Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2766200
NewsCricket
IND VS PAK

HIGHLIGHTS | IND-C vs PAK-C, WCL Final 2024: Yuvraj Singh's India Champions Lift The Title

India vs Pakistan, IND-C vs PAK-C Live score - World Championship of Legends 2024 Final: Follow LIVE action from finale taking at Edgbaston, England.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Piyush Singh Thapa|Last Updated: Jul 14, 2024, 12:43 AM IST|Source:
Follow Us

Trending Photos

LIVE Blog

It is the grand finale of the World Championship of Legends and it does not get bigger than this as India Champions take on the Pakistan Champions. The finale will take place in Edgbaston on Saturday (July 13). The rivalry is known to everyone around the globe and this will not just be a cricket match as some old experts of the game will go head to head for the trophy today.

We have had countless nail-biting India vs Pakistan clashes including 2007 T20 World Cup to 2011 World Cup and even 2019 ODI World Cup, these two leave nothing in the tank when facing each other.

Follow LIVE Score And Updates From World Championship of Legends Final India Champions vs Pakistan Champions Match Here.

14 July 2024
00:44 IST

LIVE Final WCL 2024; India Champions Lift Title

India Champions have beaten the Pakistan Champions to lift the World Championship Of Legends title 2024. They win the final by 5 wickets.

IND-C: 159/5 (19.1 Overs)

00:29 IST

LIVE IND-C vs PAK-C Score: India on top

Yusuf Pathan and Yuvraj Singh on top of their game at the moment chasing down the trophy in the finale of a tournament.

IND-C: 138/4 (17 Overs)

00:06 IST

LIVE IND-C vs PAK-C Score: Gone

Ambati Rayudu departs after a wonderful fifty scored for India. Captain Yuvraj Singh joins Singh Mann in the middle now. Pakistan desperate for wickets.

IND-C: 107/3 (12.2 Overs)

23:50 IST

LIVE IND-C vs PAK-C Score: Drinks Break

India in control of the contest at the moment with 89 on the board from the first ten overs. Pakistan need wickets and they need them quick.

IND-C: 89/2 (10 Overs)

23:40 IST

LIVE IND-C vs PAK-C Score: India bounce back

India bounce back with Ambati Rayudu and Mann in the middle. The partnership is steady and runs are coming in good flow at the moment in the chase.

IND-C: 71/2 (7.3 Overs)

23:18 IST

LIVE India vs Pakistan WCL 2024 FINAL: Gone!

Suresh Raina and Robin Uthappa depart in a single over, India in deep trouble at the moment as Pakistan bounce back in style. Aamer Yameen gets both the batters.

IND-C: 38/2 (3 Overs)

23:05 IST

LIVE IND-C vs PAK-C Score: Chase Begin

India begin chase with Ambati Rayudu and Robin Uthappa in the middle. 12 runs from the first over of the India innings.

IND-C: 14/0 (1.2 Overs)

22:40 IST

LIVE IND-C vs PAK-C Score: Pakistan post 156

Pakistan have got 156 runs on the board after 20 overs. It is a good total for a final as India bowlers bowled very good today. Tanvir in the end gave a little push of runs.

PAK-C: 156/6 (20 Overs)

22:26 IST

LIVE IND-C vs PAK-C Score: Misbah retired hurt

Misbah-ul-Haq is retired hurt as he has pulled his hamstring. Aamer who came in after him departs after getting trapped by Singh.

PAK-C: 126/5 (17.3 Overs)

22:15 IST

LIVE IND-C vs PAK-C Score: Malik gets going

Shoaib Malik gets going with a maximum off and Pakistan need that from their batters as they are on 113 after 16 overs.

PAK-C: 113/4 (16 Overs)

22:06 IST

LIVE IND-C vs PAK-C Score: Eyes on Misbah

All eyes on Misbah-ul-Haq and Shoaib Malik in the middle who have to buildup a solid partnership for this match to work in their favour.

PAK-C: 92/4 (14 Overs)

21:58 IST

LIVE IND-C vs PAK-C Score: big wicket

Captain Younis Khan 7 (11) out bowled by Irfan Khan and India are on a roll as Pakistan fail to stitch up a partnership in the middle.

