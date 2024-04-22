HIGHLIGHTS, RR vs MI Scorecard IPL 2024: Yashasvi Jaiswal Hits Century As RR Beat MI By 9 Wickets
Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians (RR vs MI) LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates, Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024: Sanju Samson's RR host MI in Jaipur.
IPL 2024 brings us another exciting clash between two batting powerhouses, Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Mumbai Indians (MI). It is the payback week which means it is the second both sides will in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Monday. RR are coming off a stunning victory against the Kolkata Knight Riders in their away fixture and they will look to continue their winning run which has kept them on top of the points table.
On the other hand, Mumbai Indians (MI) are desperate for a win at the moment as nothing is going right for them in this season so far. Hardik Pandya and his side have a mountain to climb and a win for them tomorrow can make things a little easy.
LIVE IPL 2024 RR vs MI: Century for Jaiswal
Century for Yashasvi Jaiswal and a win for the Rajasthan Royals by 9 wickets. Sanju Samson and his opening batter got them over the line in style in the end.
RR: 183/1 (18.4 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024 RR vs MI: Jaiswal nearing ton
Yashasvi Jaiswal just 3 runs away from his century, he is battingon 97 off 56 balls with 8 fours and 7 sixes.
RR: 172/1 (17.2 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024 RR vs MI: RR On Fire
Rajasthan Royals on fire with Yashasvi Jaiswal and Sanju Samson. MI need a miracle at the moment as Bumrah also leaks over 10 runs from the fifteenth over.
RR: 151/5 (15 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024 RR vs MI: Mumbai in trouble
Mumbai Indians drop two catches, one of Jaiswal and other one of Sanju Samson. Rajasthan Royals given two lifelines, will they make MI pay for that?
RR: 123/1 (13 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024 RR vs MI: Jaiswal on fire
Yashasvi Jaiswal on fire at the moment, he is batting on 62 off 35 balls. Sanju Samson also joins the party with six off Nabi.
RR: 111/1 (11.1 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024 RR vs MI: Gone!
Jos Buttler out bowled by Piyush Chawla. MI continue attack with Nabi. Rajasthan Royals in a spot of worry at the moment.
RR: 75/1 (8.2 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024 RR vs MI: Nabi comes in
Mohammad Nabi into the attack for Mumbai Indians. Jos Buttler on strike and we are ready after rain stoppage for the play to resume.
RR: 61/0 (6 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024: Rain Stops Play
Rain has stopped the play between the Rajasthan Royals and Mumbai Indians. RR are ahead on DLS method. Report from Cricbuzz suggests that it is passing shower.
LIVE IPL 2024 MI vs RR: RR Start Steady
Rajasthan Royals start steady with Jaiswal and Buttler. The first three overs have been tight for MI so far. Let's see if RR push the paddle now.
RR: 25/0 (3.3 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024 MI vs RR: Chase Begins
Yashasvi Jaiswal and Jos Buttler begin the chase of 180 runs against the Mumbai Indians. Hardik Pandya concedes 11 runs from the first over.
RR: 11/0 (1 Over)
LIVE IPL 2024 MI vs RR: MI Post 179
Rajasthan Royals have restricted the Mumbai Indians to 179 in 20 overs. After a stellar partnership between Tilak Varma and Nehal Wadhera, MI bounce backed in the contest. However, Boult and Sandeep Sharma bowled brilliantly in the death to keep MI batters quiet.
MI: 179/9 (20 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024 MI vs RR: MI Bounce Back
Just 12 balls left now for Mumbai Indians and they have come a long way from being down four wickets with just 50 runs on the board.
MI: 170/5 (18 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024 MI vs RR: Chahal Attacked
Yuzi Chahal taken to the cleaners, three sixes off that over and it looks like Sanju Samson's plan to keep the leggie for the end has not worked how he wondered it would.
MI: 151/4 (16 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024 MI vs RR: Time-Out
Time-out taken as MI bounce back with a tremendous partnership between Tilak Varma and Nehal Wadhera. Rajasthan Royals bowlers clueless at the moment.
MI: 120/4 (14 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024 MI vs RR: Chahal is back
Yuzvendra Chahal has been brought back into the attack and Tilak Varma looks in a mood to counter-attack now. A four off the off-side. Nehal Wadhera faces the leggie now.
MI: 87/4 (11.3 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024 MI vs RR: Rajasthan in control
Rajasthan Royals in control of this contest at the moment. Yuzvendra Chahal has been taken off after taking wicket in his first over which means Sanju wants to keep him for the death overs as well.
MI: 71/4 (9.3 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024 MI vs RR: Spinners come in
Spinners R Ashwin and Yuzvendra Chahal come into the attack for Rajasthan Royals. Their aim is to keep the MI batter quiet and flow of runs low to keep the pressure on. Chahal takes his 200th wicket as Nabi departs.
MI: 52/4 (7.3 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024 MI vs RR: Counter Punch From MI
Mohammad Nabi lead the counter attack in the last over of the powerplay. 18 runs taken from that Avesh Khan over in the last over of the powerplay from Rajasthan Royals.
