Highlights, DC vs SRH Cricket Scorecard, IPL 2024: SRH Won By 67 Runs
DC vs SRH (Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad) LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates, Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024: Delhi take on Hyderabad in Delhi.
For the first in IPL 2024, Delhi Capitals (DC) have got back to back wins but now they face a tough challenge in Vizag as they take on the mighty Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Saturday (April 20). DC currently sit sixth in the standings behind LSG, CSK, KKR, RR and SRH. The bowling department of Delhi has got a major boost since the return of Mukesh Kumar and Kuldeep Yadav but the unavailability of Mitchell Marsh with David Warner is still in doubt for the upcoming clash.
Coming to SRH, the team has been firing on all cylinders breaking records this and they look like a champion team at the moment. Captain Pat Cummins has been sensational with the balls taking 9 wickets at an economy of 7.87.
Follow LIVE Score And Updates From IPL 2024 Match DC vs SRH Here.
LIVE IPL 2024 SRH vs DC: SRH Won By 67 Runs
Sunrisers Hyderabad beat DC by 67 runs, what a dominant victory by the visitors. They have outclassed the home side in every department tonight.
DC: 199 (19.1 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024 SRH vs DC: Another one!
Lalit Yadav out bowled by Natarajan. DC need a miracle at the moment as they go six down now. Pat Cummins and Natarajan continue attack for SRH.
DC: 166/6 (15 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024 SRH vs DC: DC Bounce Back
Delhi Capitals bounce back with Pant and Stubbs in the middle. Sunrisers Hyderabad attack the stumps with Natarajan and Bhuvneshwar Kumar.
DC: 154/4 (12 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024: Gone!
Abhishek Porel departs after scoring 44 off 22 balls and it is Mayank Markande who gets his second wicket of the match tonight. DC still in the contest but a long way to go for a win right now.
DC: 136/4 (9 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024: Powerplay finished
Powerplay has been finished and DC have 88 runs with the loss of two wickets in six overs. Abhishek Porel and Jake Fraser-McGurk in the middle for DC now.
DC: 88/2 (6 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024 SRH vs DC: Delhi Begin Chase
Delhi Capitals begin chase of 267 runs with David Warner and Prithvi Shaw departs after hitting 4 fours in the first over.
DC: 18/1 (1 Over)
LIVE IPL 2024 SRH vs DC: SRH Post 266
Sunrisers Hyderabad post 266 runs against the Delhi Capitals. Shahbaz Ahmed also completed a fifty in the end and got his team a fine total in this match.
SRH: 266/7 (20 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024 SRH vs DC: Gone!
Nitish Reddy 37 (27) caught by David Warner bowled by Kuldeep Yadav. SRH go five down now with the spinner taking his third wicket.
SRH: 221/5 (17 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024 SRH vs DC: Time-Out
The time out has been taken and SRH are 184/4 with 13 overs bowled. Nitish Reddy and Shehbaz Ahmed in the middle. DC need to restrict SRH under 250 to stay in this contest.
SRH: 184/4 (13 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024: Half Way Done
We are half way done in this DC vs SRH match and what a match of cricket we have had so far. Hyderabad have 158 runs on the board with the loss of four wickets. Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav have somehow got DC back in this contest.
SRH: 158/4 (10 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024 SRH vs DC: DC Bounce Back
Delhi Capitals bounce back with Kuldeep Yadav getting Abhishek Sharma and Aiden Markram in the same over. A much needed over for DC.
SRH: 135/2 (7.2 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024 SRH vs DC: Carnage from SRH
Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head are just toying with the DC bowlers at the moment. 103 runs scored in 30 balls and it is looking very ugly for the Delhi Capitals right now.
SRH: 103/0 (5 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024 SRH vs DC: Fifty for Head
Travis Head has completed his fifty in just 16 balls. This is absolute carnage from the Sunrisers Hyderabad batter. Anrich Nortje, Lalit Yadav and Khaleel Ahmed - all have been taken to the cleaners.
SRH: 62/0 (3 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024 SRH vs DC: Hyderabad on fire
Travis Head is on fire once again as SRH get 25 runs in 7 balls against DC. Lalit Yadav brought in by Rishabh Pant gets six off the first ball.
SRH: 34/0 (1.4 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024 DC vs SRH: Playing 11s
Delhi Capitals (Playing XI): David Warner, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Abishek Porel, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel, Lalit Yadav, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Khaleel Ahmed, Mukesh Kumar.
Sunrisers Hyderabad (Playing XI): Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Abdul Samad, Nitish Reddy, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pat Cummins(c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markande, T Natarajan.
LIVE IPL 2024 DC vs SRH: Toss Report
DC captain Rishabh Pant wins the toss and elects to bowl first against the Sunrisers Hyderabad.
LIVE IPL 2024 DC vs SRH: Toss Coming Up
The toss for DC vs SRH IPL 2024 match will be coming up shortly. The captains Rishabh Pant and Pat Cummins will come out to flip the coin toss at 7 PM (IST) in New Delhi.
LIVE IPL 2024 DC vs SRH: Warner key for DC
David Warner is key for the Delhi Capitals but his fitness for the clash against SRH is still in doubt as there is no news update on his availability.
LIVE IPL 2024 DC vs SRH: Delhi face tough test
Delhi Capitals face a tough test against the Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. Pat Cummins and his side have been dominating in numerous contests this season.
LIVE IPL 2024 SRH vs DC: Previous Encounters
Capitals have a favourable record against Sunrisers, winning four out of their last five matches, with Sunrisers' only win at Arun Jaitley Stadium last year.
LIVE IPL 2024 SRH vs DC: Pitch Conditions
Arun Jaitley Stadium's pitch, with more grass cover, is expected to play better than in the previous season, potentially favoring both batsmen and bowlers.
LIVE IPL 2024 SRH vs DC: Spin Battle
Kuldeep Yadav's left-arm wristspin against Sunrisers' power-hitters highlights a crucial matchup, with Heinrich Klaasen's ability to tackle spin being pivotal for Sunrisers.
LIVE IPL 2024 SRH vs DC: Player Strategy
Pat Cummins' record against left-handers makes him a threat for Delhi, while Sunrisers boast a fully fit squad with Travis Head and Heinrich Klaasen in fine form.
LIVE IPL 2024 SRH vs DC: Warner's Return
David Warner's potential return from injury could bolster Delhi's lineup, adding depth and experience to their batting order.
LIVE IPL 2024 SRH vs DC: Team Form
Delhi Capitals: WWLLW, Sunrisers Hyderabad: WWWLW, indicating both teams' recent performances leading up to the clash.
LIVE IPL 2024 SRH vs DC: Powerplay Battle
How Khaleel Ahmed and Ishant Sharma fare against Sunrisers' left-handed openers will significantly impact the match's outcome.
LIVE IPL 2024 SRH vs DC: Sunrisers' Rampage
Sunrisers Hyderabad, with record-breaking totals, pose a formidable challenge, especially with the explosive opening duo of Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma.
LIVE IPL 2024 SRH vs DC: Pant's Form
Rishabh Pant, in top form, has scored 210 runs with a strike rate of 156.72, showcasing his prowess both with the bat and behind the stumps.
LIVE IPL 2024 SRH vs DC: Delhi Capitals' Homecoming
After playing in Visakhapatnam, Delhi Capitals return to Arun Jaitley Stadium, with Rishabh Pant making his first appearance since his recovery from a car crash.
LIVE IPL 2024 DC vs SRH Updates
Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of the DC vs SRH IPL 2024 match taking place at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. We will take you through all the key updates of the fixture.