PAK-C: 80/4 (12 Overs)

21:47 IST

LIVE IND-C vs PAK-C: Drinks Breaks

Ten overs have been bowled and it is time for drinks break now. Pakistan have got 72 runs on the board with the loss of 3 wickets after facing 60 deliveries. India would be looking to restrict them under 160.

21:33 IST

LIVE IND-C vs PAK-C Score: Akmal joined by Malik

Shoaib Malik has joined Kamran Akmal in the middle after Pakistan have lost two wickets in the powerplay. Vinay Kumar and Pawan Negi come into the attack for India now.

PAK-C: 60/2 (7 Overs)

21:25 IST

LIVE IND-C vs PAK-C Score: Big wicket

Sohaib Maqsood 21 (12) caught by Rahul Shukla bowled by Vinay Kumar. India get the dangerman Maqsood who was smashing sixes inside the powerplay.

PAK-C: 43/2 (5 Overs)

21:19 IST

LIVE IND-C vs PAK-C Score: Six!

Maqsood with a wonderfull six off long-off as Pakistan get going. 12 runs from that over and it is the most expensive one India have bowled so far.

PAK-C: 31/1 (4 Overs)

21:13 IST

LIVE IND-C vs PAK-C Score: Gone!

Sharjeel Khan caught by Rahul Shuka bowled by Anureet Singh. India trap the Pakistan opener as he gets caught at the boundary rope.

PAK-C: 16/1 (2.3 Overs)

21:08 IST

LIVE IND-C vs PAK-C: FOUR!

First boundary of the match comes from the bat of Sharjeel Khan as he smashes Anureet Singh for a boundary. Rahul Shukla and Singh to continue attack for India.

PAK-C: 10/0 (1.3 Overs)

20:47 IST

WCL 2024 Final: Playing 11s

India Champions (Playing XI): Robin Uthappa(w), Ambati Rayudu, Suresh Raina, Yuvraj Singh(c), Yusuf Pathan, Irfan Pathan, Pawan Negi, Vinay Kumar, Harbhajan Singh, Rahul Shukla, Anureet Singh.

Pakistan Champions (Playing XI): Kamran Akmal(w), Sharjeel Khan, Sohaib Maqsood, Shoaib Malik, Younis Khan(c), Shahid Afridi, Misbah-ul-Haq, Aamer Yamin, Sohail Tanvir, Wahab Riaz, Sohail Khan.

20:39 IST

LIVE IND-C vs PAK-C: Toss Report

The Pakistan Champions captain Younis Khan has won the toss and elected to bat first against India Champions.

20:22 IST

LIVE IND-C vs PAK-C: Afridi Key For Pakistan

Shahid Afridi is an impact player both with the ball and bat. He will be key for Pakistan Champions in their finale against the India Champions. Checkout the dream11 prediction for contest below.

India vs Pakistan World Championship Of Legends Final T20 Dream11

19:20 IST

LIVE WCL 2024 Final: Yuvraj Key For India

Captain Yuvraj Singh scored 59 off 28 deliveries in the semifinal against Australia Champions which helped India Champions to win the contest. We can expect another class knock from the veteran today.

18:50 IST

IND-C vs PAK-C WCL FINAL 2024: Livestreaming Details

The WCL Final 2024 livestreaming details are in the link attached below. The India vs Pakistan contest will begin in England around 9 as per Indian Standard Timings.

Checkout Livestreaming Details Here

18:36 IST

LIVE World Championship Of Legends Final India vs Pakistan

The World Championship of Legends Final India vs Pakistan will begin at 9 PM (IST) in England. Yuvraj Singh will lead India and Younis Khan is ready to captain the Pakistan Champions.

17:42 IST

LIVE Updates Legends Final India vs Pakistan

Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of the India vs Pakistan World Championship of Legends final taking place in England. We will take you through all the key updates of this fixture.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Modi government's historic decision on emergency
DNA Video
DNA: Why is Martyr Captain Anshuman's wife silent on the controversy?
DNA Video
DNA: Why is Kejriwal in jail even after getting interim bail?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Radioactive' scare in Dehradun
DNA Video
DNA: Big conspiracy against Hindus
DNA Video
DNA: IAS Pooja Khedkar's job in danger?
DNA Video
DNA: What kind of survey is this on samosas?
DNA Video
DNA: Kailash Yatra Halted due to rain
DNA Video
DNA: Who is IAS Pooja Khedkar?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Disaster' coming in Uttarakhand?