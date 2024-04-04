Highlights, SRH vs CSK Live Cricket Score and Updates, IPL 2024: SRH Beat CSK By 6 Wickets
Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings (SRH vs CSK) LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates, Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024: Sunrisers Hyderabad Won One Match Out Of Three So Far.
LIVE Score SRH vs CSK In IPL 2024: In the IPL clash between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Chennai Super Kings, anticipation is high as MS Dhoni's explosive batting against Delhi Capitals hinted at his prowess. CSK's early momentum, led by Ruturaj Gaikwad and bolstered by Shivam Dube's performance, sets a promising stage. Despite Mustafizur Rahman's absence, CSK's bowling, featuring Matheesha Pathirana's fiery yorkers, adds depth. Ruturaj's captaincy, seen in strategic decisions, complements Dhoni's mentorship. Meanwhile, Sunrisers seek a rebound after a recent loss, banking on Heinrich Klaasen's consistency and Pat Cummins' leadership. However, Bhuvneshwar Kumar's bowling struggles pose a challenge. With both teams aiming for redemption, Hyderabad buzzes with fervour, echoing chants for Dhoni. Expectations soar for an electrifying encounter.
Follow LIVE Updates From Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2024 Match Here.
LIVE IPL 2024 CSK vs SRH: Sunrisers win
Sunrisers Hyderabad finish off in style as CSK are beaten by 6 wickets. A target of 166 runs was never enough from CSK for this SRH side and they have outclassed the visitors in their own style.
SRH: 166/4 (18.1 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024 CSK vs SRH: CSK need a wicket
CSK need a wicket right in the very next over if they want to bounce back in this contest. Tushar Deshpandey has been given the ball now.
SRH: 151/4 (17 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024 CSK vs SRH: Gone!
Shahbaz Ahmed 18 (19) LBW by Moeen Ali. CSK bounce back but SRH still have Nitish Reddy with Heinrich Klaasen in the middle.
SRH: 141/4 (15.4 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024 CSK vs SRH: Chennai need a miracle
Chennai Super Kings need a miracle at the moment. SRH are in complete control with Markra and Shahbaz Ahmed in the middle. Moeen Ali gets a wicket but it is still easy for Hyderabad.
SRH: 132/4 (14 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024 CSK vs SRH: 65 needed in 66
SRH now need 65 in 66 balls and it looks like it is over for the Chennai Super Kings tonight. Markram and Head are in the middle batting brilliantly.
SRH: 101/1 (9 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024 CSK vs SRH: SRH in control
Sunrisers Hyderabad in complete control of this contest as CSK bowlers face some big shots in the powerplay. Jadeja and Theekshana come into the attack now.
SRH: 85/1 (7.2 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024 CSK vs SRH: CSK in trouble
Chennai Super Kings in trouble as SRH are up and running with Travis Head alongside Aiden Markram. Tushar Despandey comes into the attack now.
SRH: 68/1 (5.2 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024 CSK vs SRH: Gone!
Abhishek Sharma 37 (12) caught by Ravindra Jadeja bowled by Deepak Chahar. SRH lose their opener after a fiery knock.
SRH: 51/1 (3.3 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024 CSK vs SRH: SRH Start bright
Sunrisers Hyderabad start bright with Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head in the middle. CSK bring in Mukesh Chaudary and Deepak Chahar with the new ball.
SRH: 18/0 (1.4 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024 CSK vs SRH: Dhoni leads CSK to
Chennai Super Kings have posted 165 runs on the board. MS Dhoni came to bat but could only face two balls in the end. SRH can win this one, surely.
CSK: 165/5 (20 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024 CSK vs SRH: Good over for Chennai
Chennai now with 12 balls left with 152 runs on the board. Jadeja and Daryl Mitchell in the middle. Will we see MS Dhoni bat today? He is padded up waiting for his chance.
CSK: 152/4 (18 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024 CSK vs SRH: 3 overs left
Just 18 balls left for the Chennai Super Kings and they have 139 runs on the board so far. CSK need to get going now as SRH can chase something under 170 easily.
