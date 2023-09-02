Kandy Weather Highlights | IND VS PAK, Asia Cup 2023: Match Called Off
India Vs Pakistan In Asia Cup 2023 Weather Update From Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Pallekele: Rain Stops Play.
The much-anticipated clash between India and Pakistan in the 2023 Asia Cup faces a significant rain threat at the Pallekele International Stadium in Kandy. The southern region of Sri Lanka expects heavy rain in the coming days, prompting the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) to consider Dambulla as an alternative venue. However, India's upcoming matches against Pakistan and Nepal are still scheduled in Kandy for Saturday and Monday.
The UK-based Met Office estimates a 70 per cent chance of rain during the India vs. Pakistan match, potentially delaying the toss and the game itself. Rainfall probabilities are projected to reduce to 60 per cent by 5:30 PM on Saturday. Sri Lanka's Met Department forecasts rain in several provinces, including Kandy, which falls under the Central Province.
India and Pakistan have a long history of ODI matches, with India winning 55 out of 132 encounters, while Pakistan secured 73 victories, with only 4 matches ending as 'no-result.' Pakistan's Babar Azam-led team has already triumphed over Nepal, positioning themselves for the Super 4 stage. In contrast, Rohit Sharma's India must defeat Nepal on Monday to advance if their Saturday match against Pakistan is affected by rain. The looming rain threat adds suspense and uncertainty to this highly anticipated Asia Cup clash.
Check LIVE Updates On Kandy Weather from Pallekele International Cricket Stadium For India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 match HERE.
LIVE IND vs PAK: Match called off
India vs Pakistan Asia Cup clash was called off due to rain. Babar Azam's side has qualified for the Super Four round. India have got one point now.
LIVE IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2023: Afridi on Rohit's wicket
Afridi was the wrecker-in-chief as he dismantled India's top order and took the wickets of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja.
"That was our plan with the new ball. I think both (Virat and Rohit) were crucial wickets, every batter is the same for me. But I think I liked Rohit's wicket better. The plans by our fast bowlers worked. Naseem is bowling at 150 kph, really happy with that, he's really fast. The new ball might swing and seam, but nothing much after that. It will be easier to score runs once the ball gets old (in the run chase)," Shaheen Shah Afridi said during a post-innings presentation.
LIVE IND vs PAK Updates: Match report
With this win, Pakistan has secured a total of 3 points in 2 matches. They had got two points previously after winning their first match against Nepal. (Read match report here)
The rain has a final say as the match is Called Off
LIVE India vs Pakistan: What a shame
What a game of cricket we could have had today if Pakistan batted. India batters Ishan Kishan and Hardik Pandya were the stars tonight. For Pakistan Shaheen Afridi was the main man who got four wickets.
LIVE IND vs PAK Update: Match Called Off
An unfortunate update, the match has been called off and both teams get one point each. Pakistan have qualified for the Super Fours as both teams share a point.
LIVE IND vs PAK Weather Update: Possible targets
The cut-off time is 10:27 PM (IST) for a 20-over game. The target will be 155 runs if the play resumes for a 20-over play.
(30 overs- 203), (40 overs-239)
LIVE IND vs PAK Weather Update: Rain update
The cut off time for a 20-over match is 10:27PM local time (9:57PM PKT). Just over 60 minutes left now and we could have a no result then.
LIVE IND vs PAK Weather Update
Rain is back now and so are the covers. Just when we thought the play will begin, the drizzle is back to spoil our mood. Few players were seen warming up but looks like everyone has to wait now.
LIVE IND vs PAK Weather Update: Inspection time
Inspection will take place at 9:00 PM (IST) in Kandy. Hopefully, we can have a game of cricket without any overs getting deducted.
UPDATE
LIVE IND vs PAK Weather Update: Good news
Rain has stopped in Kandya and the officials are having a chat with the groundstaff on when the game can get started. Stay tuned for more updates.
LIVE IND vs PAK Weather Update: Ugly scenes in Kandy
It does not look promising at the moment in Kandy. It is still raining and the showers look like they will not go away very soon. Stay tuned for more updates.
Live Kandy Weather Updates IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2023
Right now, it's raining at Pallekele, and the field is covered up. A score of 266 seems like a decent one on this pitch, which has been a bit unpredictable in terms of bounce. But, as the day turns into night, we anticipate that the ball will play more favourably for the batsmen. Fingers crossed that the weather clears up soon. We might be in for an exciting match!
Live Kandy Weather Updates IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2023
Latest weather update __
60 mins for #IndiaVsPak to begin at #Pallekele Stadium in #Kandy.
Potential heavy rains continues to stay in southern parts as expected.
Live Kandy Weather Updates IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2023: Rain likely to comeback during 2nd innings
Live Kandy Weather Updates IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2023: Weather Update From The Stadium
Live Kandy Weather Updates IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2023: Is there a reserve day?
No backup day has been allocated for the group stage of the tournament. Consequently, if the match doesn't produce a result on Saturday, both teams will earn a single point each. Furthermore, there is no contingency day scheduled for the Super 4 stage of the competition either.
Live Kandy Weather Updates IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2023: And We Are Back On Again
The players stride out onto the field, and the conditions have notably improved. India is under pressure, and Pakistan will aim to apply even more force.
Live Kandy Weather Updates IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2023: Covers are off
Great news, the covers are being removed, and the pitch is now exposed. We can anticipate a swift resumption of play.
Live Kandy Weather Updates IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2023: Match So Far
Regarding the recent passage of play, Shaheen Shah stood out after the play resumed. He dismissed Rohit Sharma, and Virat Kohli fell victim to a delivery that possibly held up on the pitch, resulting in him chopping it onto the stumps. Shreyas Iyer displayed some promising shots, but his innings was short-lived as Fakhar Zaman took a sharp catch at mid-wicket. With the looming threat of more rain, it seems we might be in for a frustrating day.
Live Kandy Weather Updates IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2023: Rain Stops Play Again
The drizzle has returned, prompting the groundstaff to rush in with the covers. Once again, the players are making their way off the field, marking the second interruption of the match. This start-stop pattern suggests that we may lose some overs as the day progresses. Currently, the players have returned to their respective dressing rooms.
Live Kandy Weather Updates IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2023: What If Match Gets Washedout?
In the event of a rain-affected match, both India and Pakistan will each receive one point. Should rain interfere and force the match's cancellation, Pakistan would advance to the Super4 stage with three points, thanks to their convincing victory over Nepal in their initial game.
Live Kandy Weather Updates IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2023: Rain To Make Comeback Again?
Updated Weather Forecast of #kandy
Live Kandy Weather Updates IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2023: And we are back
The covers have been removed, and Rohit Sharma has donned his helmet once again. Additionally, Shubman Gill is making his way out from the dressing room.
Live Kandy Weather Updates IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2023: Covers Still On
Although there is a noticeable improvement in weather conditions, the covers remain in place on the field. Ground staff members are currently present on the outfield, diligently monitoring the situation. Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma, maintaining a composed demeanour, is engaged in a casual conversation with Axar Patel and other team members from the comfort of the dugout.
Live Kandy Weather Updates IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2023: Rain Stops Play
The covers are being deployed as the drizzle intensifies, prompting the players to hurriedly exit the field. Just before the rain interruption, Kohli was observed ready in his cricket attire, although he has now removed his helmet. The Indian opening batsmen have returned to the team's shelter while spectators in the stands patiently await the resumption of play, opening their umbrellas for cover. Additional protective covers are being brought in as the rainfall becomes more pronounced. We remain optimistic that the rain will abate shortly, allowing us to resume live action on the field.