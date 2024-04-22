HIGHLIGHTS, RR vs MI Scorecard IPL 2024: Yashasvi Jaiswal Hits Century As RR Beat MI By 9 Wickets

IPL 2024 brings us another exciting clash between two batting powerhouses, Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Mumbai Indians (MI). It is the payback week which means it is the second both sides will in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Monday. RR are coming off a stunning victory against the Kolkata Knight Riders in their away fixture and they will look to continue their winning run which has kept them on top of the points table.

On the other hand, Mumbai Indians (MI) are desperate for a win at the moment as nothing is going right for them in this season so far. Hardik Pandya and his side have a mountain to climb and a win for them tomorrow can make things a little easy.