CSK: 139/4 (17 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024 CSK vs SRH: Gone!
Ajinkya Rahane trapped by Jaydev Unadkat, this wicket was coming from a long time as the CSK batter was not on his usual rhythm in this game.
CSK: 128/4 (15.2 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024 CSK vs SRH: Time-out
Time out has been taken and SRH would be hoping to find Dube's wicket when the match resumes. Pat Cummins knows how dangerous it can be if Dube plays a couple of more overs.
CSK: 115/2 (13 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024 CSK vs SRH: Dube on fire
Shivam Dube gets 15 runs from that Natrajan over. CSK in cruise control at the moment. Rahane also needs to get going now, he is on 24 off 22.
CSK: 107/2 (12.2 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024 CSK vs SRH: Cummins vs Dube
Pat Cummins brings himself him against Shivam Dube as the CSK batter has smashed the SRH spinners out of the park in the last two overs. Round 1 goes to the SRH captain as he concedes under 6 runs from that one.
CSK: 84/2 (10 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024 CSK vs SRH: Dube comes in
Shivam Dube comes in and he has fired from ball one. He is on 18 off 8 balls right now. Rahane on the other end is on 17 off 14.
CSK 73/2 (8.4 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024 CSK vs SRK: Powerplay done
Powerplay is finished and CSK have got 48 runs from it with the loss of one wicket. Ruturaj Gaikwad smashes one smash against Bhuvneshwar Kumar on the last ball of powerplay.
CSK 48/1 (6 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024 CSK vs SRH: CSK Lose Rachin
CSK have lost Rachin Ravindra but looks Ajinkya Rahane is on song tonight. He welcomes Pat Cummins with a huge maximum in the middle.
CSK: 32/1 (4.2 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024 CSK vs SRH: Chennai start steady
Chennai Super Kings start steady with Rachin Ravindra and Ruturaj Gaikwad in the middle. Bhuvneshwar Kumar bowls the second over for SRH.
CSK: 13/0 (2 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024 CSK vs SRH: Action Begins
Ruturaj Gaikwad and Rachin Ravindra Open the batting for the Chennai Super Kings. Interestingly, SRH have given the new ball to Abhishek Sharma.
CSK: 2/0 (0.2 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024: Lineups
Chennai Super Kings (Playing XI): Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Rachin Ravindra, Ajinkya Rahane, Moeen Ali, Daryl Mitchell, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w), Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana.
Sunrisers Hyderabad (Playing XI): Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Abdul Samad, Nitish Reddy, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pat Cummins(c), Jaydev Unadkat, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markande, T Natarajan.
LIVE IPL 2024 CSK vs SRH: Toss Report
Sunrisers Hyderabad captain Pat Cummins wins the toss and elects to bowl first against the Chennai Super Kings.
LIVE IPL 2024 CSK vs SRH: Toss Coming Up Shortly
The toss is coming up shortly, captains Ruturaj Gaikwad and Pat Cummins will be coming out to flip the coin toss at 7 PM (IST) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.
LIVE IPL 2024 CSK vs SRH: Livestreaming Details
The CSK vs SRH IPL 2024 match will livestream for free on the JioCinema app and website. The action begin at 730 PM (IST) at the homeground of Sunrisers Hyderabad.
LIVE IPL 2024 CSK vs SRH: Chennai look for win
After facing a defeat against the Delhi Capitals, CSK will look to beat the Sunrisers Hyderabad when they will lock horns in Hyderabad.
LIVE IPL 2024: What To Expect?
SRH were ruthless in their previous game at home and it looks like today is also going to be one of those days where they will look to shock the opposition bowlers. However, it is the Chennai Super Kings they face and everyone knowns dominating against CSK is not an easy task.
LIVE IPL 2024 CSK vs SRH: Dhoni to bat again?
MS Dhoni played a sensational knock in CSK's last game against Delhi Capitals. However, they lose the fixture but it was good enough to prove that MSD can bat at number 4 if he wants to.
Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2024 LIVE Score: CSK's Road to Redemption
With strategic adjustments and consistent performances, CSK aims to maintain its upward trajectory in IPL 2024, leveraging key learnings from the clash against SRH to propel their campaign forward.
Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2024 LIVE Score: SRH's Recovery Blueprint
SRH's post-match analysis likely focuses on addressing batting collapses and fortifying the middle-order, devising strategies to mitigate vulnerabilities and mount stronger comebacks in future matches.
Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2024 LIVE Score: CSK's Leadership Dynamics
The synergy between captain Ruturaj Gaikwad and mentor MS Dhoni was palpable, with their collaborative approach steering CSK towards success and fostering a cohesive team environment.
Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2024 LIVE Score: SRH's Fielding Lapses
Fielding lapses proved costly for SRH, as dropped catches and misfields allowed CSK to capitalize on opportunities and build momentum during crucial phases of the match.
Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2024 LIVE Score: CSK's Versatile Bowling Attack
CSK's bowling unit displayed versatility and adaptability, with pacers and spinners complementing each other effectively to apply pressure on SRH's batting lineup.
Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2024 LIVE Score: SRH's Middle-order Dilemma
SRH's middle-order woes persisted, highlighting the need for stability and consistency in the batting lineup to complement the team's top-order firepower effectively.
Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2024 LIVE Score: SRH's Spin Conundrum
SRH's struggle against spinners was evident, exposing a vulnerability that opponents could exploit, raising questions about the team's adaptability and strategy in facing spin bowling.
Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2024 LIVE Score: Emerging Talent Showcase
IPL 2024 witnessed the emergence of promising talents like Sameer Rizvi and Matheesha Pathirana, whose impactful performances added depth to CSK's lineup and brightened the team's prospects.
Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2024 LIVE Score: CSK's Middle-order Stability
Despite early wickets, CSK's middle-order resilience, led by Ruturaj Gaikwad and Ravindra Jadeja, stabilized the innings and set a competitive total against SRH.
Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2024 LIVE Score: Dhoni's Strategic Brilliance
MS Dhoni's tactical acumen was on full display as he orchestrated CSK's gameplay, making astute decisions that shaped the course of the matches earlier.
Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2024 LIVE Score: Tactical Shifts
Both teams recalibrate strategies post-match, with CSK focusing on consolidating strengths and SRH seeking to rectify batting and bowling deficiencies.
Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2024 LIVE Score: Fan Fervor in Hyderabad
Despite recent disappointments, Hyderabad's fervent support for their team reverberates across the stadium, setting the stage for an electrifying atmosphere.
Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2024 LIVE Score: Sunrisers' Redemption Quest
With one win and two losses, SRH aims to bounce back after a recent defeat, banking on Pat Cummins' leadership to navigate through challenges.
Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2024 LIVE Score: Captaincy Dynamics
Ruturaj Gaikwad's astute captaincy decisions, coupled with MS Dhoni's mentorship, contribute to CSK's strategic edge on the field.
Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2024 LIVE Score: CSK's Bowling Depth
Matheesha Pathirana's impressive yorkers and Shivam Dube's all-round skills add depth to CSK's bowling unit, enhancing their ability to seize crucial moments.
Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2024 LIVE Score: Sunrisers' Batting Arsenal
Heinrich Klaasen's consistent performances and Aiden Markram's promising form bolster SRH's batting lineup, providing stability amidst challenges.
Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2024 LIVE Score: Bhuvneshwar Kumar's Struggles
Bhuvneshwar Kumar's bowling woes continue, raising concerns for SRH as they seek a balanced attack to counter CSK's formidable batting lineup.
Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2024 LIVE Score: CSK's Resilience
Despite facing a setback in the previous match, CSK's early momentum in IPL 2024 indicates a strong campaign ahead, with Ruturaj Gaikwad leading the charge.
Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2024 LIVE Score: Dhoni's Explosive Comeback
MS Dhoni's blistering knock of 37 runs off 16 balls against SRH showcased his enduring batting prowess, reaffirming his status as a cricketing icon.