MI: 45/3 (6 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024 MI vs RR: Big Wicket!
Suryakumar Yadav caught by Rovman Powell bowled by Sandeep Sharma. That is wicket number 2 for Sandeep. MI in a really tricky spot at the moment.
MI: 21/3 (4 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024 MI vs RR: MI In Deep Trouble
Mumbai Indians in deep trouble at the moment as both Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan walk back to the pavilion inside the first two overs. RR off to a fine start with Boult and Sandeep Sharma.
MI: 9/2 (2 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024 MI vs RR: Toss Report
Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya wins the toss and elects to bat first against the Rajasthan Royals.
LIVE IPL 2024 MI vs RR: Toss Coming Up
The toss for MI vs RR IPL 2024 match will take place at 7 PM (IST). Captains Sanju Samson and Hardik Pandya will be coming out to flip the toss coin shortly.
LIVE IPL 2024: Jos Butter To Score Another Ton?
We have seen some sensational hundreds being scored in the tournament so far this year and two of them have come from Jos Buttler's bat. Interestingly, both of them were in match winning cause for the Royals.
LIVE IPL 2024: Sanju Samson To Shine For RR?
Sanju Samson has been in fine form but in the previous game he got out cheaply. He will be looking to get a fine knock in this game specially in front of Rohit Sharma keeping the T20 World Cup in mind.
LIVE IPL 2024 MI vs RR: Rohit Sharma to shine today?
Rohit Sharma has blown hot and cold for Mumbai Indians this season so far. MI fans would be hoping to see him in full groove tonight against the Rajasthan Royals.
LIVE IPL 2024 MI vs RR Updates: Suryakumar Yadav ready for action
Suryakumar Yadav is ready for the match against the Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur tonight. Mumbai Indians are desperate for a win at this point of the season.
LIVE IPL 2024 RR vs MI: Bumrah key for Mumbai
Jasprit Bumrah is key for the Mumbai Indians as he has been sensational this season so far. Let's see how he gears up against the Rajasthan Royals in the clash tonight.
RR vs MI IPL Updates LIVE: Check RR's Probable 11
RR Probable XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Kuldeep Sen/Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal.
RR vs MI Live Cricket Score: When Does The Match Start?
The RR vs MI clash in IPL 2024 is set for an evening start. The toss for the game will take place at 7 pm IST and the match will begin at 7.30 pm IST at the Sawaiman Singh stadium in Jaipur.
MI vs RR LIVE Score: Bumrah Vs RR Batters
This will be an exciting matchup as Bumrah has good record against RR trio of Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson and Shimron Hetmyer. Bumrah has dismissed Buttler twice while the batter bats with strike rate of just over 95 against MI pacer. Bumrah has also dismissed Hetmyer and Sanju two times each.
RR vs MI LIVE Updates: Check Dream11 Prediction
There are many big power-hitters taking part in the contest today from RR and MI. If you confused to zero in on your fantasy team, take out help.
RR vs MI Live: Is Nandre Burger Fit To Play?
Rajasthan Royals pacer Nandre Burger had a niggle and missed the last match. But he is likely to play today at least at impact sub. Sandeep Sharma is yet to recover from side strain injury.
RR vs MI LIVE: Check Head-To-Head Record
The rivarly between MI and RR is not much talked about. The fact is that there is not much difference between the two sides when it comes to head-to-head record as RR have won 13 times and MI have been victorious on 15 occasions. Additionally, RR have won five out of seven times against MI in Jaipur. In fact, the last time Mumbai's won at Sawaiman Singh Stadium was way back in 2012.
RR vs MI: Probable Playing 11s
RR Probable XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Kuldeep Sen/Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal. [Impact sub: Nandre Burger/Keshav Maharaj]
MI Probable XI: Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Mohammad Nabi, Gerald Coetzee, Shreyas Gopal, Jasprit Bumrah. [Impact sub: Akash Madhwal]
MI vs RR LIVE: Check out the squads
Mumbai Indians Squad: Ishan Kishan(w), Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Mohammad Nabi, Gerald Coetzee, Shreyas Gopal, Jasprit Bumrah, Akash Madhwal, Nuwan Thushara, Kumar Kartikeya, Piyush Chawla, Naman Dhir, Luke Wood, Harvik Desai, Shams Mulani, Arjun Tendulkar, Nehal Wadhera, Shivalik Sharma, Anshul Kamboj, Dewald Brevis, Kwena Maphaka
Rajasthan Royals Squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Kuldeep Sen, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jos Buttler, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Shubham Dubey, Navdeep Saini, Nandre Burger, Sandeep Sharma, Keshav Maharaj, Tanush Kotian, Donovan Ferreira, Abid Mushtaq, Kunal Singh Rathore
LIVE IPL 2024 Updates From RR vs MI
Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of the IPL 2024 match between the Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals. We will take you through all the key updates of the fixture here.