IND-W vs PAK-W Asia Cup 2024 T20I Match Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s India vs Pakistan, Dambulla, 7 PM IST, July 19

Ahead of the Women's T20 Asia Cup 2024, India's Pooja Vastrakar said that they are well prepared for the tournament. In the T20 format, Vastrakar has played 66 matches and 60 innings and picked up 53 wickets at an economy rate of 6.29. While batting, she has scored 310 runs at a strike rate of 114.39. (IND-W vs PAK-W Live Streaming Asia Cup 2024: When And Where To Watch India Women vs Pakistan Women T20I Match Live On TV, Mobile Apps, Online)

Speaking on Star Sports, Vastrakar said that the defending champions of the tournament want to continue their legacy. She added that they have a young team for the upcoming Women's T20 Asia Cup 2024. The 24-year-old further added that the Women in Blue are also focusing on the upcoming World Cup.

"This will be my third edition of Women's Asia Cup. We played very well last year and we were champions. We just have to continue this legacy and win many trophies for the Indian team.

"Our preparation has been very good. We had a camp in Bangaluru and then we played matches in Chennai against South Africa. As a result, our team is looking different. This is a young team. We are doing our preparations by not only focusing on the Asia Cup, but we are also focusing on the World Cup. We are also focusing on the bilateral series and the Asia Cup. Our main focus is on the World Cup. We want to utilize these preliminary series and tournaments to play the brand of cricket that we play in the World Cup," Vastrakar said, according to Star Sports.

IND-W vs PAK-W Asia Cup 2024 Dream11 Prediction

Captain: Smriti Mandhana

Vice-Captain: Sidra Amin

Wicketkeeper: Muneeba Ali

Batters: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Sidra Amin, Jemimah Rodrigues

All-rounders: Deepti Sharma, Fatima Sana, Shreyanka Patil

Bowlers: Pooja Vastrakar, Radha Yadav, Diana Baig

India Women (IND-W) Full Squad

Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh (WK), Uma Chetry (WK), Pooja Vastrakar, Deepti Sharma, Arundhati Reddy, Renuka Singh, D Hemalatha, Asha Sobhana, Radha Yadav, Shreyanka Patil, Sajeevan Sajana.

Pakistan Women (PAK-W) Full Squad

Nida Dar (C), Aliya Riaz, Diana Baig, Fatima Sana, Gull Feroza, Iram Javed, Muneeba Ali, Najiha Alvi (WK), Nashra Sandhu, Omaima Sohail, Sadia Iqbal, Sidra Amin, Syeda Aroob Shah, Tasmia Rubab, Tuba Hassan.

India Women (IND-W) Probable XI Team

Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Sajeevan Sajana, Deepti Sharma, Shreyanka Patil, Uma Chetry (wk), Pooja Vastrakar, Radha Yadav, Arundhati Reddy.

Pakistan Women (PAK-W) Probable XI Team

Sidra Amin, Omaima Sohail, Iram Javed, Nida Dar (c), Aliya Riaz, Fatima Sana, Gull Feroza, Muneeba Ali (wk), Diana Baig, Sadia Iqbal, Nashra Sandhu.