HIGHLIGHTS | India Vs Pakistan Women Asia Cup 2024: India Thrash Pakistan By 7 Wickets
India women vs Pakistan Women Asia Cup 2024 Live score and updates: India take on Pakistan in match no.2 of the Asia Cup 2024 in Sri Lanka.
Women's Asia Cup 2024 match no.2 will have arch-rivals India and Pakistan go head to head in Sri Lanka's Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium on Friday (July 19). Harmanpreet Kaur-led India are in terrific form and their record of winning three out of the four Women's Asia Cup tournaments will give them more confidence for this one as well. Ahead of the T20 World Cup in October, the tournament is very important for teams to get their A-1 game and form into action.
India's record is terrific in the tournament with 17 wins out of the 20 games played so far. India recently played with South Africa which ended as a 1-1 draw in the bilateral series whereas Pakistan were thrashed by England 3-0 in May in a bilateral series.
Follow LIVE Score And Updates From India Women Vs Pakistan Women Asia Cup 2024 Match Here.
LIVE IND-W vs PAK-W Asia Cup 2024: India win
India win by 7 wickets as they outclass Pakistan in every department of cricket today. Mandhana and Verma got India to a flying start.
IND-W: 109/3 (14.1 Overs)
LIVE IND-W vs PAK-W Asia Cup 2024: Kaur comes in
Mandhana, Verma and now Hemalatha have walked back to the pavilion. Captain Harmanpreet Kaur comes into the middle for India now.
IND-W: 103/3 (12.4 Overs)
LIVE IND-W vs PAK-W Asia Cup 2024: India On Control
India in complete control with both Mandhana and Verma attacking the Pakistan bowling attack all over the park. Pakistan need a miracle now as India cruise towards win.
IND-W: 84/0 (9 Overs)
LIVE IND-W vs PAK-W Asia Cup 2024: Good over
A good over for Pakistan after the first six overs just one run from this. Pakistan hoping for a miracle at the moment.
IND-W: 58/0 (7 Overs)
LIVE IND-W vs PAK-W Asia Cup 2024: India On Top
India off to a fying start with Shafali Verma and Smriti Mandhana. 42 runs from the first five overs against Pakistan.
IND-W: 42/0 (5 Overs)
LIVE IND-W vs PAK-W Asia Cup 2024: Verma on fire
Shafali Verma looking in a mood to get things done quickly for India, she has 4 fours so far and batting on 20 off 14 balls.
IND-W: 27/0 (3.2 Overs)
LIVE IND-W vs PAK-W Asia Cup 2024: Innings Over
Pakistan have bundled out for 108 runs in 19.2 overs. What a performance from the Indian bowlers they gave nothing easy to the Pakistan batters.
PAK-W: 108 (19.2 Overs)
LIVE IND-W vs PAK-W Asia Cup 2024: Another one!
Tuba Hassan 22 (19) caught by Radha Yadav bowled by Deepti Sharma. India get the danger woman and Pakistan have gone seven down now.
PAK-W: 92/7 (17.1 Overs)
LIVE IND-W vs PAK-W Asia Cup 2024: Hassan gets going
Tuba Hassan with the fearless approach is batting on 14 off 11 balls at the moment and that is much needed for Pakistan right now.
PAK-W : 82/6 (15.1 Overs)
LIVE IND-W vs PAK-W Asia Cup 2024: India on fire
India on fire at the moment as Pakistan go six down and Renuka Thakur is on a hattrick now but in the next as she has completed her spell. Sana and Hassan in the middle for Pakistan now.
PAK-W: 62/6 (13.3 Overs)
LIVE IND-W vs PAK-W Asia Cup 2024 Score: 10 Overs Gone
We are halfway done in this innings and India are in complete control of the contest as the runrate is below 6 at the moment. Pakistan captain Nida Dar has come in the middle and she will look to get some runs on the board.
PAK-W: 53/3 (10 Overs)
LIVE IND-W vs PAK-W Asia Cup 2024: Another wicket
India on top of their game as Aliya gives away an easy catch. It is a soft dismissal and India have got their third of the night now. Pakistan in all sorts of trouble.
PAK-W: 41/3 (7.5 Overs)
LIVE India vs Pakistan Score: Gone!
Muneeba Ali caught by Jemimah Rodrigues bowled by Pooja Vastrakar. India pacer gets her second wicket with a bouncer and the Pakistan batter has miscued it for an easy catch.
PAK-W: 32/2 (5.3 Overs)
LIVE IND-W vs PAK-W: Vastrakar Strikes!
Gull Feroza caught by Harmanpreet Kaur bowled y Pooja Vastrakar. India get the first early wicket they were looking for and Sidra Ameen comes in at number 3.
PAK-W: 19/1 (3 Overs)
LIVE IND-W vs PAK-W: Action Begins
Feroza and Meneeba begin the innings for Pakistan. Renuka Thakur attacks the stumps for India eyeing early wickets for her side.
PAK-W: 4/0 (1 Over)
LIVE India vs Pakistan women: Playing 11s
India Women (Playing XI): Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Dayalan Hemalatha, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Richa Ghosh(w), Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Radha Yadav, Shreyanka Patil, Renuka Thakur Singh.
Pakistan Women (Playing XI): Sidra Ameen, Gull Feroza, Muneeba Ali(w), Nida Dar(c), Aliya Riaz, Iram Javed, Fatima Sana, Tuba Hassan, Sadia Iqbal, Nashra Sandhu, Syeda Aroob Shah.
LIVE Asia Cup 2024 IND-W vs PAK-W: Toss Report
Pakistan captain Nida Dar wins the toss and elected to bat first against India.
LIVE IND-W vs PAK-W: Match Timing
The match between India women and Pakistan women is scheduled to begin at 7 PM IST in Dambulla and hopefully we will have the toss soon.
LIVE IND vs PAK: Toss Timing
The toss for India vs Pakistan will take place at 630 PM IST in Sri Lanka. Stay tuned for playing 11s, pitch report and more.
LIVE IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2024: India look to defend title
India are looking to defend their Asia Cup title in Sri Lanka and their first challenge is up against rivals Pakistan. Smriti Mandhana and co will be key for getting her team a fine start in this game.
LIVE IND-W vs PAK-W Asia Cup 2024: Livestreaming Details
The mega clash of the Asia Cup 2024 will take place at 7 PM (IST) in Sri Lanka. Take a look at the livestreaming details of the fixture in the link attached below.
LIVE India vs Pakistan Updates
Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of the India women vs Pakistan women Asia Cup 2024 match taking place in Sri Lanka tonight. We will take you through all the key updates of this fixture.