pathan, Pawan Negi, Vinay Kumar, Harbhajan Singh, Rahul Shukla, Anureet Singh.
Pakistan Champions (Playing XI): Kamran Akmal(w), Sharjeel Khan, Sohaib Maqsood, Shoaib Malik, Younis Khan(c), Shahid Afridi, Misbah-ul-Haq, Aamer Yamin, Sohail Tanvir, Wahab Riaz, Sohail Khan.
LIVE IND-C vs PAK-C: Toss Report
The Pakistan Champions captain Younis Khan has won the toss and elected to bat first against India Champions.
LIVE IND-C vs PAK-C: Afridi Key For Pakistan
Shahid Afridi is an impact player both with the ball and bat. He will be key for Pakistan Champions in their finale against the India Champions. Checkout the dream11 prediction for contest below.
LIVE WCL 2024 Final: Yuvraj Key For India
Captain Yuvraj Singh scored 59 off 28 deliveries in the semifinal against Australia Champions which helped India Champions to win the contest. We can expect another class knock from the veteran today.
IND-C vs PAK-C WCL FINAL 2024: Livestreaming Details
The WCL Final 2024 livestreaming details are in the link attached below. The India vs Pakistan contest will begin in England around 9 as per Indian Standard Timings.
LIVE World Championship Of Legends Final India vs Pakistan
The World Championship of Legends Final India vs Pakistan will begin at 9 PM (IST) in England. Yuvraj Singh will lead India and Younis Khan is ready to captain the Pakistan Champions.
LIVE Updates Legends Final India vs Pakistan
Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of the India vs Pakistan World Championship of Legends final taking place in England. We will take you through all the key updates of this fixture.