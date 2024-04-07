Highlights, CSK vs KKR Cricket Scorecard, IPL 2024: CSK Beat KKR By 7 Wickets
Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders (CSK vs KKR) LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates, Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024: Ruturaj Gaikwad's CSK face Shreyas Iyer's KKR.
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) are ready to lock horns in match no.22 of the IPL 2024 season at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Monday (April 8). After getting off to a fine start this year, CSK have faced some worrying results later and in this game they look to avoid a third consecutive loss. Captain Ruturaj Gaikwad's form with the bat has been a worry for the 5-time champions so far and they will be hoping he gets back to his usual habit of scoring runs for fun in the next game against KKR.
KKR are likely to maintain the same combination they have been going with so far this season if there are no injury. Suyash Sharma or Vaibhav Arora could used as impact subs for them. CSK would be hoping Matheesha Pathirana is fit for this one along with Mustafizur Rahman also returning to the team to level up their bowling attack.
LIVE Updates From IPL 2024 Match Between CSK And KKR Here.
LIVE IPL 2024: CSK Beat KKR
Chennai Super Kings beat the Kolkata Knight Riders by 7 wickets and it is now 3 out 3 win for the Men in Yellow at Chepauk. What a dominant performance from the homeside today.
CSK: 141/3 (17.4 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024: Dube Gone
Shivam Dube departs but CSK bring in MS Dhoni at Chepauk up the order. CSK need just 3 runs to win now.
CSK: 135/3 (17 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024 CSK vs KKR: Gone!
Daryl Mitchell out bowled by Sunil Narine. CSK lose their second wicket and a glimmer of hope for KKR now but they still have a long way to go.
CSK: 99/2 (13 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024 CSK vs KKR: Gaikwad on song
CSK captain Ruturaj Gaikwad is cruising his team to victory and it looks like KKR will finally end their winning streak tonight. CSK are truly displaying some smart cricket.
CSK: 89/1 (11 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024 CSK vs KKR: Time-out
Time for a break and a much needed one for the Kolkata Knight Riders. Ramandeep dropped a catch for KKR but Chennai are in cruise control heading towards the win in this one.
CSK: 74/1 (9 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024 CSK vs KKR: Chennai on fire
Chennai on fire as Daryl Mitchell takes on Sunil Narine right after the powerplay with a six and a four. KKR in deep trouble.
CSK: 66/1 (7 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024 CSK vs KKR: Gaikwad on song
Ruturaj Gaikwad takes on the spinner Anukul Roy and smashed him with some smart batting for three fours in that over. CSK in control of this contest.
CSK: 41/1 (5 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024 CSK vs KKR: Chennai on top
Chennai Super Kings on top of their game with Gaikwad and Rachin Ravindra in the middle. Mitchell Starc fails to find a wicket in the first two overs of his.
CSK: 26/0 (3 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024: CSK Begin Chase
Chennai Super Kings begin chase with Ruturaj Gaikwad and Rachin Ravindra. KKR need a wicket and they need it soon. Vaibhav Arora and Mitchell Starc attack the stumps for Kolkata.
CSK: 7/0 (1.3 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024 CSK vs KKR: Chennai restrict KKR to 137
Chennai Super Kings have displayed a tremendous bowling performance tonight against the Kolkata Knight Riders. The visitors could only post 137 runs with the loss of 9 wickets. Ravindra Jadeja and Tushar Deshpande are the top picks for tonight so far.
KKR: 137/9 (20 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024 CSK vs KKR: Russell comes in
Andre Russell has come in to bat and he is on 6 off 8 balls. CSK bowlers really on top of their game tonight. Mustafizur Rahman gives away 9 runs from that one with a no-ball as well.
KKR: 122/6 (18 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024 CSK vs KKR: Kolkata failing to fire
Rinku Singh is trying to smash some big ones but he is getting outfoxed by the CSK bowlers. Shreyas Iyer is batting on runs off balls right now.
KKR: 109/5 (16 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024 CSK vs KKR: CSK On Top
CSK on top at the moment but KKR still have their main man Andre Russell waiting for come out to bat. Chennai looking to keep the grip on this contest.
KKR: 94/5 (14 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024 CSK vs KKR: Gone!
Ramandeep Singh 13 (12) out bowled by Maheesh Theekshana. CSK spinner has the last laugh after getting knocked for a six a ball earlier.
KKR:85/5 (12 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024 CSK vs KKR: Ten overs done
Ten overs have gone by and KKR have 62 runs on the board which is surely not the score they would have wanted. CSK on top at the moment at Chepauk.
KKR: 70/4 (10 Overs)
LIVE Score IPL 2024 CSK vs KKR: What an over!
Ravindra Jadeja traps both Raghuvanshi and Narine in a single over. Chennai Super Kings are back in this contest with a roar now.
KKR: 61/3 (7 Overs)
IPL 2024 CSK vs KKR: Powerplay finished
Powerplay finished and Kolkata have got 46 runs from it. KKR will look to keep pushing with Narine and Raghuvanshi in the middle.
KKR: 56/1 (6 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024 CSK vs KKR: Kolkata bounce back
KKR bounce back as Sunil Narine and Raghuvanshi buildup a partnership in the middle. Narine has a shoulder injury which looks to be worrying him right now.
KKR: 37/1 (4 Overs)
IPL 2024, CSK vs KKR: Kolkata look to rebuild
Kolkata Knight Riders looking to rebuild with Angrish Ranghuvanshi and Sunil Narine in the middle. Deshpande and Rahman attack the stumps for CSK.
