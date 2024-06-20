AFG: 134 (20) | India vs Afghanistan Highlights: India Win By 47 Runs
India Vs USA, Live Cricket Score and Updates, IND VS USA ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Match 25: All Eyes Will Be On Rashid Khan And Noor Ahmad's spin bowling.
Trending Photos
LIVE Score IND vs AFG In T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8: Afghanistan's potent bowling attack, featuring Rashid Khan and Fazalhaq Farooqi, will challenge India’s experienced batters like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli in the Super Eight match of the T20 World Cup 2024. Suryakumar Yadav's excellent record against Rashid and Shivam Dube's high strike rate offer India a counter. Afghanistan's key to leveling the field is early wickets by Farooqi. India’s left-handed batters may exploit Rashid’s recent struggles against them. If Afghanistan's bowlers succeed, Rashid can increase the pressure. India’s Axar Patel’s all-round capabilities also provide stability. Afghanistan needs a standout batting performance to prevail. Both teams are in good form, setting the stage for a crucial encounter in Bridgetown.
Follow LIVE Updates From India vs Afghanistan in ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8 Match Here.
LIVE IND vs AFG: India Win By 47 Runs
India win by 47 runs as Afghanistan could only reach 134 runs in 20 overs. A much needed victory for India to hand them a superb start in the Super 8 stage.
LIVE IND vs AFG T20 World Cup: India close to win
India close to victory as they need just one wicket to win. Afghanistan hoping for a miracle which is unlikely to happen tonight.
AFG: 125/9 (18.2 Overs)
LIVE IND vs AFG T20 World Cup: Gone
Mohammad Nabi departs as Kuldeep Yadav takes another wicket. India cruising towards a comfortable win against Afghanistan at the moment.
AFG: 114/7 (16.3 Overs)
LIVE IND vs AFG T20 World Cup: India Search For Wickets
India search for wickets as Afghanistan look for a partnership between Nabi and Zadran. Jadeja and Pandya brought into the attack.
afg: 92/5 (14.2 Overs)
LIVE IND vs AFG T20 World Cup: Afghanistan 5 down
Ravindra Jadeja breaks the deadlock after Kuldeep Yadav strikes. Omarzai walks back and Afghanistan in a tricky situation now.
AFG: 71/5 (11.1 Overs)
LIVE IND vs AFG T20 World Cup 2024: Afghanistan bounce back
Afghanistan bounce back with a partnership as India search for wickets. Ravindra Jadeja and Kuldeep Yadav into the attack.
AFG: 66/3 (9.5 Overs)
LIVE IND vs AFG T20 World Cup: Gone!
Hazratullah Zazai 2 (4) caught by Jadeja bowled by Bumrah. India on a roll as Afghanistan struggle continues.
AFG: 41/3 (7.2 Overs)
LIVE IND vs AFG T20 World Cup: India on fire
Zazai caught by Jadeja bowled by Bumrah. India on a roll as Afghanistan go 3 down in their chase of 182 runs.
AFG: 23/3 (4.1 Overs)
LIVE IND vs AFG T20 World Cup: Gone
Bumrah strikes early for India and Gurbaz is gone trying to attack from the starting. Arshdeep Singh comes on from the other end.
AFG: 20/1 (2.3 Overs)
LIVE IND vs AFG T20 World Cup: India Post 181
India post 181 runs from the 20 overs against Afghanistan. Yadav and Pandya got India to a tremendous position and Axar Patel closed down the innings beautifully.
IND: 181/8 (20 Overs)
LIVE IND vs AFG T20 World Cup: India give down
India go five down with SKY leaving the pitch after a wonderfull fifty for his side. Jadeja joins Pandya with 18 balls left now.
IND: 151/5 (17.1 Overs)
LIVE IND vs AFG T20 World Cup: SKY Key For India
Suryakumar Yadav is key for India at the moment batting on 42. Hardik Pandya is also set, India will be looking something close to 180 now.
IND: 126/4 (15 Overs)
LIVE IND vs AFG T20 World Cup: Rashid on fire
Rashid Khan is on fire against India, he traps the dangerous Shivam Dube with a quick leg break. DRS shows it was pad first and it is India's dangerous batter walking back now.
IND: 98/4 (12 Overs)
LIVE IND vs AFG T20 World Cup: Kohli departs
Virat Kohli trapped by Rashid Khan and he walks back after scoring 24 off 24 balls. India lose another wicket in the spam of 12 balls.
