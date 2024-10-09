HIGHLIGHTS | IND Vs BAN 2nd T20I Scorecard: India Thrash Bangladesh By 86 Runs

India secured a commanding victory by 86 runs, clinching the T20I series with an unbeatable 2-0 lead in the 3-match contest. The match began on a shaky note for India, as they lost their top three batters within the powerplay. However, a remarkable fourth-wicket partnership between Nitish Reddy and Rinku Singh turned the game around. The young duo put together a 108-run stand, relentlessly attacking the Bangladeshi bowlers and both reaching their fifties. After their departure, Hardik Pandya contributed with a valuable cameo, and despite losing wickets towards the end, India posted a formidable total of 221/9.

In response, Bangladesh struggled early on, losing wickets consistently and finding themselves at 46/4 by the 7th over. While Mahmudullah provided some fireworks with a spirited knock, India's bowling attack kept the pressure on, and the visitors could never recover from the mounting scoreboard pressure. Ultimately, Bangladesh fell well short, leaving India in full control of the game from start to finish. Stick around for the presentation ceremony.