KKR: 11/1 (2.1 Overs)
IPL 2024, CSK vs KKR: Gone!
First ball wicket for the Chennai Super Kings as Tushar Deshpande traps Philip Salt for a duck. Brilliant catch from Ravindra Jadeja.
KKR: 1/1 (0.3 Overs)
IPL 2024: Lineups
Kolkata Knight Riders (Playing XI): Philip Salt(w), Sunil Narine, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer(c), Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Mitchell Starc, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakaravarthy.
Chennai Super Kings (Playing XI): Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Rachin Ravindra, Ajinkya Rahane, Daryl Mitchell, Sameer Rizvi, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w), Shardul Thakur, Mustafizur Rahman, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana.
LIVE IPL 2024 CSK vs KKR: Toss Report
CSK captain Ruturaj Gaikwad wins the toss and elects to bowl first against KKR.
LIVE IPL 2024 CSK vs KKR: Toss Coming Up
We are just moments away from toss, both team players can be seen warming up in the field assessing the pitch for the upcoming game.
LIVE IPL 2024 CSK vs KKR: Toss Timing
The toss for CSK vs KKR will take place at 7 PM (IST) at Chepauk. Captains Ruturaj Gaikwad and Shreyas Iyer will be coming out shortly to flip the toss coin.
LIVE IPL 2024 CSK vs KKR: Gambhir vs Dhoni
The rivalry between Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders goes back in the days when MS Dhoni and Gautam Gambhir were captains of the two teams. Now, Gambhir is the mentor of KKR and Dhoni is playing as a wicket-keeper batter for CSK.
LIVE IPL 2024 CSK vs KKR: Kolkata on a roll
Kolkata Knight Riders are in top form at the moment as they are unbeaten so far in this year's IPL and they would love to continue the winning run when they the mighty Chennai Super Kings.
LIVE IPL 2024 CSK vs KKR: MS Dhoni To Bat Today?
MS Dhoni has only come out to bat twice in this season's IPL so far. Today the game is taking place at Chepauk and fans would love to see the veteran star bat against the Kolkata Knight Riders.
KKR vs CSK LIVE: Check Probable 11 of KKR
KKR Probable XI: Sunil Narine, Phil Salt, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Shreyas Iyer, Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Mitchell Starc, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakravarthy
Impact Substitute: Suyash Sharma
CSK vs KKR LIVE: Check Chennai Super Kings' Probable Playing 11
CSK Probable XI: Rachin Ravindra, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ajinkya Rahane, Shivam Dube, Daryl Mitchell, Ravindra Jadeja, Sameer Rizvi/Mitchell Santner, MS Dhoni, Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana
Impact Substitute: Mukesh Choudhary
Chennai Vs Kolkata LIVE Updates: CSK's Dominance At Chepauk Makes Them Hard To Beat
In case you did not know, it is not very easy to travel to Chennai and beat the Super Kings on their home ground. ince 2013, CSK have lost only 8 out of 34 games played here, which tells a thing or two about an utter home dominance.
IPL 2024 CSK Vs KKR LIVE Updates: Mustafizur Rahman to play?
Mustafizur Rahman's return from the US is expected soon, but the bowling coach, Eric Simmons, is uncertain about his availability for tomorrow's match. Regarding Pathirana, Simmons mentioned that his absence in the previous fixture was due to CSK's cautious approach, indicating there isn't significant concern about his availability.
KKR vs CSK LIVE: Check LIVE Streaming Details
The KKR vs CSK clash will start at 7.30 pm IST and the tos takes place at 7 pm. The match will be live streamed for free on Jio Cinema and its website and app. The match can also be watched on Star Sports Network on TV.
IPL CSK vs KKR LIVE: Check Dream11 Prediction
Chennai Super Kings takes on Kolkata Knight Riders today in IPL 2024 and there are plenty of match-winners in both the teams. Do take our help in making a fantasy team.
Chennai Vs Kolkata LIVE: Dhoni Vs Narine
In 74 deliveries faced against Sunil Narine in the IPL, MS Dhoni has managed to accumulate just 39 runs, with only one boundary scored.
LIVE Score CSK vs KKR: Head to head stat
CSK has demonstrated dominance over KKR, boasting an impressive 18-10 record overall. Particularly in Chepauk, they have excelled with a 7-3 lead.
LIVE IPL 2024: Both Team Squads
Kolkata Knight Riders Squad: Philip Salt(w), Sunil Narine, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Andre Russell, Shreyas Iyer(c), Rinku Singh, Venkatesh Iyer, Ramandeep Singh, Mitchell Starc, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy, Vaibhav Arora, Anukul Roy, Suyash Sharma, Manish Pandey, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Dushmantha Chameera, Srikar Bharat, Nitish Rana, Chetan Sakariya, Sherfane Rutherford, Sakib Hussain, Allah Ghazanfar.
Chennai Super Kings Squad: Rachin Ravindra, Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Ajinkya Rahane, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Daryl Mitchell, MS Dhoni(w), Moeen Ali, Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana, Mukesh Choudhary, Shardul Thakur, Shaik Rasheed, Mitchell Santner, Sameer Rizvi, Devon Conway, Mustafizur Rahman, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Prashant Solanki, Simarjeet Singh, RS Hangargekar, Matheesha Pathirana, Nishant Sindhu, Aravelly Avanish.
LIVE IPL 2024 CSK vs KKR
Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders will lock horns at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. Ruturaj Gaikwad and Shreyas Iyer are the two captains of these sides who will come out for toss tomorrow at 7 PM (IST).