HIGHLIGHTS | IND Vs BAN 2nd T20I Scorecard: India Thrash Bangladesh By 86 Runs
India vs Bangladesh, 2nd t20 Match Live Cricket Score and Updates: IND Vs BAN Live Cricket Score From Arun Jaitley Stadium Delhi - IND Vs BAN, 2nd T20 at Delhi: Suryakumar Yadav's Team India Aim To Seal Series
India secured a commanding victory by 86 runs, clinching the T20I series with an unbeatable 2-0 lead in the 3-match contest. The match began on a shaky note for India, as they lost their top three batters within the powerplay. However, a remarkable fourth-wicket partnership between Nitish Reddy and Rinku Singh turned the game around. The young duo put together a 108-run stand, relentlessly attacking the Bangladeshi bowlers and both reaching their fifties. After their departure, Hardik Pandya contributed with a valuable cameo, and despite losing wickets towards the end, India posted a formidable total of 221/9.
In response, Bangladesh struggled early on, losing wickets consistently and finding themselves at 46/4 by the 7th over. While Mahmudullah provided some fireworks with a spirited knock, India's bowling attack kept the pressure on, and the visitors could never recover from the mounting scoreboard pressure. Ultimately, Bangladesh fell well short, leaving India in full control of the game from start to finish. Stick around for the presentation ceremony.
LIVE IND vs BAN 2nd T20I: India win by 86 runs
Team India win the contest by 86 runs, a massive margin which shows the class with which they played against Bangladesh today to take the 2-0 lead in the series.
BAN: 135/9 (20 Overs)
LIVE IND vs BAN Score: Bangladesh need a miracle
Bangladesh need 112 runs in 24 balls to win this contest against India. Mahmudullah in the middle batting on 36 off 30 balls with Sakib on the other end.
BAN: 110/7 (16 Overs)
LIVE IND vs BAN: Gone!
Jaker Ali 1 (2) caught by Washington Sundar bowled by Mayank Yadav. Mahmudullah in the middle is the lone warrior for Bangladesh now.
BAN: 83/6 (11.4 Overs)
LIVE IND vs BAN Score: Powerplay done
Powerplay is finished and India have got 3 wickets from the first six overs. Varun Chakaravarthy has got one wicket from his first over.
BAN: 43/3 (6 Overs)
LIVE IND vs BAN Score: India in control
India off to a good start in the second innings. Litton Das smashes one over the head of Arshdeep Singh to send the message from Bangladesh to the Indian cricket team.
IND: 38/1 (4 Overs)
LIVE IND vs BAN: Chase Begins
Bangladesh begin the chase with Emon and Litton Das. Nitish Reddy and Arshdeep Singh open the bowling for India eyeing early wickets in the chase.
BAN: 17/0 (1.3 Overs)
LIVE IND vs BAN Score: India post 221
Team India have posted 221 runs in that innings with 8 runs from the last one while giving away three wickets. Washington Sundar could not get a chance to bat in the last over.
IND: 221/9 (20 Overs)
LIVE IND vs BAN Score: Gone
Rinku Singh goes for the big one and Taskin Ahmed traps him with the slower one as India go five down in this contest. Bangladesh with some positive outcome finally.
IND: 185/5 (17 Overs)
LIVE IND vs BAN 2nd T20I: Big wicket
Nitish Kumar Reddy has walked back to the pavilion after a stellar half century and Hardik Pandya has come in to bat for India. Bangladesh have five overs left now.
IND: 165/4 (15 Overs)
LIVE IND vs BAN: Fifty for Reddy
Nitish Kumar Reddy has completed his fifty and is batting on 68 off just 31 balls. 26 runs off that last over as Bangladesh bowlers look clueless at the moment.
IND: 148/3 (13 Overs)
LIVE IND vs BAN Score: India on top
India on top with Rinku Singh and Nitish Kumar Reddy in the middle taking their team to a commandable total. 100 runs over the board in 60 balls bowled so far.
IND: 101/3 (10 Overs)
LIVE IND vs BAN 2nd T20I: India in trouble
India in deep trouble as Suryakumar Yadav departs for 8 off 10 balls caught by Shanto bowled by Mustafizur. Bangladesh off to a fine start.
IND: 41/3 (5.3 Overs)
LIVE IND vs BAN: Match Begins
Here we go! Sanju Samson and Abhishek Sharma open the batting for Team India. Miraz with the new ball comes into the attack for Bangladesh and gets whacked for a four by Samson.
IND: 4/0 (0.2 Overs)
LIVE IND vs BAN: Playing 11s
India (Playing XI): Sanju Samson(w), Abhishek Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Nitish Reddy, Hardik Pandya, Riyan Parag, Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar, Varun Chakaravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, Mayank Yadav.
Bangladesh (Playing XI): Parvez Hossain Emon, Litton Das(w), Najmul Hossain Shanto(c), Towhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah, Jaker Ali, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Mustafizur Rahman.
LIVE IND vs BAN 2nd T20I: Toss Report
Bangladesh captain Shanto wins the toss and elects to bowl first against India in Delhi.
India vs Bangladesh 2nd T20 Live Score: Head To Head Record
Total matches played: 14
India won: 13
Bangladesh won: 1
LIVE IND vs BAN 2nd T20I: Timings
The match will begin at 7 PM (IST) between India and Bangladesh in the second T20I of the series. India won the first won pretty comfortably and Bangladesh would be keen on making an impact tonight.
IND vs BAN 2nd T20 Live: India Will Look To Seal The Series
India will look to seal the series against Bangladesh in the second T20I after a convincing 7 wicket win in the first match.
IND vs BAN 2nd T20 Live Score: Full Squads
India Squad: Suryakumar Yadav (C), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wk), Rinku Singh, Hardik Pandya, Riyan Parag, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Mayank Yadav.
Bangladesh Squad: Najmul Hossain Shanto (C), Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Parvez Hossain Emon (wk), Tawhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah, Litton Das (wk), Jaker Ali Anik (wk), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Shak Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Rakibul Hasan.
IND Vs BAN, 2nd T20 Cricket Score: Welcome To The Live Coverage
Hello and Welcome to the live coverage of the Second T20I game between India and Bangladesh. Stay tuned for all the match-related updates here.
