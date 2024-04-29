Highlights, DC vs KKR Live Cricket Score and Updates, IPL 2024: KKR Thrash DC By 7 Wickets

At the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata, the stage is set for an intense battle between the Delhi Capitals (DC) and the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) once again in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 season. Both teams are eager to cement their place in the race for the playoffs.

For the home side, KKR's last outing ended in disappointment against the Punjab Kings despite posting a formidable 261 runs in the first innings. Their bowling unit faltered, prompting a need for introspection and improvement as they prepare for their penultimate home fixture of the season. DC on the other hand are in red-hot form right now with back to back wins.

