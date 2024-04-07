Highlights, LSG vs GT Cricket Scorecard IPL 2024: LSG Beat GT By 33 Runs

The Lucknow Super Giants defeated the Gujarat Titans by 33 runs as the visitors were bowled out for 130 runs in 18.5 overs. Both teams were looking to secure a vital victory as they aim to climb up the points table in the tournament. Lucknow Super Giants, led by their experienced captain KL Rahul, showcased their batting firepower and bowling prowess against the formidable Gujarat Titans lineup.

On the other hand, Gujarat Titans, buoyed by their recent performances, will be keen to maintain their winning momentum and outplay their opponents on the field. With players from both teams in fine form, cricket fans can expect a thrilling encounter filled with electrifying moments and intense competition as these two sides battle it out for supremacy in the IPL.

Follow LIVE Score And Updates From IPL 2024 LSG vs GT Match Here.