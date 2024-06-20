IND Vs AFG 43rd Match T20 World Cup 2024 Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s India vs Afghanistan, Barbados, 8 PM IST, June 20

T20 World Cup 2024: The stage is set and India are ready to take on their first opponents of the Super 8 - Afghanistan. Captain Rohit Sharma and head coach Rahul Dravid would be happy with the results they got in the group stage, but now all the tension is drawn towards the tournament's second stage. With oppositions like Australia, Afghanistan and Bangladesh in their group, India will surely not look to give any of these teams any easy pickings especially in this format of the game.

Afghanistan have never secured a victory against India, but they are advancing to the Super 8 following a significant loss to the West Indies. Despite this, India is well aware that Rashid Khan's team has the potential to defeat any opponent on their day. Afghanistan played all of their group stage matches in the Caribbean, whereas India will be arriving on the islands for the first time after competing in the USA. India played three matches on a New York pitch that strongly favored pace bowlers. Their final group-stage game against Canada, scheduled to be played in Florida, was abandoned due to rain.

IND vs AFG Dream11 Team Prediction

Wicketkeepers: Rahmanullah Gurbaz

Batters: Virat Kohli (C), Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Ibrahim Zadran, Gulbadin Naib

All-rounders: Hardik Pandya

Bowlers: Jasprit Bumrah (VC), Arshdeep Singh, Rashid Khan

IND vs AFG Predicted XIs

India predicted XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj. (T20 World Cup 2024: Nicholas Pooran's Thunderous Blow Rattles Mark Wood, Video Goes Viral - Watch)

Afghanistan predicted XI: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Gulbadin Naib, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Karim Janat, Rashid Khan (c), Noor Ahmad, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi.

IND vs AFG Squads

India Squad: Rohit Sharma(c), Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Kuldeep Yadav, Sanju Samson, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Afghanistan Squad: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Gulbadin Naib, Azmatullah Omarzai, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Karim Janat, Rashid Khan(c), Noor Ahmad, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Mohammad Ishaq, Nangeyalia Kharote, Hazratullah Zazai.