IND: 79/3 (10 Overs)
LIVE IND vs AFG T20 World Cup: Big wicket
Rishabh Pant 20 (11) LBW by Rashid Khan. India lose another one as Afghanistan strike back on the counter attack from Pant. Suryakumar Yadav comes in at number 4.
IND: 60/2 (8 Overs)
LIVE IND vs AFG T20 World Cup: Gone!
Rohit Sharma goes for the big one but is outfoxed by a slower one. India lose their first wicket and it is the skipper walking back.
IND: 25/1 (4 Overs)
LIVE India vs Afghanistan Score: Tight Start
A tight start from the Indian openers as they take their time to look at the conditions. Afghanistan bowlers on top of their game at the moment, just 8 runs from the first 12 balls.
IND: 8/0 (2 Overs)
LIVE IND vs AFG T20 World Cup: Action Begins
Here we go! India openers are ready for Afghanistan pace attack lead by Farooqi. Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli open the batting.
IND: 0/0 (0 Over)
LIVE IND vs AFG: Lineups
India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah.
Afghanistan (Playing XI): Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Hazratullah Zazai, Gulbadin Naib, Najibullah Zadran, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan(c), Noor Ahmad, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi.
LIVE IND vs AFG Toss Report
Rohit Sharma wins the toss and elects to bat first against Afghanistan.
LIVE IND vs AFG T20 World Cup 2024: India eye glory
After losing the ODI World Cup final last year, Team India look hungry for an ICC trophy and the World Cup is something on the eyes of every players. Kohli and Rohit are likely to leave this format internationally after this tournament.
LIVE IND vs AFG T20 World Cup 2024: Toss Timing
The India vs Afghanistan T20 World Cup 2024 match toss will take place at 730 PM (IST) in Barbados. Stay tuned for all the key updates of this fixture.
LIVE IND vs AFG: Dream11 Prediction
Checkout the dream11 prediction for India vs Afghanistan T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8 match in the link attached below.
LIVE India vs Afghanistan: IND Probable 11
India predicted XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj.
LIVE IND vs AFG Super 8 Clash: Kohli's form
Virat Kohli has not scored a double figure in the first three games of this World Cup which is a huge shock for the Indian cricket fans and team.
LIVE IND vs AFG: Rashid Khan Key For Afghanistan
Captain Rashid Khan will be key for his team in their fixture against Team India in the West Indies. The Super 8 clash is expected to be a close encounter.
Ind vs AFG T20 World Cup Live: High-Stakes Encounter
This Super Eight match in the T20 World Cup is highly anticipated, promising a strategically intense battle with significant implications for both teams.
Ind vs AFG T20 World Cup Live: High-Stakes Encounter
This Super Eight match in the T20 World Cup is highly anticipated, promising a strategically intense battle with significant implications for both teams.
Ind vs AFG T20 World Cup Live: Early Wickets Crucial
Early breakthroughs by Afghanistan, especially removing Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, will be critical in putting India under pressure and leveling the playing field.
Ind vs AFG T20 World Cup Live: India’s Left-Handed Advantage
India’s strategy to include left-handed batters could exploit Rashid Khan’s recent struggles against them, potentially neutralizing his impact.
IND vs AFG, T20 WC 2024 Live: Axar Patel's Dual Role
Axar Patel’s effective left-arm spin and his ability to score quick runs at No. 8 will be vital for India, both in containing runs and providing batting depth.
IND vs AFG Cricket score Live: Rahmanullah Gurbaz's Aggression
Rahmanullah Gurbaz's fearless approach and quick scoring can give Afghanistan a strong start, making him a key player to watch in the batting lineup.
IND vs AFG Cricket score Live: Rahmanullah Gurbaz's Aggression
Rahmanullah Gurbaz's fearless approach and quick scoring can give Afghanistan a strong start, making him a key player to watch in the batting lineup.
IND vs AFG Live Score: Shivam Dube's Power Potential
Shivam Dube's power-hitting in the middle order can provide India with the necessary acceleration, especially against Afghanistan's pace attack.
India vs Afghanistan Cricket score Live: Suryakumar Yadav's Strategy
Suryakumar Yadav has an impressive record against Rashid Khan, and his aggressive yet strategic batting will be crucial for India to counter Afghanistan's spin threat.
IND vs AFG LIVE cricket score: Fazalhaq Farooqi's Opening Spell
Watch out for Fazalhaq Farooqi's left-arm pace and new-ball swing, which could trouble India's experienced openers, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, early in the innings.
India vs Afghanistan Live Score: Rashid Khan's Bowling Threat
Afghanistan's captain Rashid Khan is expected to be a game-changer with his exceptional leg-spin, posing a significant challenge for India's top order.